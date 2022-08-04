Bradley Jamison ‘Jamie”’ Ahee
Funeral services for Bradley Jamison “Jamie” Ahee, 52, of Calhoun were at 2 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Syble Walton Evans
Graveside services for Syble Walton Evans, 94, of Farmerville were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mavis ‘Pete’ Foster
Funeral services for Mavis “Pete” Foster, 90, of West Monroe were at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Bobbie Freeman
Funeral services for Bobbie Freeman will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug 4, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Family will accept friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Charles Herman Heck Sr.
Charles Herman Heck Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 surrounded by family. Charles was a skilled attorney, avid photographer, amazing father and, more than anything, a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Papa”. Charles was born on August 23, 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Berlin Augustus Heck and Elsie Pipes Heck. He was the third of six siblings who loved one another and remained close for his entire life.
Charles received a B.A. from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute in 1963. He was a Captain in the Air Force from 1963-1967 and was stationed in Reno, NV and Wichita Falls, Tx. (Charles often remarked that during the Vietnam War, he dutifly defended Reno, Nevada from invasion.) He attended Louisiana State University Law School from 1968-1970 where he earned his Juris Doctorate. From 1970-1971, he served as a law clerk for the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal.
In 1971, Charles moved to Monroe where he became a member of the Theus, Grisham, Davis and Leigh law firm and began a legal career that would span in excess of 50 years. He practiced primarily in insurance defense, where he quickly earned his reputation as a master advocate, brilliant trial attorney and an unmatched brief writer. While working tirelessly to perfect his legal skills he made it a priority to be there for his children, from “Indian Princess” meetings (where he and his daughter Maria were known as “Big Moose” and “Little Moose”), to little league games and tennis matches. If his children needed him, Charles was always there.
Charles, over the years, befriended countless members of the Fourth Judicial Bar Association, and was well known for mentoring young lawyers and always being available to lend a helping hand. There are few attorneys practicing in North Louisiana who were not touched in some way by Mr. Heck who, while being a fierce advocate for his client, was always professional, ethical, courteous and kind. He was proud of that, and in his practice and in his personal life, honesty and integrity were paramount.
In May of 1991, Charles represented his sister who lost her husband in the IMC Explosion in Sterlington. He joined with other attorneys, serving on the Plaintiffs Steering Committee, in what would become the Angus Class Action Litigation. Charles remarked that it was the satisfaction of helping people who were hurt and suffering that led to his decision to abandon the insurance defense practice, and become a Plaintiffs lawyer.
Shortly after leaving the Theus firm in 2003, Charles joined Hennen Heck, Law Offices where he met his right hand woman and faithful do-everything friend and legal-assistant, Pam Lowrey, who worked with Charles in his practice for the remainder of his life. Charles left Hennen Heck in 2008 and eventually opened Heck Law Firm, L.L.P. with his son, Charles H. Heck, Jr., a family practice which was what he always wanted to do. Charles proudly practiced for the remainder of his career at Heck Law Firm, helping countless clients right up until his death. Charles’s professional accolades include: President of the Fourth Judicial District Bar Association; Member of the Board of Governors and Bar Admissions for the Louisiana State Bar Association; Vice Chairman of the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana; Who’s Who in American Law; Million Dollar Round Table; Super Lawyers; Fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers;the American Bar Association, and countless other associations and awards.
Apart from the law field, Charles was a well respected photographer, which was one of the loves of his life. He referred to photography as his “hunting and fishing”. Charles learned photography from an Air Force sergeant on one of the bases where Charles was stationed during his early military commitment. He learned to print film, and fell in love with photography. Over the years, Charles mastered the art of nature photography, landscape photography and people photography. Charles’s prints have been nationally and regionally published in books and periodicals. He was accepted into many local and regional juried competitions. Charles was instrumental to the Arts Community in Monroe, serving as President and Member of the Ouachita River Art Gallery for several years; acting as a Member in the Downtown Arts Alliance (and serving as Treasurer in 2010); acting as a member of the North Louisiana Camera Club, and acting as a Member in the Masur Museum. Charles likewise was instrumental in drafting and obtaining a number of grants for the Downtown Arts Alliance during his tenure.
Mr. Heck was also a lover of the outdoors and nature. He was a dedicated supporter of Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe. He was actively involved in the funding and construction of the Photography Blind at the refuge that many have enjoyed and continue to enjoy. Charles also was instrumental in starting the Photo Competition at Black Bayou, which is still held today.
