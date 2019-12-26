Jimmy Wayne Adams
Jimmy Wayne Adams, 85, of Ruston, died Dec. 18, 2019. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Sardis Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Turner L. ‘Tank’ Fuller
The memorial service for Mr. Turner L. “Tank” Fuller, 82, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Mike Holloway officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Wanda S. Matlock
Funeral Services for Mrs. Wanda S. Matlock, 80, of Marion, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Dennis Hackler officiating. Interment was in Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Victor Joseph Miller
Mr. Victor Joseph Miller, 74, of Monroe died Dec. 15, 2019. Services were at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from noon-2 p.m, Thursday at the funeral home.
Stephen Morehead
Stephen Morehead, 80, of Farmerville, a retired welder, was born on Dec. 2, 1939, and passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2019, in West Monroe. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe.
Janette Morris
Funeral services for Mrs. Janette Morris, 76, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Highland Baptist Church in West Monroe. She passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Robin Denise Morrison
Graveside services for Ms. Robin Denise Morrison, 59, of West Monroe, were at noon Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Shawn David Newbury
A celebration of life for Mr. Shawn David Newbury, 53, of West Monroe, will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Marie Rose Pomeroy
Mrs. Marie Rose Pomeroy, 80, of Monroe passed away Dec. 19, 2019. A private family service will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dr. David R. Raines Jr.
Dr. David R. Raines Jr., 78, of West Monroe, died Dec. 20, 2019.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe. The family will receive friends on Friday Dec. 27, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
