Betty Jean Barnes
Graveside service for Betty Jean Barnes, 84 of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, with Werner Aswell officiating, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Ronald Lary Carlisle
Funeral services for Ronald Lary Carlisle, 68, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Visitation was noon-2 p.m. Interment was in Antioch Cemetery. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Kennan William Cole
Kennan William Cole, 52, of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
David Edgar Danner
David Edgar Danner, 75, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia Anne Davenport
Patricia Anne Davenport, 70, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ella Elizabeth Griffin
Ella Elizabeth “Helen” Griffin, 89, of West Monroe passed away on Dec. 3, 2020 in West Monroe. Private family services will be at a later date.
Tyrone Furman Hammett
Tyrone Furman Hammett, 68, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sylvia Lee Young Harris
Funeral Services for Sylvia Lee Young Harris were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery in Swartz.
Dot Holman
Graveside services for Dot Holman, 89, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Michael Lofton
Funeral services for James Michael “Mickey” Lofton, 66, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gina Denise McMillon
Funeral services for Gina Denise McMillon, 57, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home with visitation being held from noon-2 p.m. Interment will follow at River Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Jamie Scott Mims
Jamie Scott Mims, 42, of Downsville, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Donnie Wayne Mixon Sr.
Funeral services for Donnie Wayne Mixon Sr., 72, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Christ Church with Pastor Tom Lowe officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Christ Church. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Beau ‘Dean’ Garrison Russell
Beau “Dean” Garrison Russell, 20, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Shirley Moore Taylor
Funeral Services for Mrs. Shirley Moore Taylor, 77, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Luna Methodist Church Cemetery.
Tommye Carolyn Brister Tonneson
A celebration of life for Tommye Carolyn Brister Tonneson, 71, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Whites Ferry Road Church, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
