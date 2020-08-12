Jerry Lee Collier
A graveside service for Jerry Lee Collier, 77, of West Monroe, was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Crowville Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Brenda Jane Dickey
Samuel David Dickey
Brenda Jane Dickey, 65, of Eros, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Samuel David Dickey, 66, of Eros, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A celebration of life for the Brenda and Samuel will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Johnny Lee Dickey
Funeral service for Johnny Lee Dickey, 74, of West Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Irene Garland
Irene Garland, 92, of West Monroe, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Dorothy Roberts Head
The celebration of the life of Dorothy Roberts Head was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating and assisted by Dr. Woods Watson and Rev. Michael Wood. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dorothy was born to Oda Lee and Tressie Hobbs Roberts on April 17, 1936, in the Okaloosa Community. She graduated from West Monroe High School in 1954 and from Northeast Louisiana University with degrees in Elementary Education.
After retiring from teaching for 26 years, she spent her time with her family and volunteering in all areas at First Baptist Church, West Monroe. One grandson thought that “Meemaw’s job” was at the church since she spent so much time there.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruby McCall and Joyce Curry; and four brothers, Bob Roberts, Rev. Don Roberts, Oda Wayne Roberts and Marshall Lee Roberts.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Oscar Head; “Mama” to her daughters and their spouses, Annette Epps (Mike), Vickie Bumgardner (Thomas); and son, Mickey Oscar Head (Becky); “MeeMaw” to six special grandchildren, Mindy Epps Jones (Chris), Ryan Epps (Paige), Laura and Emma Bumgardner, Sarah and William Head and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Sadie Jones; sisters, Betty Jeffress and Sandra Williams (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Ann Roberts, Cascille Roberts and LuWana Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Ryan Epps (grandson), William Head (grandson), Chris Jones, Michael Jones (great-grandson), Donald Nolan and Fred Frantom. Honorary pallbearers were Roy Lee Simms, Charlie Bedgood, Bill Davis, Johnny Wilbanks, Art Knop and Lonnie Stewart.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church of West Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilots for Patients or your favorite charity.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Linda Gail Hill
Linda Gail Hill, 58, of West Monroe, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Joe Leon Hoover
Funeral services will be held for Joe Leon Hoover were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church with Rev. R.B. Moore and Rev. Lori Spangler officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Joe went to be with his Lord and loved ones Aug. 7, 2020, after a short illness at St. Francis Medical Center.
Oscar Joe Mallard
Oscar Joe Mallard, 83, of Jonesboro, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020. Graveside services were at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wanda Saucier
Graveside service for Wanda Saucier, 94, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Bernhard ‘Billy’ Sanders
Mr. William Bernhard “Billy” Sanders, 77, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. A memorial service celebrating his life was at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Kin Saylor
Funeral services for Mr. Kin Saylor were at 2:45 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Eros. Interment was in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lee Schwartz
Graveside services for Lee Schwartz, 69, of Calhoun, were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Danny Spillers
Danny Spillers, 59, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia Nell Studavin
Graveside services for Virginia Nell Studavin, 74, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
Maxie ‘Max’ Lott Swayze
Mr. Maxie “Max” Lott Swayze, 85, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the mausoleum chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe,. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday at the mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Shannon Thomas
Graveside services for Shannon Thomas will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Geneva Tarkington
Funeral services for Geneva Tarkington were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Luna Assembly of God under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Charles Andrew Traylor II
The Honorable Judge Charles Andrew Traylor II, retired West Monroe City Judge, passed of natural causes on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife of 64 years Martha, his family, friends and the spirit of the Lord.
Judge Traylor was born Jan. 23, 1933 in Columbia, Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. In 1951, he entered Northeast Louisiana State College where he met the love of his life, Martha Struben. Upon graduation with honors in 1955, he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia. November 10, 1955, he, and Martha were married before he transferred overseas to Panmunjon, Korea where he was assigned to the United Nations Military Armistice Commission. Having risen to the rank of Captain he was honorably discharged in 1957. Charles and Martha then moved to Baton Rouge where he enrolled in the LSU School of Law.
