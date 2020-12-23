James Audie Beaver
James Audie Beaver, 79, of West Monroe, was born Dec. 12, 1941, and passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Elva Dean Berry
Graveside services for Mrs. Elva Dean Berry, 86, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, at the Hasley Memorial Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment followed under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Cora Sue Grower Bishop
Cora Sue Grower Bishop, 80, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. A private family service was at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home-Monroe.
Charles Wesley Bosely Jr.
Graveside services for Charles Wesley “Wes” Bosely Jr., 66, of West Monroe, will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Hasley Cemetery Memorial Pavilion. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Lawrence Briant
Graveside services for Mr. James Lawrence Briant, 71, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Antioch Methodist Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Katie Ruth Dumas
Graveside services for Katie Ruth Dumas will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Hasley Gazebo with Rev. Joel Dyke officiating. Visitation will be 9-9:45 a.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged.
Katie was born May 22, 1934, in Crossroads. She gained her angel wings following a brief illness on Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 86. Katie was a professional beautician for over 60 years and took great pride in making all her customers feel beautiful with the help of her scissors and tease brush. Oh, the stories she could tell!
When she wasn’t in the salon doing hair and keeping up with all the stories, she could be found rooting on her favorite teams. She was an impassioned fan of the LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Cubs and rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on her teams in both good and bad seasons. However, no one ever needed to ask to watch the Atlanta Braves on her TV because that was the cardinal sin. She was a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church.
Katie spent many hours in the kitchen cooking up mouthwatering meals and sweet treats to delight the taste buds of her whole family. Holidays, birthdays, and family gatherings were a perfect time to see the bountiful creations she had made to feed the army of family members who were sure to gather round her house. Her love and devotion for her family was undeniable.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Comie Dumas, and her sister and best friend, Marjorie Wood.
Katie is survived by her brothers, Regan Dumas, Bob Dumas (Barbara), Larry Dumas (Janice), nieces, Penny Coats (Tim), Shannon Dumas, Traci Payne (Dennis), Ashley Ellis (Friday); nephews, Todd Dumas (Dianna), Derek Dumas, Lance Dumas (Jessica), Brad Coats (Elisha) and numerous great nephews and great nieces.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kinzlee Renee Ebey
Graveside service for Kinzlee Renee Ebey, 8 months, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Hilltop Worship Center Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
William D. Evans Jr.
Funeral services for William D. Evans Jr., 87, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Doris Bryant Fandal
Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Bryant Fandal, 82, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Alfred L. Hamby Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Alfred L. Hamby Sr., 78, of West Monroe.
Mr. Hamby was born on April 28, 1942, in Jena, and passed away on Dec. 13, 2020, at the Ochsner LSU Hospital in Shreveport. Mr. Hamby was a member of the Fishnet Worship Center of West Monroe.
Mr. Hamby grew up in Clayton, and later graduated from Ferriday High School in 1960. He attended Northeast Louisiana University for two years before enlisting in the United States Army in 1963, where he was assigned to the Madigan General Hospital, at Fort Lewis, in Tacoma, Wash., with a one-year deployment to Korea. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1966.
After leaving the service, Mr. Hamby took a job at what was then Olinkraft in West Monroe, where he worked for 42 years in maintenance, as the Union President for Local 364, and later as a maintenance supervisor in the powerhouse before retiring from Graphic Packaging.
During these years, Mr. Hamby spent his free time with his family playing ball, hunting, fishing, or camping. He began coaching flag and tackle football in what later became the West Ouachita Little Boys Football Association. Through his years he had an active role with the ball teams of his sons and grandsons, from Drew School, to Ridgedale Academy, and later Ouachita Christian School. Mr. Hamby coach Dixie Youth Baseball for the Channel 8 CBer’s and the W.B. Nelson Lumber Co. Over the years, he has mentored and impacted the lives of many young people at all levels who still recall their time playing ball for him. He will always be fondly remembered by friends and family as Fat Albert, Big Al, Papaw, Big Poppa, or Papa Jo.
Mr. Hamby was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Inez Hamby of Clayton, and Maurice and Marie Rawls of West Monroe; and one sister, Marilyn Leach of West Monroe.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joan M. Hamby; children, Craig Hamby and wife Deborah, Al Hamby, Jr. and wife Felicia, and Ray Hamby and wife Angela; grandchildren, Seth Hamby and wife Victoria, Jacob Hamby and wife Deanna, Samantha H. Welch and husband Michael, Sarah H. Herrington and husband Tyler, Dalton Hamby and wife Ashton, Tyler C. Hamby and wife Sarah, Carlee Branch and husband Randy Joe, Allie Rae Hamby, and Tate Daniel Hamby; ten great grandchildren and two more on the way; brothers, George L. Hamby and Arnold M. Rawls, Jr.; sisters, Karen M. Poole and Sharon D. Rawls; brother-in-law, Mack Leach; and numerous nieces and nephews.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Fishnet Worship Center Building Fund, or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
William Taylor Hance Sr.
