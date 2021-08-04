Eldora Bamburg
Funeral services for Eldora Bamburg, 92, of Eros, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Aug. 6, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Pastor Bob Holloway officiating. Interment will follow at Chatham Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Pamela Ann Barr
Pamela Ann Barr, 63, of Oak Ridge, died on Monday, Aug. 2. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Helen Yvonne Crain
Helen Yvonne Crain, 80, of Ruston, died on Thursday, July 29. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mary Elizabeth Pennebaker Thompson Caperton
Mary Elizabeth Pennebaker Thompson Caperton, 83, of West Monroe, died on July 28. Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Delhi Masonic Cemetery in Delhi under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Dustin DeWayne Clement
Dustin DeWayne Clement, 37, of Natchez, Mississippi, died on July 31, 2021. Funeral services were held on Friday, Aug. 6, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Start Cemetery in Start, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Layne A. Crumby
Layne A. Crumby, 52, of Chatham, died on Friday, July 30. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
John ‘J.N.’ Crocker
Funeral services for John “J.N.” Crocker, 88, of Calhoun, were held on Friday, July 30, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Pastor Chris Witt and Pastor Dallas Witt officiating. Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery.
Susan Gail Gallagher
Funeral service for Mrs. Susan Gail Gallagher, 62, of Shreveport, will be held at 11:30 A.M., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Very Rev. Michael Thang’wa officiating. Interment will follow in St. Matthew Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe.
Vivian Elaine Hemphill
A funeral service for Vivian Elaine Hemphill, 88, of West Monroe, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021at The Pentecostals of The Twin Cities, West Monroe, Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral home, West Monroe.
Reba Dean Henry
Graveside services for Reba Dean Henry, 103, of West Monroe was held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Hasley Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Smith officiating.
Deral P. Jordan
Graveside services for Deral P. Jordan, 87, of West Monroe, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Frost Town, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
James Clayton McGrew
James Clayton McGrew, 95, of West Monroe, died on July 30. Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 2 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Cherie Jackson Moncrief
Memorial services for Cherie Jackson Moncrief, 72, of West Monroe, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Taylor
Barbara Jean Taylor, 89, of West Monroe, died on July 31, 2021. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Stacy Barham Walker
Graveside services for Ms. Stacy Barham Walker, of Winona, Mississippi were held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10 am at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery located in the Jefferson community in Carroll County, Mississippi. Rev Gary Tanner officiated the service. Pallbearers were Logan Hodges, Justin Acey, Belton Walker, Dan Dry, John Dry and Levi Shaw.
Ms. Walker, 44, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona, Mississippi. She was born May 24, 1977 in Monroe, Louisiana. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Carrollton, Mississippi.
Ms. Walker was preceded in death by her father, Ben Edward Barham II. She is survived by her two children, Rebecca and Peyton Walker, both of Winona, Mississippi and their father, Christopher Walker of Carrollton, Mississippi; her mother, Bonnie Barham of Greenwood, Mississippi; her sister Lydia Acey (Justin) of Greenwood, Mississippi; and nieces and nephews, Logan Hodges, Arrielee Acey, Lilly Grace Acey, Etta Acey and Belton Walker.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Liberty Baptist Church, 3772 CR 100, Carrollton, MS 38917.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.
Margie Kay Wilhite
Funeral services for Margie Kay Wilhite, 80, of Downsville, who died on Friday, July 23, 2021 will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment will follow at Wilhite Cemetery near Downsville under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Donald Wallace ‘Don’ Wills
Donald Wallace “Don” Wills, 88, of West Monroe, died on July 31, 2021. Funeral services were held at on Monday, Aug. 2 at Fairpark Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