While at LSU, he and Martha welcomed the arrival of their first son, Charles A. Traylor III in 1958. As a true LSU Tiger, he was proud to say he and Martha were in attendance in Tiger Stadium Halloween 1959 to witness Billy Cannon’s Miracle 89-Yard Punt Return to defeat Ole Miss. Geaux Tigers! Upon his graduation, he and his small family moved to West Monroe in January 1960. Soon after arriving in West Monroe, he proved himself to be a capable young lawyer and became West Monroe City Attorney. That same year he welcomed the birth of his second son, John S. Traylor, and his third son, Nathan S. Traylor, was born in 1962. In 1966 he joined the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office where he served for 8 years as an Assistant District Attorney.
In 1974, Governor Edwin Edwards appointed him West Monroe City Judge. In 1975, he was elected West Monroe City Judge where he served until his retirement in 1997. After Retirement, Judge Traylor continued to serve as Judge Pro Tempore in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals,2nd, 3rd, and 4th Judicial District Courts, and City Courts of Bastrop, Monroe, and West Monroe. Always fair is how he was described by those who came before him. He served as Secretary and Vice-President of the local bar association and was the Louisiana Moral and Civic Foundation’s 1986 Louisiana Lawman of the Year. He was an early member and past master of the J. C. Stewart #460 Masonic Lodge and a member of West Monroe Lodge #419. He continued to practice law until his death.
Judge Traylor was a devout Baptist and dedicated follower of Christ. He served as a faculty member and teacher at United Theological Seminary in Monroe. Over the years he worshipped at Highland Baptist, First West, Fair Park Baptist and was a founder of Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe. He also served as an ordained deacon at Antioch Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas. He was a much loved Sunday School teacher for many years, and he loved to teach the gospel.
The Judge was an enthusiastic outdoorsman. He loved fishing of every type from fly fishing for trout to catching a mess of Chinquapin with a cane pole. He was always proud to tell the tale of catching a 25-pound catfish in the Ouachita River at the age of 12 with his childhood friend, Orvis Watson. Come fall you would find him in the wood’s deer hunting and camping with his sons and friends. Judge Traylor was blessed with an incredible memory. He remembered everyone he met and where their families came from. He was a great storyteller recalling the adventures of his youth growing up in Columbia and childhood summers in Maine.
The Judge loved Louisiana politics and telling the story of how Earl Long bit his Uncle Harny during a fist fight at the state capitol. He had a big, wonderful laugh that made you laugh along with him. The Judge was a very kind man who was loved by many. He took great joy in helping others in ways big and small. He never missed an opportunity to do an act of kindness or show his appreciation. He loved life as it was a gift from God. A gift to be enjoyed and shared. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and Uncle Charlie.
Loved by his family and friends, he leaves a huge void with his passing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha Struben Traylor, sons Charles A. “Chuck” Traylor III and wife Susan of West Monroe, John S. Traylor and husband Larry Martin of Austin, Texas, and Nathan S. Traylor of West Monroe; three granddaughters, Lauren Traylor Fitch of West Monroe, Catherine Traylor of Baton Rouge and Emily Traylor of New Orleans; his brothers Dr. John H. “Bud” Traylor Jr. of Baton Rouge and Retired Justice Chet D. Traylor of Monroe; sister in law Elizabeth“Libby” Struben Smith of West Monroe; his dear friends who he considered to be part of the family, Jerry Blankinship and Gerald Arrant, both of West Monroe; nieces and nephews; his loving caregivers Tresa McCarvill, Melissa Fletcher, Sonya Myers, Terry Sledge, Janice Alexander, and Mary Ann Cox; and beloved hunting dog, Cleo.
Judge Traylor was preceded in death by his parents, John Hardy Traylor and Bernice Bogan Traylor; and his sisters Bunkie Stotts and Betty Harris. Judge Traylor will be buried next to his parents in the Columbia Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. A Masonic service followed the visitation at 7 p.m. The family requests that all visitors practice social distancing, and wear face coverings for their own safety and the safety of others.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, for family and friends at the Columbia Hill Cemetery, with the funeral procession leaving Mulhearn Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Pallbearers were Luke Smith, Colby Fletcher, Judge H. Stephens Winters, Charlie Brown, Chase Nappier, Dustan Ballance and Raymond Liserio.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fair Park Baptist Church India Orphanage Fund or Fair Park Good Hope Church Fund.
His was a life well lived.
Online condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