Above all else, Charles was the greatest father, grandfather, person and friend to his family. He was quick-witted, incredibly intelligent and more than anything else, kind. He put family over self in all circumstances, and there is nothing he would not do for his children or grandchildren. He was proud and loved to talk about them to anybody who would listen. By far his biggest love in his latter years were his Grandchildren: Amanda Nicole Belfield; Charles H. Heck, III; William K. Heck; Alaina Victoria Heck; and Christopher Steven Carlson. Mr. Heck is survived by his two loving children Maria Heck Belifield, of Flower Mound, TX and Charles H. Heck, Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Monroe, LA; his sisters Kay Shipp Wilson (Steve) ; Mary Ida Heck Kay; Elizabeth Yielding (Don); his brother Berlin A. Heck, Jr. (Pat) of Broken Bow, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Berlin and Elsie Heck, and by his brother William Heck.
He was loved immensely, and will be missed terribly by his family, and by any person who ever had the pleasure of encountering him. He never spoke an unkind word, and he was always there for anybody who needed him.
Plans for a celebration of life are pending and will be announced in the upcoming days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friends of Black Bayou, P.O. Box 9241, Monroe, LA 71211.
Careen Johnston
Careen Johnston, 82, of Downsville, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Halls-Rhymes Cemetery in Rayville.
Donald R. ‘Gunny’ Price
Funeral services for Donald R. “Gunny” Price, 77, of Calhoun were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church in West Monroe with Rev. Gordon “Skip” Dean officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Samuel William ‘Bill’ Putnam
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Samuel William “Bill” Putnam, 90, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in West Monroe, with Rev. Chris Winterman and Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in West Monroe.
Mr. Putnam died July 29, 2022, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Putnam was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, where he was a member of the choir and served on numerous administrative committees of the church. He and his children were owners of Jabar Corporation. He was a graduate of Texas A&I at Kingsville, now Texas A&M, where he was president of the student council, captain of the football team (1954-55), and a member of the ROTC. After college, he served in the Army as a Second Lieutenant, and then served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years. He was also a very active member in Dixie Youth Baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Abby Putnam; his daughter, Angylyn Bagley; and four brothers and a sister.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Betty Lott Putnam; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Patricia Putnam, David and Ramona Putnam, Randy and Sylvia Putnam, and William and Julie Putnam; grandchildren, Daniel and Amber Putnam, Tyler Putnam, Jamie and Jordan Guillot, Katie Putnam, Betsy Putnam, Christina and Jay Bailes, Chloe and Danyl Sonnier, Jessica Putnam, Casey Freeman, Matylyn Bagley, Will Bagley, Chandler Putnam, Grace Putnam, and Parker Putnam; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Daniel Putnam, Tyler Putnam, Parker Putnam, Chandler Putnam, Jay Bailes and Jordan Guillot. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Ed Stinson Sunday School Class.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana United Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston, or to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe.
Debra Lynn Soignier Raiford
Memorial services for Debra Lynn Soignier Raiford, 70, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sandra Thompson
Memorial services for Sandra Thompson, 73, of West Monroe will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church in West Monroe with Dr. Marty Black officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles ‘Charlie’ Wilford White
A birthday and memorial celebration will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at The Farm, 140 Perry Road, Grayson, LA, with Rev. Lynn Malone speaking.
Charles “Charlie” Wilford White was born on Aug, 6, 1937 in Jonesboro, and passed away on Dec. 12, 2021 in West Monroe. He was a retired chemical engineer for Angus Chemical and a veteran of the Louisiana Army National Guard. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Archie W. White and Mary Ann Johnson White; father-in-law and mother-in-law, C.E. “Snooks” and Lula Enete; and brother-in-law, Richard Burgoyne.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sondra Enete White; children, Rhonda White, Todd White and Pam Coker; granddaughter, Haley White; two great-granddaughters; sister, Tywannia “Tee” Sims and husband Don; brother-in-law, Henry Enete and wife Katie; nieces and nephews, Ann Fugler, Jan Daniels, Hank Enete and Cherea Schellhase; several cousins and other cherished family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Pam Coker, Alpha Care Home Health, Dr. Ronnie Woods and staff and Katie Womack, FNP and Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
