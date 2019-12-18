Hugh L. Bennett
A memorial service for Hugh Bennett will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Bennett was born on Sept. 16, 1947 and passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2019. He was a retired aviation technician. Services provided by Griffin Funeral Home.
David Biddle
Funeral services for David Biddle, 74, of West Monroe were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Souls Harbor United Pentecostal Church, Calhoun. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jeanie Flanagan
Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanie Flanagan, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at The Assembly, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Edward Fowler Jr.
James Edward Fowler, Jr., 72, of West Monroe, died Dec. 11, 2019. Private family graveside services were Saturday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Beverly Kay Halsell
A celebration of the life of Beverly Kay Halsell will be held at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 21, with the Rev. Waymond Warren officiating. Visitation will be in the small chapel from noon-2 p.m. with the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the same location under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Willie ‘Bill’ Henson
Willie “Bill” Henson, 94, of Monroe, owner/operator Henson Pipeline Construction Company, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ardis W. Hicks
Mr. Ardis W. Hicks, 91, of Winnsboro, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Georgia R. Hines
Georgia R. Hines, 85, of West Monroe, died Dec. 15, 2019. Services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Frances Alena Hollingsworth
A celebration of life service for Frances Alena Hollingsworth, 45, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe. Visitation began at 1 p.m. Frances was born on Jan. 15, 1974 and passed from this life on Nov. 22, 2019.
Rose Marie Kelley
A memorial service for Mrs. Rose Kelley will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the residence. Mrs. Kelley, a software analyst, was born on Oct. 16, 1959, and passed from this life on Dec. 16, 2019, at the age of 60. Services provided by Griffin Funeral Home.
Gary Lillie
A memorial service for Mr. Gary Lillie will be scheduled at a late time. Gary, a cabinet maker, was born on Dec. 11, 1958 and passed away on Dec. 14, 2019. Services provided by Griffin Funeral Home.
Teresa Ann McCormick
Teresa Ann McCormick, 68, of Downsville, died Dec. 10, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Hasley Pavilion in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Elizabeth McLeod
Graveside services for Elizabeth McLeod, 83, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Lee Melton Jr.
Mr. Robert Lee Melton, Jr., 94, of Jonesville, died Dec. 11, 2019. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery, Rayville. Visitation was 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dwight Rabeon Owens
Dwight Rabeon Owens, 82, of West Monroe, died Dec. 10, 2019. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Jerry Ralph Price
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Ralph Price, of West Monroe, were at noon Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment followed at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Adele Waddill Ransom
Mrs. Adele Waddill Ransom, 92, of Monroe died Dec. 14, 2019. Her funeral was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at First United Methodist Church of Monroe. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Lola Sikes
Funeral services for Lola Sikes were at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 201 St. John St., Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Lottie Maude Smith
Memorial services for Mrs. Lottie Maude Smith, 68, of Downsville, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Amazing Grace Worship Center, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Clyde Smitherman
Clyde Smitherman, 79, of West Monroe, died Dec. 13, 2019. Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Albert Vernon
Funeral service for Mr. Albert Vernon, 91, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Mr. Vernon, a retired Chief Operations Specialist, was born on Oct. 31, 1928 and passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2019.
Joanne Puckett Watson
Joanne Puckett Watson, 84, of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 14, 2019. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church, Monroe. Dr. Lee McGlone, Rev. Charles Dupree, and Rev. Marie Fox officiated. Interment was at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dale R. Williamson
Dale R. Williamson, 63, of Flower Mound, Texas, died Dec. 09, 2019. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Christ Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe.