Private family services for William Taylor Hance Sr., (Bill), 91, were held on Monday Dec. 21, 2020. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Andrew J. Harrington Jr.
Andrew Jackson Harrington Jr., 68, of Monroe passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dorothy Harrison
Dorothy Harrison passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. A private graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home-Monroe.
Jimmy Hart
Funeral services for Jimmy Hart were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Christian Life Church, Monroe. Interment was at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon Saturday until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Louise Hearnsberger
Mary Louise Hearnsberger, 82, of Farmerville, was born on April 14, 1938, and passed from this life on Dec. 20, 2020. Memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edna Marie Jordan
Edna Marie Jordan, 91, of Columbia, was born Dec. 3, 1929, and passed from this life on Dec. 20, 2020. Memorial services will be held a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Beverly Kay Baber Knight
Beverly Kay Baber Knight passed away on Dec. 13, 2020. Due to CO-VID limitations, a memorial service will be planned at a future date under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home – Monroe.
Bobby Glynn Martin
Mr. Bobby Glynn Martin, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020. Graveside services were at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Cleveland Cemetery in Hamburg, Ark., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jerry G. Martin
Graveside services for Mr. Jerry G. Martin, 68, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, with Bro. Clyde Walker officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mr. Martin was born March 6, 1952 and passed away Dec. 21, 2020. He was a member of Brownville Assembly of God Church, West Monroe No. 419 F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite 32 Degree Master Mason, a Shriner at Barak Temple, and the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 141. Jerry was retired from Graphic Packaging, where he worked in maintenance.
Jerry was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed being outside and could be seen on his riding lawnmower or blowing leaves. What he treasured most was his family. While he was proud of his boys, his granddaughters had his heart. No day was complete without a call to his twin brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lenora Martin.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Joleen Lenard Martin; sons, Jeremy and wife Lauren, and Justin and wife Brittany; twin brother, Gary and partner Jo; grandchildren, Jordan and Joie; a host of brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews; and also, many friends.
Pallbearers were Dwight Crockett, Randy Barnes, Casey Martin, Joe Phillips, Gary Smith, and Paul Winnon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shannon Murphy and Toby Danna.
The family would like to thank family and friends who have called, text, come by and loved us through countless acts of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Centric B.C. Foundation, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Kay Ramsey Mitchell
Kay Ramsey Mitchell, 83, of Bastrop, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
John Wesley Odom
Funeral services for John Wesley Odom of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Dec. 21, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Viewing and condolences will be from 1 p.m.
Anna Perkins Owens
Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Perkins Owens, 80, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Glen Roy Robison
Private family graveside services for Glen Roy “Robbie” Robison, 74, of West Monroe, were held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Interment was held in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Josephine C. Schlessman
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Josephine C. Schlessman, 90, of Calhoun, were held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Jimmy Neal Thomas
Jimmy Neal Thomas, 68, of West Monroe passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Cecil Leon Viola
Memorial Services for Mr. Cecil Leon Viola, 85, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nora Lee Viola
Nora Lee Viola, 87, of Monroe passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. Memorial services were at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. A private family interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Martha Lois Wainwright
Martha Lois Wainwright, 97, of West Monroe, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, with a graveside at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gary Wallace
Graveside services for Gary Wallace, 59, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was noon-1 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Karl Michael Wallace
Karl Michael “Mike” Wallace, 80, of Downsville, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2020. A graveside service was at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Mars Hill Cemetery in Downsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home of Farmerville. He was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in West Monroe, to Isaiah and Marie Wallace, and was a member of Wilhite United Methodist Church in Downsville.
In 1962, Mike graduated from Louisiana Tech University, Magna Cum Laude, in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Immediately after graduation, he received a direct commission from the Surgeon General to the United States Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant, and was later promoted to 1st Lt.
After his service, he returned home to help his mother run the family business, Wallace Plumbing. He later had the opportunity to pursue his original career path as a Civil Engineer, where he joined his wife, Cubie, and son, Greg, in creating their family-owned Architectural and Engineering business, Taylor-Wallace Designs, where he enjoyed working until his death.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Isaiah & Marie Wallace; and his wife, Cubie Taylor Wallace.
He is survived by his three children, Michael Wallace (Brenda), Greg Wallace (Jessica) and Anna Pearson (Bill); eight grandchildren, Joe and Lauren Wallace, Elijah and Elisha Wallace and Jacob, Ashley, Josh and John Pearson; and a host of other family and friends.
George Washington Wood
George Washington Wood, 74, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
