Annie Pearl Balsamo
Funeral services for Annie Pearl Balsamo, 86, of West Monroe, will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with grandson Aaron Balsamo officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m.-noon at the funeral home.
Frances Eileen Black
A memorial visitation for Frances Eileen Black, 70, of Monroe, was held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Seretta Gail Brasiel
Memorial services for Seretta Gail Brasiel, 71, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Gayle D. Craighead
Gayle D. Craighead was born in Farmerville, on May 30, 1936, to Clifford Faxton and Sadie Nolan Dumas, and passed away Dec. 12, 2022.
Gayle is survived by her four sons, all of West Monroe: Kevin Lee Craighead; Richard Allen Craighead; Eric Wayne Craighead and wife, Lori Potter Craighead; Martin Shane Craighead and wife, Kimberly Pender Craighead; twelve grandchildren: Kevin Bradley Craighead and wife, Karina; Georgia Gayle “Gigi” Craighead Crecelius and husband, Casey; Bryan Herman David Craighead and wife, Sarah; Kristin Nicole Craighead Kennedy and husband, J.P.; Connor Lane Craighead; Kaysee Leigh Craighead; Erica Lauren Craighead Hogan and husband, Cody; Hunter Wayne Craighead; Jacob Eric Craighead; Cole Shane Craighead and wife, Isabella; Henry David Craighead and Sadie Elizabeth Craighead.
Eleven great-grandchildren: KatyLynn, David Bradley, Holton, Ike, Weston, Paxton, Anna Kate, Ridge, Beckett, Ellis and Liam. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, David Lee Craighead; and infant son, James Keith Craighead. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Gayle D. Craighead will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday Dec. 15, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Rev. John Rushing and Rev. Bob Jackson officiating, followed by graveside services at Sardis Cemetery in Union Parish.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mr. Craighead’s grandsons served as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Wiley Curtis Ellerbe
Funeral services for Wiley Curtis Ellerbe were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Burial with full military honors was at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Wiley Curtis Ellerbe was born Feb. 22, 1946 in Quanah, Texas, and passed away Dec. 10, 2022 in Monroe, at the age of 76. He lived his last years at the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home.
Curtis served his country in the U.S. Army first from 1964 to 1967 as a Finance Clerk in Saigon, Viet Nam. He then re-joined the Army from 1980-1984 as a Calibration Technician T.M.D.E. in Hannah, Germany, and as an instructor at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colo.
Curtis worked for the local newspaper, The News Star. He ended his work career retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in the Monroe office.
He was preceded in death by his parents; R.A. and Thelma Ellerbe, Brother Henry Ellerbe, Sisters Mary Jordan, Patricia Wyatt and Sherry Cannon.
Curtis leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Patsy Guess Ellerbe, two brothers, Dean and Ricky Ellerbe, and two sisters Marie and Rebecca Ellerbe.
Eva Gertrude Miller Graves
Eva Gertrude Miller Graves, 90, of West Monroe, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at McGuire United Methodist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Lacey Lee Ann Greenwell
Funeral services celebrating the life of Lacey Lee Ann Greenwell, 39, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Billy Taylor officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Richard L. ‘Dick’ Hockenberry
Richard L. “Dick” Hockenberry passed from this life into the next on Dec. 5, 2022 at age 92. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in St. Paschal Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Mitchel Lee ‘Mitch’ Jones
Mitchel Lee “Mitch” Jones, 50, of Monroe, passed away Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022,at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA
Tommy Lee Lambert
Tommy Lee Lambert, 67, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Royce Vernon Lowery
Royce Vernon Lowery was born in Richland Parish on Sept. 27, 1927, and passed from this life on Dec. 9, 2022, in West Monroe at the age of 95. Funeral services were held on Dec. 13, 2022 at Mangham Assembly of God under the direction Griffin Funeral Home.
Randy Jeff Ludlow
Funeral services for Randy Jeff Ludlow, 66, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Jay George officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Lynda Jean Nordan
Lynda Jean Nordan of Dubach, was born on Aug. 7, 1951, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Dec. 12, 2022, in Ruston, at the age of 71. Private memorial services will be held a later date. Arrangements are under the date of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Sammy Pedigo
Sammy Pedigo departed this life surrounded by his loving children on Dec. 7, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born on Feb. 17, 1946, to Walter and Charlotte Francois Pedigo in Eunice. He was a veteran of the United States Navy stationed in San Diego, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, W.C. Pedigo of Eunice, and a sister, Sylvia Ray Richard of Carencro.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Anthony Pedigo; daughters, Chelsea Hoyle (Aaron); Taylor Fisher (Matt); Jordan Pedigo (Daniel Brown); Alex Pedigo (fiancé Reese Kuhn); and son Jesse Pedigo. He is also survived by two sisters, Mabel Miller of Carencro and Judy Pedigo (Richard Fabre), of Lafayette and a brother, Curtis Pedigo of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by six grandchildren who will miss their Papaw very much and many nieces and nephews.
Sam enjoyed the sport of fencing, watching UFC, singing and playing his guitar, painting, and he could tell a joke for any subject which always kept people laughing. But Sam’s biggest joy came from spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Sam donated his body to science. His family invites friends to a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the American Legion Hall on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe.
Dana Lynn Powell
Dana Lynn Powell, 50, of Downsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ann Sims
Funeral services for Ann Sims, 88, of Calhoun, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church, Calhoun. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
James Kirk Smith
James Kirk Smith was born in California on May 11, 1979, and passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2022, in Monroe, at the age of 43. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.