Andy Anderson
Andy Anderson, 85, of Monroe, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Roy Dean Baugh
Graveside services for Roy Dean Baugh Sr. were held at Mount Olive Baptist Church cemetery in Eros on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes.
Mary Gay Carter
Funeral services for Mary Gay Carter, of Monroe, were held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Temple Baptist Church in Ruston.
Virginia Columbus Hutson
Funeral mass for Virginia Columbus Hutson of West Monroe, will be held at St. Paschal Catholic Church, at a later date, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
She loved her faith and her family. Not only was she the best wife, but she was also the best mother, and a best friend that God could have blessed us with. She will now be the best angel to fly above us and be with God our Savior.
Virginia was born June 22, 1931, in Trippett, MS. At the age of 6 months old, her family moved to Greenville, MS to work their farmland. At the age of 17 after finishing high school, Virginia came to visit with her sister, Connie in West Monroe while waiting to pursue her career and go to nursing school in Vicksburg, MS. While working, she met the love of her life, Huey; they married and would have celebrated 73 years. Huey and Virginia were the owner of Hutson Bros. Used Cars.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Amelia Columbus, son, Mark, and her four brothers, and three sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 73 years, Huey P. Hutson; son, David (Delores) Matthew; daughter, Mary Hutson; grandchildren, Randall Hutson, Amelia Hutson (Hobie Martin) Annamaria Hutson (Ryan Boyle) Cindy Basco, and Rodney; great grandchildren, Alisha Hutson, Ryder Reeves, Hadlie Boyle, and Hynlei Boyle; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Braylen Chance Kujawa
Braylen Chance Kujawa, of Hodge, died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Beverly Charlotte Pennington
Beverly Charlotte Pennington, 57, of Bernice, died on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charlene Rogers
Funeral services for Charlene Rogers, 89 of West Monroe, were held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at New Life Revival Center in West Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Jesse ‘Pappy’ Dennis Schenck
Funeral service for Jesse “Pappy” Dennis Schenck, 27, of Monroe, who died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
