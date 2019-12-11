Kevin Michael Armstrong
Military graveside service for Mr. Kevin Michael Armstrong, 53, of West Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He died Nov. 16, 2019.
Kenneth Fletcher Booth
Memorial services for Ken Fletcher Booth, 76, native of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Randy Harper of Bossier City officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ken was born July 18, 1943, and passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, in Bossier City, at home surrounded by his family.
He grew up in the cotton fields and cattle pastures of Richland Parish.
Ken had a phenomenal career that has touched so many for 50-plus years. Starting in radio and then News Director at KNOE TV. He was widely recognized for hard hitting investigations involving government fraud and abuse.
Ken’s most treasured accomplishments are his four children. His proudest career accomplishment was reporting as a White House correspondent for 19 years while covering the overseas summits and State visits of Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.
He lived his later retirement years out in Yuma, Arizona, at the foot of the Gila Mountains while still keeping everyone informed of current events through Facebook and of course his story telling. He gave everyone eyes to see what he sees through his eyes — the Arizona that he loved so much.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Hazel Booth, sister, Barbara Booth Netherland.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Booth Thornton, Kay Booth Lanier, and Kathy Lee Booth; son, William Kenneth (Fletcher) Booth; eight grandchildren, Tara Munn, Ashley Alexander, Jessica Lanier, Rachel Needham, Karly Lamm, Kyle Lamm, Ryan Leyva, Grace Booth; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Billy Netherland; and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his name.
Dorothy Bowman
Mrs. Dorothy Bowman, 90, a retired nurses aid, was born on Nov. 9, 1929, and passed from this life on Dec. 5, 2019. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe.
Timothy ‘Jack’ Brady
Timothy “Jack” Brady, 56, of Gretna, died Dec. 2, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Bethel Cemetery in Eros.
James Lynton Calhoun
James Lynton Calhoun, 84, of Baton Rouge, died Dec. 3, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Clifford Charrier Jr.
Clifford Charrier Jr., 66, of Downsville, died Dec. 7, 2019. Services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Chavers
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Sandra ‘Sandy’ Chavers, 64, of West Monroe, will be held at a later date. Sandra was born on Dec. 25, 1954, and passed from this life on Dec. 9, 2019, in West Monroe. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Joy Frith
Funeral services for Mrs. Joy Frith, 84, of Downsville, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe. Mrs. Frith was born on July 31, 1935, and passed from this life on Dec. 6, 2019.
Donnie Erskine Gaar
Donnie Erskine Gaar, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 83. A celebration of life was held Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church, Calhoun, with Bro. Neil Everette officiating. The interment (processional led by Gold Wings Motorcycle Club) followed at New Chapel Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Donnie was born in Fort Necessity, on March 11, 1936, to Essie Nola Erskine Gaar and William Homer Gaar, both from the Winfield/Dodson/Gaar’s Mill area. Donnie was one of the 1954 inaugural graduates of West Monroe High School.
In the early years, Donnie worked for Allstate as an insurance adjuster. He operated the body shop at Van Trow prior to the purchase of Mitchell’s Body Shop in downtown Monroe, which he & Bobbye operated for 35 years.
Donnie belonged to the Northeast Louisiana Street Rods car club and enjoyed collecting and restoring antique autos. He, and wife Bobbye, also enjoyed years of travel with their many friends of the Gold Wings Motorcycle Club. Donnie enjoyed yard work, hunting and fishing. He was a “jack-of-all trades” and could build, or repair, almost anything. There are memories of Donnie in the 1960’s, building a houseboat (with friend Arlon Terrell) in the side yard of the house, then having it hauled to the Ouachita River. The houseboat was enjoyed by both families for many years. Donnie was a good friend to many and loved his family.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents: Essie and William Homer Gaar; brother: Iley Gaar of Newellton; sisters: Margie Beath of California, Doris Hamilton of Hawaii; and loyal pet “Bad Dog”.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 40 years, Bobbye Antley Pritchard Gaar of Calhoun; children (with first wife, Lottie Scoggins Gaar of West Monroe): Nora Parker (Matt) of Calhoun, Dana Duncan (Dale) of Woodstock, Ga., James “Randy” Gaar (Lisa) of Calhoun, and Charlotte Segovia (Oscar) of Clarkesville, Ga.; step-children: Teresa “Shorty” Stelly (Mitch) of Opelousas, Becky Tubbs (Gary) of Spencer, J.P. Pritchard (Diane) of Start, and Homer Pritchard (Debbie) of Rayville Donnie is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews, and a host of family and friends. He is also dearly missed by his loyal dog, “Boots.”
Pallbearers: Brandon Parker, Grant Parker, Jonathan Gaar, Paul Cooper, Carlton Terrell, and Jeff Terrell.
Honorary pallbearers: Bob Harrell, Bob Chandler, Charlie Staples, Randy Eubanks, and Crawford Burk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Calhoun.
Christopher Michael Gilley
Christopher Michael Gilley, 42, of West Monroe, died Nov. 30, 2019. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Apostolic Restoration Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Elaine Hopgood
Funeral Services for Elaine Hopgood of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the International House of Prayer, Monroe. Interment was at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Annie Laurie Nelson Hutchinson
Annie Laurie Nelson Hutchinson, 91, formerly of West Monroe, died Dec. 5, 2019 in Alexandria. Interment of ashes and graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Calhoun, with Rev. Joe Hoover officiating.
Russell Mitchell
Russell Mitchell, 67, of West Monroe, was born on Nov. 30, 1952, and passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2019. Russell was a broadcast manager for KNOE and WNOE. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe.
Jennifer Lynn Oliphant
Funeral Services for Jennifer Lynn Oliphant, 74, of Minden, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Kayla Ponder
A memorial service for Ms. Kayla, 13, was held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Eros First Pentecostal Church, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Ms. Kayla was born on January 28, 2006, and passed from this life on Dec. 2, 2019.
Janet Russell
Janet Russell, 85, of West Monroe, died Dec. 8, 2019. Services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry Simpson
Jerry Simpson, 77, of West Monroe, died Dec. 7, 2019. Services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Katy Minor Wade
Funeral Services for Katy Minor Wade of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe. Interment was held at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Vanessia Brister West
Vanessia Brister West, 62, of West Monroe, died Dec. 4, 2019. Services were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Family Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
