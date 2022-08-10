Ricky Adkins
Funeral services for Ricky Adkins, 68 of West Monroe were at 3 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment was at Luna Methodist Cemetery in Luna.
Martha Jane Brown
Private graveside services for Martha Jane Brown, 67, of Monroe were on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Ford officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
John Patrick “Johnny” Cascio
Funeral services for John Patrick “Johnny" Cascio, 65, of Monroe will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe with Rev. Joe Martina officiating. Interment will be at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Vigil Wake Service at 6 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
Susan Coates
Susan Coates, 75, of Monroe passed away on July 29, 2022. Services were on August 3, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, Monroe. Burial was at Columbia Hill Cemetery in Columbia.
Ronald Lee Gooden
Ronald Lee Gooden, 66, of Start passed away on August 7, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Apostolic’s of Monroe Church in Monroe. Interment was at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Peggy Ann Green
Peggy Ann Green was born on February 28, 1962, in Monroe and passed from this life on August 8, 2022, in Farmerville. Arrangements will be made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marilyn Janet Vining Hatch
A memorial service for Marilyn Janet Vining Hatch, 76, of Monroe will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Tony Companale officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Fairy Marie Hendricks
Funeral services for Fairy Marie Hendricks, of Monroe were at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
JoAnne Cupples Kennedy
Funeral services for JoAnne Cupples Kennedy, 82, of Monroe were at 1 p.m Friday, July 29, 2022, at Swartz First Baptist Church in Swartz with Rev. Jeff Smart officiating. Interment was at Chatham Cemetery in Chatham under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Ann Jones Mason
Mary Ann Jones Mason, 81, of West Monroe passed away on August 5, 2022. Graveside services were at 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Evergreen Cemetery near Grapeland, TX under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ruby Faye Morgan
Funeral services for Ruby Faye Morgan were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe, with David Sistrunk officiating. Family accepted friends for visitation from noon until the time of the service.
Christine Elizabeth Roberts
A funeral mass celebrating the life of Christine Elizabeth Roberts, 91, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, with Rev. Joe Martina officiating. Entombment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Oakwood Mausoleum, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
