Alice L. Bower Baggett
Mrs. Alice L. Bower Baggett, 78, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Daniel Vance Loflin Jr.
Mr. Daniel Vance Loflin Jr., 91, of Monroe, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Billy R. Lutz Jr.
Billy R. Lutz Jr., 46, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Mills
Mr. Robert “Bob” Joseph Mills, 84, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Private family funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
L.W. ‘Butch’ Riley Jr.
Mr. L.W. “Butch” Riley Jr. was born on Oct. 19, 1947, in Shreveport, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2020, in West Monroe, after a lengthy illness.
Butch was a graduate of WMHS (Class of 1966), where he played both football and baseball. He later graduated from Northeast Louisiana University, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. After graduation, he owned and operated an independent Borden’s distributorship in West Monroe. Once retired, he enjoyed working part time at Brookshire’s and being able to see and visit with old friends. First and foremost, he adored his family and was always there when anyone needed him.
Throughout his life, Butch was a die-hard fan of WM Rebel and LSU football, baseball and softball. He loved playing and watching golf and also was an avid reader, especially anything to do with history and politics. The biggest part of his day was listening to FOX News and giving his own commentary.
Mr. Riley is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Martha Riley; and his mother-in-law, Loyce Stell.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Stell Riley; his daughters, Stephanie Bryant (David) and Holly Calhoun; his grandchildren, Phillip Calhoun, Cooper Calhoun, and Riley Bryant; brothers, Mike Riley and Don Riley (Kelli); sister, Jane Pezze; and a large, loving family.
His family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Glenwood CVI and LTAC and especially to Dr. Harry Donias, Dr. Khaled Shafiei, and Dr. Ron Hammett for their exceptional care, thoughtfulness, and concern they provided Butch.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date to celebrate his life.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Norma Stevens
Graveside services for Norma Stevens will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wesley Arvelle Spillers
Wesley Arvelle Spillers, 66, of Bernice, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Hazel Woodall
Graveside services for Hazel Woodall, 83, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time in the fellowship hall at Pine Grove Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.