A.J. Aycock
Funeral services for A.J. Aycock will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Palestine Baptist Church, Vixen, with Michael McDonald officiating. Interment was at Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Michael Taylor Bain Sr.
Michael Taylor Bain Sr. was born on June 19, 1943, in Benson, N.C., and passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2022, at the age of 79. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Keith Edward Barnett
Funeral services for Keith Edward Barnett, 64, of West Monroe, will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022,
John Edward Ray ‘Lil Johnny’ Buffington
Memorial services for John Edward Ray “Lil Johnny” Buffington, 31, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, until service time.
Vickie Diane Chappell
Vickie Diane Chappell, 78, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Carrie Cooper Chatman
Carrie Cooper Chatman was born on March 21, 1953, in Conroe, Texas, and passed from this life on Dec. 6, 2022, in Eros, at the age of 69. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Addie Dorene ‘Rennie’ Skipper Decell
Funeral services for Mrs. Addie Dorene “Rennie” Skipper Decell, 90, of Ruston, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec.8, 2022 in Burkhalter Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ruston with Rev. Doug De Graffenried officiating. Burial will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
Dorene was born Feb. 23, 1932 to Lula Scruggs McLain and Robert Eli Skipper in West Monroe, at her Aunt Lily’s house during a major flood, and she passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in Ruston. At the time of her birth, the water was so high that the doctor had to be brought in by a boat. Dorene was the youngest of nine children. She was an alumna of Neville High School in Monroe and of Louisiana Tech University in Ruston where she received her business degree in 1986. Dorene became a member of Beta Sigma Phi in 1977, and this is where she made most of her closest friends and remained a member until 2020. She and Garland moved to Ruston in 1969 to start their business “Decell Tom’s Sales” and remained in business for 30 years until January of 2000. In Ruston, Dorene and Garland became avid fans of Lady Techsters basketball and traveled all over the country to watch them play. They were able to travel to Europe a few times, and Dorene was able to see where Garland had fought during World War II. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and of Gospel Sunday School. Dorene was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings, three who died as children before she was born; the love of her life and her husband Garland Decell; son John Robeaux; son-in-law Steward Lee Brown; and grandson-in-law Lane McGaha.
Dorene is survived by her daughters, Judy Robeaux and husband, Steve Bowyer, and Dottie Decell Brown; daughter-in-law LaDonna Robeaux; sisters-in-law Jean Rugg and Margie Skipper; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and very close friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Brown, Jason Brown, Steve Bowyer, Willie Ray Williams, George Simmons and Stacie Robeaux. Honorary pallbearers are James Fuller, Kent Taylor and Dean Dick.
The family would like to thank Premier Hospice for their care and attention to their loved one during this time. They would also like to thank Dorene’s caregivers from Personal Home Care Services, especially Carolyn Mayes and JoEllen Dillon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home or to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the church. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Catherine Goatley
Funeral services for Catherine Goatley, 83, of Eros, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Paschal Catholic Church with Father Jerry Daigle officiating. Interment was at St. Paschal Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patsy Griggs Golson
Funeral services for Patsy Griggs Golson, 91, of Eros, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
John J. Guerriero Jr.
Funeral services for John J. Guerriero Jr. ,83, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with vigil wake service at 6 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Barbara Sue Hollis
Barbara Sue Hollis, 72, of Columbia, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Daniel Johnson
Dr. Daniel Johnson was born in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 18, 1942 and passed from this life on Nov. 25, 2022, in Monroe, at the age of 80. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Debra Rene Lindley
Debra Rene Lindley, 72, of Monroe, died after a brief illness at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Christopher Mike McHenry
Funeral services for Christopher Mike McHenry, 61, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Derek Dozier and Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Linda Gayle Myers
Funeral services for Linda Gayle Myers, 73, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Immanuel Worship and Fellowship Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Billy Taylor officiating. Interment was in Hall Cemetery in Rayville. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the church.
Laura Ellen Platt
Funeral services for Laura Ellen Platt, 93, of Poplarville, Miss., were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Burroughs Pentecostal Church in Columbia. Interment was in Amity Cemetery in Richland Parish under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry M. Sanderson
Funeral services for Jerry M. Sanderson, 81, of West Monroe, were at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Redwing Cemetery in Oak Grove.
Bertha Sue Singleton
Bertha Sue Singleton was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Star City, Ark., and passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2022, in West Monroe, at the age of 84. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lisa Ann Odom Teasley
Memorial services for Lisa Ann Odom Teasley, 60, of West Monroe, will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday Dec. 10, 2022.
Clinton Andre Toston
Private entombment for Clinton Andre Toston was held Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Glenn Ray Wiggins
Graveside services for Glenn Ray Wiggins, 90, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tonya Renee Wyrick
Funeral services for Tonya Renee Wyrick, 50, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Brother Mark Smith officiating. Interment was at Reeks Family Cemetery in Pioneer. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
