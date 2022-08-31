Frieda Adams Brian
Graveside services for Freida Adams Brian were Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Dr. Welton Gaddy, a longtime friend and pastor, officiating.
Bobby Lee Bryant
Funeral services for Bobby Lee Bryant, 80, of Monroe will be at 11 a.m Friday, Aug 26, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Eulogy was given by Preston Magouirk and Magen McKoin. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
John Wingfield Dugger
John Wingfield Dugger, 82, of West Monroe passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Cluade Masson
Claude Masson, 85, of West Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Clark Springs Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edna Lee Rogers
Funeral service for Edna Lee Rogers, 91, of Monroe will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Dr. Ben Rogers and Rev. Larry Linson officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m until time of service.
Decie DuBois Patton
Graveside services for Decie DuBois Patton will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open-Air Chapel Mausoleum with Rev. Ray Dupre officiating. Visitation will be before the graveside service beginning at 1 p.m. under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Betty Peterson
Funeral services for Betty Peterson, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in at Kilpatrick Funeral Home,West Monroe with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will be at Drew Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
Dennis Lynn Pitman
Mr. Dennis Lynn Pitman, 76, of Albany passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gary Saterfiel
Gary Saterfiel, 66. of West Monroe, passed away on Aug. 21, 2022. Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Andrew Tyler “Ty” Tillman
Funeral services for Andrew Tyler “Ty” Tillman, 41, of Monroe, will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022,at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Jay George and Rev. Chris Winterman officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.