Jane Ann Beauregard Braddock
Funeral services celebrating the beautiful life of Jane Ann Beauregard Braddock, 59, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jane Ann Beauregard Braddock, age 59, of West Monroe.
Jane Ann Beauregard Braddock was born on June 7, 1963, in Shreveport, and passed away on December 15, 2022. She was the elder daughter of Dr. Wilbur Gerard “Jerry” and Jane Kathryn Polk Beauregard. She graduated from West Monroe High School in 1981. She then went on to graduate with an Associate Degree in Flight Attendance from Northeast Louisiana University (ULM), a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from Northeast Louisiana University (ULM), an Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy from Hinds Community College (Jackson, MS) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (RN) from Northeast Louisiana University (ULM). Respiratory Therapy proved to be her most beloved profession… she practiced for almost 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed the one-on-one care that she administered to her patients at Glenwood Regional Medical Center. Jane Ann was what the British would have described as a “Tall Drink of Water” due to her tall and slender stature, her graceful walk and her beautiful green eyes. Jane Ann could literally throw on a pair of jeans and a simple white shirt and appear akin to a run-way model with little to no effort. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and flying overseas to many countries with her parents, sister and her husband, Jim. One of her many passions was exploring different cultures, various cuisines, architecture, landscapes, and of course the indigenous people and animals within those locations. She also enjoyed sailing, fishing, camping, gardening, birdwatching, making jewelry, and viewing movies. Jane Ann was a beloved wife, daughter, big sister, aunt and friend. Jane Ann gave new meaning to the expression, “9 Lives” as she cherished not only her 9 felines but lived life to its fullest. Some would even go as far to declare that she adored animals more than she did humans. She routinely reiterated that all people should practice true love… unconditional love as did Jesus Christ and as her 4-legged “children” demonstrated to her upon a daily basis.
Jane Ann volunteered her services at the River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe, and contributed to several other animal charities and conservation societies throughout her lifetime. She was a staunch animal rights and environmental activist and had a tremendous wealth of knowledge concerning many species of flora and fauna… especially Louisiana indigenous species. She adored the ocean, constantly learning about the many oceanic life-forms. She was most content whenever she was immersed in nature: on a beach, in the mountains, on the water, or tending to her numerous plants, trees, wild birds, squirrels, toads, turtles, skinks, insects and anything else that flew, crawled or slithered into her beautiful yard, courtyard and greenhouse. She had the BIGGEST heart and ultimate RESPECT for all of God’s creatures and never lost her amazing sense of ‘child-like wonder.’ If she could have fit every single creature, plant and tree into her backyard and house, she would have done so. Her mother-in-law, Bobbi Braddock, would joke and say, “Jane Ann, you can’t save the world!” In Jane Ann’s eyes, she did ‘save the world’ one patient, one plant and one animal at a time…
On one occurrence just last year, Jane Ann and her husband were returning from running errands and witnessed two very tiny kittens which had been dumped in the middle of Warren Drive. She demanded that Jim pull over, stop and drop her off in order to save the kittens. As she darted across the busy street, dodging numerous speeding vehicles, she managed to save one but was not in time to save the other one. As the kitten had not been weened, she sought advice from an emergency veterinarian on how to save this kitten. The little tabby kitten’s prognosis was not favorable, and it was touch and go for many days. She and Jim took shifts staying up all hours of the night nursing this kitten back to health. She named her Ayah which means “miracle” in Hebrew. This is just one of the MANY ‘miracles’ that Jane Ann performed throughout her life…especially when it came to animals and plants. Just very recently, Jane Ann was elated that several neighbors had inquired about her caring for their pets while they were on vacation. She felt honored that she had been considered for such a ‘dream job’ and privilege…and refused any monetarily compensation.
Jane Ann had a unique sense of humor and touched so very many lives with her beautiful smile, her witty expressions, her comical mannerisms, and her spontaneous showering of ‘happy’ gifts to friends and family. She was oftentimes shy, until one was privileged enough to get to know her upon a deeper level. She was an intelligent, kind and a generous soul who will be deeply and whole-heartedly missed… but never forgotten.
Jane Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Kathryn Polk Beauregard and her father, Dr. Wilbur Gerard “Jerry” Beauregard of West Monroe. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Donald James Knox and Mary L. Metcalf Polk of Monroe, and her paternal grandparents, Wilbur George and Ida Peyton Colquitt Beauregard of Benton.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 22 years, James “Jim” Leland Braddock of West Monroe, sister, Dr. Kathryn Elizabeth Beauregard, niece, Keyton Jane Southerland, nephew, Kepner Dell Southerland II all of Shreveport/Bossier City, uncle, Charles E. Doerler, aunt, Mary Jean Doerler, one first cousin, Mary Kate Doerler-McKinzie all of Lawton, Okla., several cousins, nieces, many friends and her goddaughter, Megan Kathryn Falvey of Atlanta, Ga. She is also survived by her nine “angelic” fur-babies/cats: Aslan, Kieran, Finn, Ava, Alex, Graham, Wyatt, Will and Ayah.
Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Memorials/donations may be made to the River Cities Humane Society for Cats.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Michael Henry Browning
Funeral services for Michael Henry Browning, 58, of Winnsboro, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro with Rev. Myrtis Crawley and Rev. Roy Skipper officiating. Interment was at Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday evening.
Eunice A. ‘Sammie’ Sullivan Burnett
Memorial services for Mrs. Eunice A. “Sammie” Sullivan Burnett, 87, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Edna Christine Cooper
Funeral services for Edna Christine Cooper, 86, of Sicily Island, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Pine Hill Baptist Church in Sicily Island with Bro. Harrell Tucker officiating. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Pine Hill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Edna was born on Sunday, July 19, 1936, in Mangham, and passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home in Sicily Island.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Roy Cooper; parents, Dewey Edward Coughran and Lucille Roy Coughran Perrault; son, Freddie C. “Pete” Cooper; sister, Maxine Murphy; and three brothers, Joe Wayne Coughran, Jackie Coughran and Harmon Coughran.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl Mouliere (Marshall) of Bunkie, LA; son, Dennis Cooper (Kris) of Huntington Woods, MI; daughter, Joan Hampton (Gary) of West Monroe, LA; sisters, Glenda Patterson of Eros, LA and Sally Alford of Pleasant Hill, LA; granddaughter, Chelsea Cooper of Sicily Island, LA; grandson, Hunter Tyler of West Monroe, LA; granddaughters, Emma Cooper and Abigail Cooper of Huntington Woods, MI; step-grandchildren, Rebecca Louviere, Clifton Mouliere, Corey Mouliere, Laken Drake, Tori Hampton, Marti Bowen; step-great-grandchildren, Taylor Louviere, Lukas Mouliere, Carter Louviere, Spencer Louviere, Harper Louviere and Aurora Drake; caregivers, Cindy Roberts, Dianne Bird, and Robin Vinson. Last, but not at all least, her beloved rescue dog, Charley.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Tyler, David Coughran, Gerald Tullos, Josh Smith, Al Thomas and Jerel Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodger Kerstetter, Casey Weeks, Ted Holder, Vernon Patterson, and Bennie Alford.
Mrs. Edna was a trailblazer. As the eldest child of a sharecropper, she grew up during the Great Depression years in abject poverty, working long days in cotton fields. She spoke of missing the first six weeks of school each year, since the cotton crop had to be harvested. Those early hard years instilled an incredible sense of determination and sheer willpower to overcome any obstacles, and to see that her own children would never have to struggle as she did.
When she met the love of her life, Freddie, on a blind date, she put her aspirations on hold, and together, they went on to build a family which would become the center of their lives. When her youngest child started kindergarten, she enrolled in college to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. She started in Special Education, and later taught English literature and Spanish. To better learn Spanish, she spent six weeks one summer with a family in Mexico in their home (with no air conditioning). She made quite a mark on her students, who to this day, describe the positive influence she had on their lives. So many have stated that she would tell them that they could do anything they set their minds to — after all, she knew all too well herself. At times, they challenged her: She told of a time that she would find dead snakes in her mailbox. She responded by giving them tests every day until the instigator was eventually revealed by his classmates!
As for her own family, there was never any doubt in each of her children’s minds that pursuing higher education was optional. At one point, there were three family members attending college at the same time on a factory worker’s pay. Even so, they never knew anything but the richest of childhoods, growing up in the hills of Sicily Island, loving life and each other.
Once her children were grown, Mrs. Edna pursued her own interests. She loved reading, cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, traveling, and nurturing relationships with her extended family and friends. She gathered information on her ancestry and compiled two separate family history books on her maternal and paternal families. She took classes to become a master gardener and then planted a public garden in town, the fruits of which were offered for free to anyone in need. She attended a quilting class and made a baby quilt as her project. She traveled the world and soaked in the culture. (A favorite photo is of her on a camel.) Even in her final months, when traveling became very difficult, she would still say that her middle name was “Go,” so every effort was made to get her out of the house on various adventures — the height of which was attending her granddaughter Emma’s graduation from LSU.
Mrs. Edna was a devout Christian who truly tried to live her faith. She loved her church family and spent years as the teacher of the adult women’s Sunday School class. She would spend hours studying the lesson and researching the internet for supporting material for her class. Her class published a cookbook, the proceeds of which were used to help pay for the church’s gymnasium. Her beautiful prayers could make you cry—we will miss her heartfelt prayers to her Lord and Savior.
