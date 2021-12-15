Kent Anderson
A celebration of the life and legacy of Kent Anderson of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe. The Rev. R.B. Moore will welcome friends and family. Dr. David Uth will deliver the message and eulogy. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time in the church parlor. Entombment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Anderson was a prominent Monroe banker, businessman, civic and educational leader, who died Dec. 12, 2021. The self-made man gave back to the educational institution he always gave credit for his impressive success, Louisiana State University. Born in Monroe in 1926, Anderson graduated from Ouachita Parish High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years before enrolling into LSU in the fall of 1946. While at LSU, Anderson made a name for himself as a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the top men’s leadership honorary, Omicron Delta Kappa,or ODK. He graduated in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree from the E.J. Ourso College of Business. LSU is also where he met his life partner, Yvonne Lusk Anderson, passing away to join her in Heaven on what would have been their 68th wedding anniversary. His wife died two years ago. Anderson has said that LSU was part of his being. “It is my heart and soul,” he often said. LSU was a huge recipient of Anderson’s time and contributions. He was also a committed founding member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Anderson established a family legacy at LSU that is unparalleled by serving on the boards of LSU Foundation and the LSU Alumni Association; he served as chairman in 1976. His sons, Mark and Scott, followed in their father’s footsteps with a dedication to LSU. The sons graduated from LSU, with Mark later serving as chairman of the LSU Foundation and Scott serving as chairman of the LSU Alumni Association. Anderson was named LSU’s Alumnus of the Year in 1991 and was inducted into the LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction. He also served his University as a member of the prestigious LSU Board of Supervisors, representing District 5. Anderson was the recipient of the St. Francis Medical Center’s Mother Gertrude Hennessy Humanitarian Award. He was instrumental in the development of the Lod Cook Alumni Center and Hotel. In business, Anderson served as vice president of Olinkraft Inc. (now Graphic Packaging International Inc.) and supervised the operations of 10 container plants and 1,200 personnel until his retirement. He was vice chairman and director of First American Bank of Monroe (now Regions Bank). Anderson and his sons own Mid South Extrusion, an industry leading plastics manufacturing company in Monroe. His community leadership included the past president of United Way and memberships in the Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, Ducks Unlimited, and the Gulf Coast Conservation Association. Anderson’s dream was to have a place where he could enjoy the outdoors and wildlife with family, friends and business associates. Over the last 45 years, Anderson grew McGowan Brake and the surrounding land to support this dream. The men who helped bring his vision to life were Larry Savage, Kenny Ribbeck, and Tommy Tuma. Their expertise in wildlife management and biology guided the way. Along with his love for hunting, Anderson spent and enjoyed three decades entertaining at his gulf coast fishing properties in Dulac. His best days were either spent in a duck blind, a deer stand, fishing on the gulf or at an LSU football game.
Kent was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Lusk Anderson; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Anderson; brothers, Glen and Kerry Anderson; and his daughter-in-law, Rosemary Upshaw Anderson. Kent is survived by his sons, Mark Anderson and Scott Anderson; grandchildren, Michelle Yvonne Anderson Thompson and her husband, Phillip, Claudia Elyse Anderson, Ainsley Anderson Herlevic and her husband, Vincent, and Mark Kent Anderson Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Juliette Thompson and Burns Herlevic; sisters, Sharon Ryberg, Susan Wilson, Kristen Oden and her husband, Greg; and brother, Robert Anderson; and a host of family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Alvin Gray, Jill Ross, Don Smith, Kenny Mason, Darrell Cook, and his executive assistants Peggy Harbor and Debbie Garner.
Pallbearers will be James W. Moore, Eugene Montgomery, Jay Babb, Edwin Craft, Gregg Cordaro, Bob Lane, Ben Marshall IV, Trey Nelson, Richard Crowe, Woody Ledbetter, Ryan Sartor, and Bill Boles Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Charlie Roberts, Dr. Ralph King, Joe Ledoux, J.B. Landry, Ben Price, Guy Smith, Walter Hastings, Randy Ewing, and George Campbell.
Many years ago, Kent Anderson walked through the gates of LSU and was awed by the beautiful oaks, the campus, and the tradition of excellence. He took his experiences in life and built a family legacy and tradition that will continue forever. That is the inspiring part about Anderson; he wanted to make a positive impact. If anyone needed help, he did his best to assist. Many students pass through the gates of LSU — much as he did that first day in 1946. The potential to follow in his path lies within us all. He enjoyed helping behind the scenes and making good things happen for others. For this reason, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the LSU Alumni Association, 3838 West Lakeshore Dr., Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Rita Tumaroff Blumenthal
A memorial service for Mrs. Rita Tumaroff Blumenthal, 88, of Monroe, was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, on Zoom. Please contact Temple B’Nai Israel at 318-387-070 or by email at bayoujews.org to receive the Zoom link.
Bonnie J. Burke
Bonnie J. Burke, 96, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 11, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery.
Charlotte L. Dante
Charlotte L. Dante, 84, of West Monroe, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021. No services have been scheduled at this time but arrangements are being handled by Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Liz Eubanks
Funeral services for Liz Eubanks, 63, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Apostolic Restoration Church. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Benjamin Joseph Evans
Benjamin “Ben” Joseph Evans passed away on Dec. 10, 2021. Private family arrangements have been made under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Arielle Nichol Fortenberry
Arielle Nichol Fortenberry, 20, of West Monroe, passed away on Dec. 7, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Barbara Geuin
A memorial visitation for Barbara Geuin was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bruce Francis Jones
Funeral services for Mr. Bruce Francis Jones, 77, of Farmerville, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Mike Thang’wa officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
J.E. Lee
J.E. Lee, 86, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021,at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Angela Laverne Kelley Morea
A celebration of life for Angela Laverne Kelley Morea, 59, of West Monroe, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Chatham Community Church, Chatham, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
W. Carroll Odom
W. Carroll Odom, 76, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas P. ‘Jack’ Orr
A celebration of life for Mr. Thomas P. “Jack” Orr, 84, retired office manager, of West Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at riffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021,
Ronald Ray
Ronald Ray, 70, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Sardis Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
David Wayne Ronquille
Funeral services for Mr. David Wayne Ronquille, 41, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Calhoun City Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation was from noon until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Molly Ann Thorn
Funeral service for Molly Ann Thorn, 84, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Interment was in Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bobby David Tidwell
Bobby David Tidwell, 89, of Monroe, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Assembly in West Monroe. Interment was in Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Vicki Daily Tidwell
Funeral services for Vicki Daily Tidwell, 70, of Downsville, will be at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Wilhite Cemetery in Wilhite. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Roy Matthew Trammell, Sr.
Memorial services for Mr. Roy Matthew Trammell, Sr., was at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family will accept friends from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Brady Washington
Funeral services for Brady Washington were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at McKnight Cemetery in Holly Ridge.
Andrew Craft White
Andrew Craft White, 62, of Downsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles ‘Charlie’ Wilford White
Charles “Charlie” Wilford White passed away on Dec. 12, 2021 in West Monroe. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the farm he loved under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
