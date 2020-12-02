Bonnie R. Boliew
Funeral services for Bonnie R. Boliew were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Christian Life Church in Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Irene Frances Monroe Case
Mrs. Irene Frances Monroe Case of West Monroe, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Aurele J. Chevrier Jr.
Aurele J. Chevrier Jr., 78, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Nov. 28, 2020. Arrangements were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John E. Coston Sr.
Graveside services for John E. Coston Sr., 68, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Beach Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Bill Schooley officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
John was born July 26, 1952 in Monroe, and passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in West Monroe.
John was a member of the Beacon Church of Christ, Bawcomville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Coston and Hazel Earls Frederick; and his brothers, Andrew Jackson Jr. and Ricky Coston.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Ruth Coston of West Monroe; children, Paul A. Coston of West Monroe, John E. Coston, Jr. of West Monroe, and Joey M. Coston of San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Erma Rice of Monroe, Mary Lewis of Yakima, Wash., Laquita Mason of Texas City, Texas, and Sally Idell Roberts of West Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family request everyone to wear a mask to the graveside services at Beach Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Myrtle ‘Sue’ Craighead
Mrs. Myrtle “Sue” Craighead, 87, of Peachtree City, Ga., formerly of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. The family received friends at the funeral home from noon until time of service. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe.
Beverly Decker
Funeral services for Beverly Decker were at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Lapine Assembly of God. Interment followed at Lapine Assembly of God Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry L. Ford
Funeral services for Jerry L. Ford was at noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Community Baptist Church. Interment followed at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Claude Goodnite
Funeral services for Claude Goodnite were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Cypress Baptist Church. Interment followed at Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Marion Etta Hobbs
Funeral service for Marion Etta Hobbs, 86, of Shreveport, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Rev. Milton H. Lenard
Rev. Milton H. Lenard, 97, of West Monroe, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Luna Assembly of God Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mary V. McDonald
Mary V. McDonald, 93, of West Monroe, passed away Nov. 27, 2020. Private family graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Myrtis Lee Smith Mellon
Funeral services for Myrtis Lee Smith Mellon were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe.
Imogene Powell
Graveside services for Imogene Powell, age 92, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun. Arrangements were under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Janice Sue Rogers
Funeral services for Janice Sue Rogers 72, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Old Sardis Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Barbara Ann Walker Smith
Graveside services for Barbara Ann Walker Smith, 84, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Hasley Cemetery Gazebo under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Conway Strong
Funeral services for Conway Strong were at noon Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery.