This strong, beautiful Christian lady left a positive mark on this world. However, the center of her world was always her family. Above all else, she delighted in her children and grandchildren. In her own words, “Treasure your family. Nothing is more important.”
Hayes Tyler Crawford
Funeral services for Hayes Tyler Crawford, 9, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Charles Henry Dean
Funeral service for Mr. Charles Henry Dean, 90, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Monroe with Rev. Terry Mims officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec.17, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mr. Dean was born in Crowville, on Sept. 20, 1932, and passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, in West Monroe. He served in the Army National Guard for 40 Years and a day and was the pitcher on the softball team for the National Guard for several years. Mr. Dean was a member and deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he served on numerous committees. He has been a member at Emmanuel Baptist Church since 1955 and served as chairman of the deacons for over 30 years, was the director of the Discipleship Training, and was a long-time pitcher for the church softball team. Mr. Dean enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening, and especially mowing the yard.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Melba Lee Dean; two daughters, Dewanna Kay Weaver and husband Dayton and Lynn Dean Freeman and husband Bobby; grandchildren, Benjamin Thomas and wife Carol, Jeremy Harrison and wife Cindy, Whitney Freeman Rogers and husband Josh, Charles Harrison, Brad Freeman, and Marc Freeman; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Cameron, Adam, Lexie, Riley, Kayden, Layden, Ally, Halton, and Lily; sister, Virginia Dupuis and husband Ernest; sister-in-law, Linda Dean; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were grandsons and a great-grandson.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Monroe.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Pamela Diane Clement Gardner
Graveside services for Pamela Diane Clement Gardner, 67, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Providence, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Aubrey ‘Dee’ Givens
Funeral services for Aubrey “Dee” Givens were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes. Interment followed in the mausoleum at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens .
Sandra D. Hamilton
A gathering for Sandra D. Hamilton was held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Samuel Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hixon
Funeral service for Samuel Thomas “Tommy” Hixon, 66, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, at Swartz First Baptist Church with Rev. Jarret Fix officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Robert Arnold Hodges Jr.
Robert Arnold Hodges Jr., 79, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Casey Yale Johnson
Memorial service for Casey Yale Johnson, 29, of Lafayette, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville. Interment will be in Lynn Cemetery in Archibald. Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until service time at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.
Tammy Irene Jones Johnson
Funeral service for Mrs. Tammy Irene Jones Johnson, 46, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Faith Christian Church in Start, with Rev. Mark Parker officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at Faith Christian Church in Start.
Cheryl Ann Jones
Cheryl Ann Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Dec. 13, 2022, in West Monroe, at the age of 67. Funeral services for were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Lapine Assembly of God in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Lapine Assembly of God. Interment will follow at Head Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Warren Clifford LaFrance Sr.
Warren Clifford LaFrance Sr., 82, passed peacefully from this life on Dec. 13, 2022.
Born in New Orleans in 1939 to the union of Cynthia and Clifford LaFrance, he was a pharmacist and former owner of LaFrance Drugs in Monroe. He was known for his fondness of blues music, the New Orleans Saints, and his beloved Louisiana.
Clifford is survived by his children, Adrienne LaFrance-Wells (Vernon), Monroe, Warren Clifford LaFrance Jr. (Sonya), Austin, Texas; a sister, Gretchen Hamel (Fred), West Monroe; a brother, Billy LaFrance (Emily), Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Aubrie and Alec Graham, Fort Worth, Texas, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Delyn LaFrance and Cynthie Taylor, and a brother, Steven LaFrance.
The family extends sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Ouachita Healthcare and requests that any remembrances be made to KEDM Public Radio, 700 University Ave., Monroe, LA 71209 or KEDM.org.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
James Stewart ‘Bo’ Perkins
James Stewart “Bo” Perkins, 80, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 19, 2022. Funeral services were at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Johnny Bruce Duke McHugh
Johnny Bruce Duke McHugh passed into eternal life on Dec. 15, 2022. His visitation was Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, and memorial service was at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Tom Lowe officiating. Reception followed at Aubrey Hall, 130 Art Alley Monroe, LA 71201, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Duke McHugh was born on Nov. 13, 1951, to his loving parents, Louis Robert McHugh and Elizabeth Ruth Benoit McHugh.
Duke spent his childhood growing up in Orange, Texas. He attended Stark High School where upon graduation received a full baseball scholarship to attend Rice University. Duke declined the offer to play ball to pursue a career in medicine at the University of Texas-Galveston. Duke was never accused of being a “star student” until he entered UT@G School of Medicine. There, having discovered his passion, his M.D. Ph.D. in Cardio Physiology came easy to him.
