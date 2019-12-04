Gene Albritton
Funeral services for Gene Albritton, 81, of Downsville, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Acree Cemetery in Point. Visitation was Tuesday evening.
Frances Evelyn Case
Graveside services for Mrs. Frances Evelyn Case, 57, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery, Swartz, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Services were under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jacob Norman Coon Jr.
Mr. Jacob Norman Coon Jr., 86, of Monroe died Nov. 30, 2019. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Anthony Thomas Danna Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Thomas Danna Sr., U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer (Retired), 84, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Kenneth McCoy
Kenneth McCoy, 66, of West Monroe, died Nov. 26, 2019. Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Jessica Nugent
Mrs. Jessica Nugent, 42, of Monroe, died Nov. 25, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Nov. 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Vincent Frank Passerrello Sr.
Memorial services for Mr. Vincent Frank Passerrello Sr., 79, of Farmerville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until time of service Saturday.
Jerry Lawson Smith
Jerry Lawson Smith, 74, of West Monroe, died Nov. 26, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
Eric Wayne Weeks
Memorial Services for Mr. Eric Wayne Weeks, 54, of Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, graveside at Crossroads Cemetery in Grayson. Mr. Weeks was born in Columbia, on March 10, 1965, and passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, in Alexandria.
Paul David White
Mr. Paul David White, 77, of Start, died Nov. 28, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Ermis King Wilson
Mr. Ermis King Wilson, 76, of Sterlington died Dec. 3, 2019. Services will be at noon today, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time, Thursday at the funeral home.
