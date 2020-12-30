Athena June West Agosta
Athena June West Agosta, 46, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joan Fuller Antley
Joan Fuller Antley, 85, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bobby James Bayles Jr.
Bobby James Bayles Jr., 62, of Downsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Joseph ‘Joe’ G. Bruscato
Joseph “Joe” G. Bruscato was born on April 13, 1937, in Monroe, and sadly passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Funeral mass was at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Our Lady Of Fatima Catholic Church, with Father Paul Thunduparampil officiating. Burial was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family was 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Richard Dave Corbin
Richard Dave Corbin, formerly of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at Carpenter House Hospice Facility in Baton Rouge, surrounded by his four children and beloved dog of 16 years, Snapper.
He was the beloved husband of Ruth Trumbo Corbin for 64 years before her death in 2019. Loving father of three sons, Dr. David Kiplyn Corbin, Timothy Lane Corbin, and Dr. Shay Weston Corbin (wife, Sheri), and one daughter, Ginger Corbin Henriques of Houston, Texas (husband, Steve). Grandfather of eight grandchildren, Drew, Mikael, Molly, Hannah, Sydney, and Seth Corbin, and Codie (wife, Samantha) and Christian Henriques. Brother of William “Buck” L. Corbin, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, William L. Corbin Sr. of West Monroe, and sister-in-law, Alma Corbin.
Richard was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and sailed on the U.S.S. Randolf, a lifelong member of the VFW, and a graduate of Memphis State University and the University of Tennessee. He retired after nearly 50 years in the Vocational Rehabilitation profession for the State of Louisiana and in the private sector. He was President and CEO of Corbin and Company, a private vocational rehabilitation business. He spent many of his weekends camping, hunting, and fishing with his family. Richard had a great interest in the latest up and coming technology and electronics. He was always an optimist, enjoyed history and geography, and was greatly anticipating the completion of the self-driving automobile.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date (to be determined) in Baton Rouge.
As a lifelong member of the VFW, it was Richard’s desire that donations be made directly to the VFW in lieu of any flowers. Donations can be made on their website: https://www.vfw.org/.
Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Society, 3801 Williams Blvd. Ste. A, Kenner, LA 70065. 504-464-3095.
Jay Hullum Cummins
Jay Hullum Cummins was born on Oct. 30, 1937 in Oak Ridge, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2020 in Monroe. Mr. Cummins graduated from Neville High School in 1956 and Northeast Louisiana University in 1960. After graduation, Mr. Cummins served in the United States Army. He farmed for over 50 years in Richland Parish and was a board member of the Rayville Compress and Warehouse Company.
Mr. Cummins was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jay W. Cummins; mother, Joe Mary Cummins; brother Bunnie M. Cummins; and twin brother, Joe S. Cummins.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Scott Cummins; son Scott Cummins and his wife Pam Cummins, of Covington, LA; daughter Mary Ellen Thompson and her husband, Dhu Thompson, of Little Rock, AR; and five grandchildren, Christy Cummins Gongora and her husband Paul Gongora, Jamie Cummins, Addison Thompson, Mack Thompson, and Wes Thompson.
A special thank you is also extended from the family to Sherry Fletcher and Richard Morris for their many years of devotion and friendship.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Cummins, Addison Thompson, Mack Thompson, Wes Thompson, Paul Gongora, Lionel Robinson and Richard Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, a private family service and interment will take place at Goldmine Plantation in Mangham.
Mary A. Dinardo
Mary A. Dinardo, age 64, passed away Dec. 25, 2020 in Monroe. No services at this time.
Rosa Mae Evans
Mrs. Rosa Mae Evans, 95, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church in Monroe. Interment was in the Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Glenn Edwin Foster
Glenn Edwin Foster, 65, of Spearsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Roy Fuller Jr.
Mr. James Roy Fuller Jr., 83, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Hamilton Cemetery in Dubach, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Michael Lane Gandy
Funeral services for Michael Lane Gandy, 69, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at 4 p.m. at Salem Cemetery in Athens.
Fannie Elsie Gray
Fannie Elsie Gray, 80, of Choudrant, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gladys Marie Gross
Gladys Marie Gross, 74, of Ferriday, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kay Francis Hancock
Kay Francis Hancock, 85, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Joshua Allen Head
Joshua Allen Head, 47, of Waverly, Tenn., passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles Ray ‘Buddy’ Hemphill Sr.
Funeral services for Charles Ray “Buddy” Hemphill Sr., 79, of Bastrop, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Swartz. Interment will follow at Redwing Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation is noon-1 p.m. Thursday. He passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Clyde Reggie Hinton
Clyde Reggie Hinton, 79, of Monroe, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020. Memorial services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dennis Ray Howe
Dennis Ray Howe, 69, of Downsville, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Darrel Shane Leblanc
Darrel Shane Leblanc, 57, of Monroe, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Cathleen Glass Mickail
A celebration of life for Cathleen Glass Mickail will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary Inez Peterson
Funeral services for Mary Inez Peterson, 98, of Spencer, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Paron Baptist Church in Sterlington, with Bro. Kurt Auger and Bro. Scotty McDowell officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Clyde Arman Rawls
Clyde Arman Rawls, 80, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Curtis Eugene Reeves
Curtis Eugene Reeves, 89, of Monroe, LA passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Anthony Clay Riggin
Funeral service for Anthony Clay Riggin, 38, of Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Judy Frances Varnado
Memorial services were at 11 a.m. Monday Dec. 28, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Mrs. Varnado died Dec. 24, 2020 at her residence.
Jesse Morehead
Waldroup Jr.
Graveside service for Jesse “Tony” Morehead Waldroup, Jr., 75, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Gladys Wilson
Funeral services for Gladys Wilson were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
