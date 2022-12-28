Rickey M. Bastoe
Rickey M Bastoe, 67, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 25, 2022. Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Juanita Bradley
Juanita Bradley, 94, of Crossett, Ark., (formerly of Ruston) passed away on Dec. 23, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Jacob ‘Jake’ Brandon
Funeral services for Jacob “Jake” Brandon, 18, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Apostolic Restoration Church. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. at the church.
Laticia ‘Tish’ Gail Roberts Davis
Celebration of life services for Laticia “Tish” Gail Roberts Davis was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Pastor Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home.
Hannah Durkes
Funeral services for Hannah Durkes, 28, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation will be Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Donald Alan Fitzgerald
Donald Alan Fitzgerald, 65, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Henrietta Futch
Funeral services for Henrietta Futch, 77, of Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Jim Arrant officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Mrs. Futch passed away after a sudden illness on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family, reading, dancing, and Elvis. Her smile and her laughter lit up every room. Her selfless love was unconditional and knew no bounds.
Mrs. Futch was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Futch; parents, Henry and Syble Easterling; brothers, Jerry Easterling and Chuck Easterling; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Bennett and Leon Billings.
Survivors include her sons, Greg Futch and wife, Denise, and Kevin Futch; daughter, Gara Arrant and husband, Shane; granddaughters, Lauren Futch, Brooke Sanderlin, Olivia Arrant, Gabbi Futch, Bre Futch, and Alyssa Arrant; grandsons, Justin Arrant, Tyler Arrant, Jace Futch, and Brice Futch; great-grandchildren, Whitley Sanderlin, Baylor Sanderlin, Cannon Arrant, Liliana Vega, and Grace Arrant; sisters, Liz Billings and Debbie Kimbro and husband, Bob; brothers, Mickey Easterling and wife, Ann, Maxie Easterling, Gary Paul Easterling and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Sandra Bennett Gorman and husband, Sig; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Shane Arrant, Justin Arrant, Tyler Arrant, Jake Sanderlin, Michael Billings, and Cole Hemphill. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Billings, JJ Bennett, Wade Kimbro, Drew Kimbro and Phillip Brinson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Patrick ‘Rapper P’ Glasco
Graveside services for Patrick “Rapper P” Glasco were at 2:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 23, 2022, at Bethany Cemetery, Hebert. Visitation was 12:30- 1:30 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Kevin Leddon
Funeral services for John Kevin Leddon, 58, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Assembly of West Monroe, with Pastor Brad Jackson officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Leddon Cemetery in Geneva, Ala.
Mary Louise Gilley Lockett
Funeral services for Mary Louise Gilley Lockett, 88, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. William Sikes officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is from noon Saturday until service time at the funeral home.
James Troy McMurry
James Troy McMurry, 73, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Cluthe Moore
Memorial services for James Cluthe Moore, 67, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Tommy Gerald Morehead
Funeral services for Tommy Gerald Morehead, 35, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Family will receive friends for visitation from noon until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Julia ‘Julie’ Florine Pearson Smith
Funeral services for Julia “Julie” Florine Pearson Smith were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mark Allen Steed
Funeral services for Mark Allen Steed of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Don Delukie officiating. Visitation was from noon until service time. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
David Wayne Strickland
Funeral services for David Wayne Strickland will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at The Apostolic Church of The Lord Jesus Christ with Rev. David Mixon officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Pat Wilbanks
Pat Wilbanks, 89, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022. Services were held Dec. 28, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-Monroe and interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bobby Carrol Wilson
Funeral services for Bobby Carrol Wilson, 97, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec.30, 2022 in Feazel Chapel, West Monroe. Visitation will be Friday at 1 p.m. until time of service. Dr. Woods Watson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe.
Wow, what a ride! Bobby was born on Feb. 21, 1925, in West Monroe to Ruby and Robert Wilson. He loved growing up in West Monroe and was known in the neighborhood for his strength and toughness. If there was a fight or disagreement, they were all looking for Bobby. At the age of 16, he left home and enrolled at Louisiana Tech where he excelled on the baseball team. After his freshmen year, World War II broke out and he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Santa Barbara, Calif. As a young man, this was his first experience away from home and he loved his time spent there but also related the hardships with the images of death.
Back home after the war, Bobby continued his education at LSU. He always recalled his time there as some of the best times in his life. He loved his fraternity, Lambda Chi, and even persuaded one of his grandsons to join the same one. LSU football and baseball would become his passion and that is something that stayed with him until the end. He was always good at accessing the teams over the years and doing a little Lazy Boy coaching.
It was during these years that he met and married Beverly Ringwald, a beautiful young school teacher. No one was ever sure how he landed Beverly, but he told her on their first date that he would marry her and he somehow made that happen.
After graduation, he and Beverly moved back home. West Monroe High School had just opened its doors and that was where Bobby began his career in education, coaching and teaching. Many of his students and players remember his as a tough taskmaster and disciplinarian. Beverly also would join him there where she taught English for 35 years. They loved West Monroe High School, attended reunions and enjoyed going back to reminisce and tour the campus.
Bobby loved the Lord and his church. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe and bragged often that he was the oldest living member, which no one questioned. He taught a Men’s Senior Sunday school class for many years, and those men became some of his closest and most cherished friends. The tough, strict-minded man found the Lord, and he softened his heart. This was most visible with family and grandchildren, as he had the blessing of getting to know even his great-grandchildren. For many years, his Saturday morning routine was volunteering at the Veterans Home. He would load up his car with bananas, candy and soft drinks and off he would go. It was noted by one of his grandchildren, who one Saturday accompanied him, that he did not stop at all, not even at lights between his home and the Veterans Home. He was on a mission! He loved visiting with his fellow Veterans and often said that one day he might even move in.
Bobby was blessed with a strong body which helped him throughout his whole life. As he aged, he was dedicated to working out and loved going to the MAC with Beverly and Willie May and visiting with friends while getting attention and instruction from his trainer Johnanne, whom he loved.
It was often said that Bobby had his best quality of life in his later years which is somewhat unusual. Maybe it was because he was blessed with outstanding health and a wonderful guardian angel named Willie May Wilson. What a gift! They traveled to Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and took all kinds of fun trips, making concerts and sporting events. They even visited Santa Barbara to see one more time where he was stationed during the war. There is the saying that “It takes a village” and that village included not just family and caretakers but a host of friends that visited, brought food and supported Bobby. Bobby maintained his positive attitude which seemed to be contagious until the end, still looking to get up out of the bed and make one more Dairy Queen run. He was a true Marine with perseverance and determination to keep going.
Bobby was predeceased by his wife of 65 years Beverly, daughter Jan Wilson and brother Jack Wilson.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law Lynn and James Moore of Monroe and Kris and Bill Pryor of Birmingham, Ala., five grandchildren, James Moore III and his wife Arabella, Beverly Haydel and her husband Justin, Robert Moore, Caroline Johnson and her husband Power and Victoria Bloom and her husband Hamilton, four great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Frankie Wilson.
A special thank you to Dr. Art Yarbrough for all of his support and compassion. The family also wants to thank his wonderful caregivers Roslyn Carter, Lilly Gee, Tameka Adams, Ashley Wilson, Don Smith and the staff at Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care. Also, thank you to all of the staff at Podnuhs Barbeque on Hwy 165 and Jeff Liner and staff at the Creamery along with countless others who took the time to treat Bobby so special.
Larry Worsham
Larry Worsham, 77, of West Monroe, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022. A full obituary and memorial will follow at a later date. Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, is handling arrangements.