Duke believed medicine was a calling over his life and used that calling to be the hands and feet of Christ while on this earth. Many have fondly recounted the impact Duke made on their life, believing God used Duke as a vessel for their personal healing.
Duke was known as the type of physician that sometimes went against the grain of an ordinary practice. He would regularly push the envelope beyond the traditional by investing his time, knowledge, and heart to offer hope filled solutions to his patients, many of whom he considered family. And if Duke couldn’t find the answer, he found someone that could.
April of 1992, while beginning his practice at Glenwood Regional Hospital, Duke spotted a young pharmacy student as she was preparing to clock out on the last day of her rotation. Little did either of them know then, that may have been the last day of her rotations, but just the beginning of a beautiful love story. Annoyingly, Duke first got Leisha Nielsen to notice him by tossing pens, paper, gum — anything he could find — to get her attention. Repeated days of being unsuccessful led Duke to up the ante by charming the hospital secretary into giving him Leisha’s unlisted phone number. His first call to Leisha led to a first date that changed everything. Three years after that fated first date, Duke proposed to Leisha on an airplane headed to Copper Mountain, and in typical fashion, he didn’t propose with just one engagement ring, but with a ring for each hand. Thirty years later, Duke could always be found pursuing the heart of his wife Leisha, the love of his life and the one he affectionately called “Mama.”
Duke and Leisha had two amazing children, Abby and Will, who were the wellspring of his heart. One never had a conversation with Duke when he did not mention his wife or children with an obvious twinkle in his eye. Their home operated in respect and support of Duke’s calling, where the willingly and lovingly shared their husband and father with the world.
Duke McHugh lived a wonderful and beautiful life. If he wasn’t at the hospital, you could find him on a golf course or some dinner party celebrating with a good glass of wine. His gratitude and devoutness for his family, patients, friends, and community were felt by all that had the honor of knowing him. Everywhere Duke traveled, he left the lasting impression of having been touched by the grace of human kindness. He freely shared his gifts of knowledge, success, and corny jokes with all he came in contact with. Duke didn’t have to know you to care about you. He just freely poured out all that he authentically was, with the joy of generous and tender helpings, which was his understood love language. Duke’s only motivation was to ensure someone’s life became better by having encountered him. Nothing made Duke happier than knowing he played a small role in insuring others felt seen, heard, and genuinely cared for.
Duke, Leisha, and their family have spent the last four grueling years on a rollercoaster ride of obscurity, but they remained a steadfast and solid team. The time of his illness was wrought with heartbreak, love, conversation, and understanding where many solemn and sacred promises were made. Duke knew who his savior was and was full of thanksgiving for the blessings God bestowed over his life. One of the last comments he made to Leisha was “I cannot imagine having a more perfect life with a more perfect family.”
Dr. Duke McHugh has an unforgettable spirit, and his memory will be cherished until we see him again in eternity. The beautiful afterglow he continues to emit will forever offer a brilliant stream of light, love, and unbridled joy. Well done Duke, well done.
Duke was preceded in death by his father, Louis Robert McHugh; mother, Elizabeth Ruth Benoit McHugh; and sister, Tina Marie Edergton.
Leisha would like to express her sincere thanks for the care and love shown to Duke in the last four years; Glenwood Hospital, LSU Shreveport, St. Francis Rehab Unit, Melanie Massey Physical Therapy, her sister Karin Ryan and Ruston Regional Rehab, West Monroe Guest House, Donna and Scott Ashbrook with West Monroe Guest House, Tyler Texas Rehab, TIRR Rehab, Ascent Hospice, her best friend Erin Taylor, multiple sitters and all the friends and family who were always there to help however they could.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Hubert Perry
Funeral services for Hubert Perry of West Monroe were at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Pastor Tim Mosher officiating. Visitation was 9-10:30 a.m. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Jerry Wallace Petch
Funeral services for Jerry Wallace Petch were at 11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2022 at Fair Park Baptist Church with Waymond Warren and Darris Waren officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was 10 a.m. until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmy Dale Sims
Funeral services for Jimmy Dale Sims, 86, of Calhoun, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church. Interment was at Mt. Zion Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Betty Mae Ballard Smith
A memorial service for Betty Mae Ballard Smith, 47, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Whites Ferry Road Church, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Linda Tarkington
Funeral services for Linda Tarkington, 79, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
David ‘Dave’ Thompson
Funeral services for David “Dave” Thompson, 70, of Downsville, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at First Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment will be in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Funeral Services for Brian Keith Ward, 59, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
