Lee Roy Adair
Funeral services for Lee Roy Adair, 81, of West Monroe, were held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, Louisiana under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Robert Curtis Allen Sr.
Graveside services for Robert Curtis Allen, Sr., 63, a construction superintendent, of Dubach, who died on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 were held on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Kyle ‘Tiger’ Brown
A funeral service for Kyle “Tiger” Brown, of Los Gatos, California, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment followed in Memorial Park Cemetery in Bastrop under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Timothy Joseph ‘T.J.’ Garner
Memorial services for Timothy Joseph “T.J.” Gardner, 39, a mechanic, of Monroe, who died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Walter James Gates
Funeral services for Walter James Gates, 81, of West Monroe, were held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at First West Baptist Church-Feazel Chapel. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Dr. Woods Watson and Dr. Kevin Stewart officiated.
Kimberly Kelly
Memorial service for Kimberly Kelly, 52, of Monroe, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time.
William Doyle Morgan
Funeral service for William Doyle Morgan, 83, of Monroe, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at House of Prayer International. Interment will follow at NELA Veterans’ Cemetery, Under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Monroe.
Nancy Nell Lide Mulhern
Funeral service for Nancy Nell Lide Mulhearn, 71, of Monroe, was held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Thunduparampil officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Alfred Eliase Oglesby, Jr.
A celebration of life for Mr. Alfred Eliase Oglesby Jr. of West Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, with Bro. Larry Linson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Oglesby was born Feb. 28, 1959, in West Monroe, and passed from this life on Aug. 23, 2021, in West Monroe, at the age of 62. He enjoyed watching TV, playing pool, visiting and talking with friends and family, and watching football, especially West Monroe High School, LSU and New Orleans Saints. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Curly and Rose Oglesby; and one sister, Janice Caison.
Survivors include his children, Dr. Chris Oglesby and wife, Brooke of Bossier City, Trey Oglesby and wife, Lacey of Sterlington, and Nick Oglesby and wife, Dr. Leslie Oglesby; his sisters, Andrea Griggs of West Monroe, Brenda Mehalko and husband, Jack of Villa Hills, KY, Peggy James and husband, Gary of Granbury, TX, Sharon Smith of West Monroe, LaDonna Brooks and husband, Truett of Orange Park, FL, and Leisa Oglesby-Tucker and husband, Steve of Shreveport; seven grandchildren, Emmy Oglesby, Carlyle Oglesby, Nora Oglesby, Luke Oglesby, Jazmine Oglesby, Paxton Stewart, and Hannah Claire Stewart; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Tharon Lee Sebren
Graveside services for Tharon Lee Sebren, 57, of Rayville, who died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, was held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at New Salem Cemetery near Rayville. Interment followed under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Harold Jefferson Swilley II
Funeral service for Harold Jefferson Swilley II, 77, of Monroe, was held on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Rev. William Smith officiating. Interment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Patsy Walker Welch
Graveside service for Patsy Walker Welch, 94, of Sterlington, was held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Magnuson officiating.
