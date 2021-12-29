Mary B. Armfield
Private family memorial services for Ms. Mary B. Armfield, 69, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Nov. 26, 2021, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Deanie Baker
June 20, 1942-Dec. 26, 2021
Deanie Baker, a successful businesswoman and friend to many, died Dec. 26, 2021.
A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church (EPC), Deanie studied at Louisiana Tech University and Northeast Louisiana University.
She always cut her own path, starting her own real estate business, DB Real Estate, Inc., in 1986. Her tireless work ethic and infectious personality will be missed by all. Deanie had a giving spirit and a presence that exuded calm in the midst of the most challenging situations. When a crisis was brewing or a storm on the eve of a wedding or special event, Deanie was always there to save the day for her friends and family. Deanie had the uncanny ability to identify the problem before the person she was helping even knew they had a catastrophe on their hands. As simple as a legal pad full of notes and the point of the finger, she made everyone’s worries effortlessly disappear in the most challenging of circumstances.
Her dedication to local charities was unmatched. Deanie and Tom opened their home to countless charities over the years and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars whether it be for large fundraisers such as University of Louisiana Monroe Night of Champions or the famous lobster dinners that they donated whenever called upon by local schools and charities.
Deanie wore many hats. She was a businesswoman, philanthropist, friend, sister, advisor to many and mother to her two children, Toni and Guy. However, she would say that her most important and gratifying role was being Maw Maw to her grandchildren, Jane and Claire Campbell. She loved having the girls come visit in the afternoons and sit in her lap as they had done since they were born. Always up to the task for any event or to bring lunch to school at the drop of the hat, Maw Maw was always there for them. Deanie wasn’t just Maw Maw to her grandchildren, she was Maw Maw to everyone who needed her.
Always the consummate party host, Deanie gained elite status in the 1990s when she and Tom took her father’s motor home down to LSU to tailgate before the games. What Archie, Deanie’s father, used as a vehicle to travel to paint churches during the week, Deanie turned into the most sought-after tailgate invitation under the shadow of Tiger Stadium with her famous lambchops and beef tenderloin. Over the years, the motor home got bigger, and the parties grew larger, but her attention to detail never wavered. The motor homes came and went, but the show had to go on for Deanie. The tailgate just simply moved to Deanie and Tom’s home. Every Saturday, her home was filled with the friends and family she loved to entertain. Most people look at all the parties and countless events she orchestrated and are amazed by her tireless efforts. She never complained regardless of her health because she loved and was fueled by seeing the joy in the faces of people she cared for so deeply. Deanie was unwavering in her pursuit to please, even up to her last tailgate at home on the Saturday before she went into the hospital. A giving and unselfish heart with a spirit that permeated the souls of her family and friends, Deanie’s unmistakable dimples and infectious smile will be missed by everyone.
Deanie is survived by her husband Tom Baker; children, Toni Oakley (Clay) and Guy Campbell III; grandchildren, Jane Campbell and Claire Campbell; sister, Sally Phillips; nieces Kathy Myers (Stephen) and Kelly Johnson. Deanie was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Archie White; sisters Betty Brownell and Edith Homelsky; brother, William Myer.
Honoring Deanie as pallbearers will be Charles Marsala, Dr. Lawrence Danna, Chip Norman, Eugene Montgomery, Kirby Price, and Ted Hopkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Deanie’s name to the ULM Foundation or Covenant Presbyterian Church.
A service of remembrance for Deanie will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1901 Milton Street, Monroe, with Reverends John Mabray and Jonathan Wagner officiating. Reflections of her life will be delivered by her son, Guy Campbell III and dear family friend, Charles Marsala. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Entombment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open Air Mausoleum, 8729 Cypress Street, West Monroe, LA. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Bennie Faye Berry Barham
OAK RIDGE — Bennie Faye Berry Barham was born on Sept. 25, 1935, the daughter of the late Clara Mae Holloway Berry and Ben Green Berry. She graduated from Bastrop High School in 1954 and Louisiana Tech University in 1958 with a degree in Music Education. Shortly thereafter she married Erle Edwards Barham of Oak Ridge.
Mrs. Barham was a member of the Church of the Redeemer in Oak Ridge where she was the organist for over 38 years and also Warden for many years. She was Regent of the Abram Morehouse Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution from 2000-2003. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Sunday School teacher, alumnae of Delta Delta Delta sorority, member of the Master Works Chorus of the Symphony, member of the Caddoan Club, on the Board of Trustees of the Rose Theater, and a member of the Louisiana State Arts Council.
Mrs. Barham was Miss Bastrop in 1956. She was also a crowned beauty at Louisiana Tech University. She sang at both her high school and college graduations. She had the lead role in her high school musical as well as the lead role in her college musical, “Brigadoon”. She also performed at the Community Theatre in Bastrop, Louisiana and Little Theatre of Monroe, Louisiana.
Mrs. Barham is preceded in death by her husband, Erle Edwards Barham, her son, Ben Edwards Barham, II, and her granddaughter, Stacy Barham Walker. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Dr. Amy Barham Westbrook and husband Scott Hamilton Westbrook, Erle West Barham and wife Trudy Bridges Barham, Robert Berry Barham and wife Camille Robichaux Barham, as well as her grandchildren, Lydia Barham Acey (husband Justin), Margaret Westbrook Jackson (husband Evan), Anna Claire Swearingen Westbrook, Laten Edwards Barham (wife Jamie), Nathaniel West Barham, Graham Edwards Barham, Bailey Anne McKoin Barham, and Robert Collier Barham, as well as her great-grandchildren, Logan Aaron Edwards Hodges, Arrilea Elizabeth Acey, Lilly Grace Rosalie Acey, Etta Elise Acey, Rebecca Laura Ellen Walker, Peyton Allen Walker, and Vivian Lee Barham.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral and burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Church of the Redeemer in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Barham would appreciate consideration for the Church of the Redeemer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Helene Jane Duncan
Funeral services for Helene Jane Duncan, 88, of Lubbock, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Monroe. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Grady Jay Foster Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Grady Jay Foster Jr., 42, of West Monroe, are incomplete at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Samantha Marie Grisham
Samantha Marie Grisham, 29, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the firection of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Reginald Redding
Reginald Redding, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 25, 2021. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Thomas ‘Cookie’ Layne Schanks
Funeral services for Thomas “Cookie” Layne Schanks, 64, painter, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
James F. ‘Jeff’ Stone III
A memorial service for James F. “Jeff” Stone III, 72, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church with Rev. Rita Jefferson officiating. Private family interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Joanne Marie Sutterfield
Funeral services for Joanne Marie Sutterfield, 81, retired registered nurse, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until time of service Tuesday at the church. She passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.