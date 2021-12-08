Nicholas George Baker
A celebration of life for Mr. Nicholas George Baker, 76, of Monroe, was at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Bryan Keith Ball
A celebration of life for Bryan Keith Ball, 51, of West Monroe, was at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 3 p.m. until time of service. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Robert Davis Baker
Robert Davis Baker, 91, of West Monroe, was born on Nov. 30, 1930, and passed from this life on Dec. 1, 2021. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mark Allen Cannon Sr.
Memorial services for Mark Allen Cannon Sr. will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Mark was born Dec. 31, 1966 and passed from this life on Dec. 6, 2021 at the age of 54.
Jurd Dean Jr.
Jurd Dean Jr., 57, of West Monroe, passed away Dec. 6, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be in the Crossroads Cemetery.
Steven Craig Droesser
Funeral services for Mr. Steven Craig Droesser, 63, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Michael Bernard Gist
Michael Bernard Gist, 75 of West Monroe, passed away Nov. 30, 2021. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in the chapel of Mt. Vernon Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment was in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Pinky T. ‘Cooney’ Jenkins
Funeral services for Mrs. Pinky T. “Cooney” Jenkins, 69, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Pastor Scott Howell officiating. Interment was in Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Robert ‘Bob’ Smith
Funeral services for Robert ‘Bob’ Smith, 74, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was held Wednesday. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
James Larry White
A memorial service for Mr. James Larry White, 76, of Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Shawn Hornsby officiating.
Devon Woodall
Funeral services for Devon Woodall were at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Friday Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.