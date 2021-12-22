Douglas N. Benson Jr.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Douglas N. Benson Jr., 75, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Shirley Anne (Gulley) Bradshaw
May 29, 1936-Dec. 11, 2021
Shirley Anne (Gulley) Bradshaw died peacefully in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the age of 85.
Shirley is survived by her husband W.A. Bradshaw of Rio Rancho, NM; her daughter Marcia McClarren and son-in-law Shaun McClarren of Rio Rancho, NM; granddaughter Brittany Ferrell and husband Matthew Ferrell of Lubbock, Texas; grandson Ryan Baca and wife Megan Baca of Albuquerque, NM; granddaughter Monroe McClarren of Rio Rancho, NM; and great grandchildren Briley Ferrell, Bella Ferrell, and Milo Baca. She is also survived by one sister Barbara Newman-Fenstomocher of Monroe, Louisiana; and nephew Todd Newman and wife Kim, great niece Kelly Newman and great nephew Ty Newman, all of Monroe, Louisiana. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Lorene Alford Gulley, great nephew Reagan Newman and brother-in-law Albert Fenstomocher. She also leaves behind many Louisiana cousins.
Shirley was born Friday, May 29, 1936, in Truxno, Louisiana, to Lorene (Alford) Gulley and Fred Gulley. She attended Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, and graduated in 1954. She then attended Northeast Louisiana University, Southeastern Louisiana University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Shirley married her high school sweetheart W.A. Bradshaw in Sterlington, on Sunday, July 18, 1954. They were married for over 67 years and have one child.
Shirley was a true southern woman. She enjoyed serving God, loving her family, and providing a happy home. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho.
Memorial contributions can be made to the W.A. Bradshaw / New Mexico Singing Churchmen Scholarship Fund.
To donate to the New Mexico Singing Churchmen Scholarship Fund please visit https://www.bcnm.com/scholarships/
On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho an Open Visitation took place at 11 a.m. and the Funeral Service followed at noon. The Burial was at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho at 1:30 p.m. A light meal will follow the interment at First Baptist Church of Rio Rancho.
Stephen William Brown
Stephen William Brown, 85, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021.
Dr. Brown was born in West Monroe, to Francis L. Brown and Bernice (Butler) Brown on Jan. 19, 1936.
He served in the United States Army from 1959– 1987, and earned degrees from the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State University, Louisiana State University, Army Command and Staff College, and the Industrial College of Armed Forces. He was initially in private practice, and additionally employed by several universities. He retired in 1999 after 35 years.
He was a member of Crestview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, and a member of the Rotary Club and Masons.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dr. Brown is survived by his wife, Ernestine M. Brown of Georgetown, Texas; daughter, Melody Joy Brown Cantu of Boerne, Texas; grandchildren, Madeline Joy Ross, Willliam Stuart Ross, and Lilian Grace Ross of Boerne, Texas; and brother, Jerry L. Brown of Monroe.
Funeral services for Dr. Brown were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Ramsey Funeral Home Chapel with burial Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Bonnie Joyner Burke
Funeral services for Bonnie Joyner Burke were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe.
Virginia Ann Hall
Virginia Ann Hall, 81, of Farmerville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Onie Murle Hopkins
Graveside services for Onie Murle Hopkins, 93, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Bastrop.
Margaret ‘Polly’ Howard
Margaret “Polly” Howard, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 20, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Redeemed at Calvary Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Colby Lance Johnson
Colby Lance Johnson, 56, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
W.K. ‘Chief’ Peaker
Memorial services for W.K. “Chief” Peaker, 82, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Olef Lloyd Peters, Jr.
Funeral services for Olef Lloyd Peters Jr., 73, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Bro. Lindle Stewart and Rev. Matt Coker officiating. Interment was in Start Cemetery in Start, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Sanderson
Funeral services for Mary Sanderson, 57, of Farmerville, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Ronnie Parks officiating. Interment was at Liberty Cemetery, Linville. Visitation was from noon until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lucille Tidwell
Graveside services for Lucille Tidwell, 97, of Kansas City, Mo., were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Liberty Chapel Cemetery, Williana, La., under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Audrie Louise Winborne
Audrie Louise Winborne, 76, of Bernice, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
