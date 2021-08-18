Melissa Hope Austin
Melissa Hope Austin, 48, of Calhoun, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mary Baker
Funeral services for Mary Baker, 82 of Calhoun, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home. West Monroe Rev. Lynn Malone will officiate and interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery.
Barbara Faye Bratton
Funeral services for Barbara Faye Bratton, 83, of Monroe, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Rev. William Smith officiating. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Kathy Sue Brewer
Private family memorial services for Kathy Sue Brewer, 63, a homemaker, of Simsboro, who died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Charles Thomas Bumgardner
Funeral services for Charles Thomas Bumgardner were held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Fair Park Baptist Church with Bro. Wayman Warren officiating. Interment followed at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Billy James Burns
Funeral services for Billy James Burns, 78, of Monroe, were held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at North Monroe Baptist Church, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Justin David Campbell
Funeral services for Justin David Campbell, 27 of West Monroe, will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. He will be interred at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
James Joseph Cozine
Funeral service for James Joseph Cozine Jr. 77, of Monroe, was held on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Kenneth Dickerson
Funeral services for Kenneth Dickerson, 69, of Eros, were held on Monday, Aug.16, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Jason Beard officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery in Eros.
Mary ‘Mickie’ Flynn
Graveside services for Mary “Mickie” Flynn were held on Saturday Aug. 14, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery of Lake Providence, with grandsons David Ainsworth, Gene Ainsworth and Chris Hale officiating.
Susan Louise Fullilove
Private family memorial services for Dr. Susan Louise Fullilove, 79, a research scientist, of West Monroe, who died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Tammy Jean Griswold
Funeral service for Tammy Jean Griswold, 52, of West Monroe, who died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Apostolic Restoration Church, 108 WT Hemphill Dr. West Monroe.
Charles ‘Bubba[ Vincent Guiterrez
Charles “Bubba” Vincent Guiterrez, 59, of West Monroe, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Jack T. Kent Jr.
Jack T. Kent Jr., 56, of Eros, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Ray Lee
A memorial service for Ray Lee, 71, of Monroe, who died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Bethel Assembly of God Church in Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Dewanna Lenard
Funeral services for Dewanna Lenard were held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Antioch Methodist Cemetery in Eros.
Daniel Ludd Little
Funeral services for Daniel Ludd Little, 82, a retired mechanic, of West Monroe, who died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, were held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at McKnight Cemetery near Holly Ridge under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Richard James McGivern Sr.
Funeral service for Richard James McGivern Sr, 93, of Monroe, were held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Thang’wa officiating. Entombment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Calvin Franklin Pearce
Funeral services for Rev. Calvin Franklin Pearce were held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Rev. Huey Diffey officiated and interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery in West Monroe.
Ralph Vernon Powell Sr.
Funeral service for Ralph Vernon Powell Sr., 94, of Rayville, who died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rayville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
John Thomas Smith
John Thomas Smith, 72, of West Monroe, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Fay ‘T-Model’ Guyton Thurman
Funeral Services for Fay “T-Model” Guyton Thurman, 85, of Monroe, formerly New Iberia, were held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Alvin ‘Lynn’ Tillman
A funeral service for Alvin “Lynn” Tillman, 74, of West Monroe, who died on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, was held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Rayville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Morgan Cornielius Weston
Morgan Cornielius Weston, 74, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, transitioned on August 12, 2021. He was at home surrounded by family. He was born on November 19, 1946, the first child to the late Herbert and Bettie Jean Bartlett Weston, in Cartage, Mo.
Morgan attended West Monroe High School, graduating with honors in 1964. He was noted for his versatility and high scholastic ability, excelling in track and football sports, participating at LSU in ’63 where he attended advanced summer classes in physics, math and chemistry. Morgan held many school positions including president of junior and senior classes, Student Council and Boys’ State representative, and ’63-’64 “Rebel Dispatch” editor. He was a member of the varsity football team, playing center position and lettering two years. Other activities included sergeant-at-arms of Phi Kappa social fraternity and various other clubs. He first attended L.S.U., later graduating N.L.S.U. in 1974, receiving a BA degree in biology.
Morgan worked several positions at Olinkraft, Inc., in West Monroe, La., and Cincinnati, Ohio, moving on to focus his sales career for 24 years with Nalco Chemical Corp. in Naperville, Illinois. While with Nalco he demonstrated and achieved highest performance as a salesman, Area Manager District Sales Manager. later being offered a contract as worldwide problem solver in paper processing chemicals. He spent time in Russia, Poland, and European countries, then lived in China for over a year helping them establish successful producing methods in new paper mills there.
Morgan’s hobbies include sports, singing, and creative construction with tools of any kind. He was a devoted member of Fun City Chorus in Hot Springs.
Survivors include his wife Dickie Weston; sister Sharon (Ron) Roth; half-sisters Pat Corum, and Judy (Bill) Walters; daughters Amy Elizabeth Guerra, and April Kathleen (Ruffner) Woody; step-son Barry Todd Malone; grandson Nicholas Guerra, step-granddaughter Victoria Guerra, step-grandson Max Guerra; grandsons Porter Woody and Harper Woody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There was a memorial service for Morgan, Wednesday, August 18th, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at The Christ of the Hills Methodist Church in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements were entrusted with CedarVale Funeral Home of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Online condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com.
