John Dale Antley
A memorial for John Dale “Pappy” Antley , 82, of West Monroe, was at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Fair Park Baptist Church. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the church. Private family interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Alvin Dee Ashton
Alvin Dee Ashton, 82, of Bernice, passed away Dec. 6, 2020. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Mt. Tarbor Baptist Church in Bernice.
Ann Elizabeth Boyd
Ann Elizabeth Boyd, nee Duncan, daughter of Earl and Mauriece Duncan, and sister of Bob and Bill Duncan, born in West Monroe on July 4, 1941 and a resident of Eureka, Calif., from 1960 to 2019, died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. To view her full obituary, please visit the following memorial page: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/AnnBoyd
Kathryn Oglesbee Burkett
Graveside services for Kathryn Oglesbee Burkett, 76 of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery in Eros. Interment will follow under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Carlene Ann Duffey
Carlene Ann Duffey, 65, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
David ‘Tyler’ Durbyn
Funeral services for David “Tyler” Durbyn, 23 of Eros, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hall Cemetery, Rhymes. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Brandon Foster
Graveside services for Brandon Foster, 38, of Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Wayne Frazier
Funeral services for Robert Wayne Frazier were at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dayton Anthony Guillot
Dayton Anthony Guillot, 80, of Calhoun, passed away Dec. 9, 2020. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe.
Larry Eugene Haynes
Larry Eugene Haynes, 86, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gloria Jean Hendrix
Graveside services for Gloria Jean Hendrix, 75, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Luna Methodist Cemetery, Luna, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carrie Hill
Graveside services for Carrie Hill were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Enoch ‘Dennis’ Jackson
Enoch “Dennis” Jackson, 79, of Start, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jerry Roy Johnson Jr.
Jerry Roy Johnson Jr., of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Robert Pickering
Robert Pickering, 89, of West Monroe, was born on May 25, 1931, and passed from this life on Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Phillip Randall Pike
Phillip Randall Pike, 57, of Simsboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert H. Riels
Robert H. Riels, 76, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 9, 2020. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elzy Lavelle Roberson
Elzy Lavelle “Rob” Roberson, 96, of Monroe, passed away Dec. 9, 2020. Graveside services were at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dorothy Moore Spillers
Graveside services for Dorothy Moore Spillers were at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Edward Spruell
William Edward Spruell, 41, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Ellen Williams Tolbird
Funeral services for Mary Ellen Williams Tolbird were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. Wednesday until service time. Interment was at The Lord’s Campfire (formerly) Lapine Methodist Cemetery on Charlie Griggs Road.
Jennifer Villarreal
Visitation for Jennifer Villarreal, 40, of Colorado Springs, Co., formerly of Bastrop, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, Monroe. A pre-viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, with funeral services at 10:30 a.m.
Karl Michael Wallace
Karl Michael “Mike” Wallace, 80, of Downsville, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2020. A graveside service was at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Mars Hill Cemetery in Downsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home of Farmerville. He was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in West Monroe, to Isaiah and Marie Wallace, and was a member of Wilhite United Methodist Church in Downsville.
In 1962, Mike graduated from Louisiana Tech University, Magna Cum Laude, in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Immediately after graduation, he received a direct commission from the Surgeon General to the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant, and was later promoted to 1st Lt. After his service, he returned home to help his mother run the family business, Wallace Plumbing. He later had the opportunity to pursue his original career path as a Civil Engineer, where he joined his wife, Cubie, and son, Greg, in creating their family-owned Architectural and Engineering business, Taylor-Wallace Designs, where he enjoyed working until his death.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Isaiah & Marie Wallace; and his wife, Cubie Taylor Wallace.
He is survived by his three children, Michael Wallace (Brenda), Greg Wallace (Jessica) and Anna Pearson (Bill); eight grandchildren, Joe and Lauren Wallace, Elijah and Elisha Wallace and Jacob, Ashley, Josh and John Pearson; and a host of other family and friends.
Online condolences may be left at www.farrarfuneralhomeonline.com.
