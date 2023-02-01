Beverly Irene Brumley Frith Allen
Funeral services for Beverly Irene Brumley Frith Allen were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church in Oak Grove, with Rev. Paul Ninemire and Tony Brumley officiating. Visitation was at the church prior to the service. Interment was at New Forest Cemetery in Pioneer.
Irene was born on March 12, 1932, in Many, Sabine Parish, and passed away peacefully with family at her side on Jan. 18, 2023 in Oak Grove. She was less than 2 months away from her 91st birthday.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt and Ninnie Brumley; her first husband and the father of her beloved girls, Billy Ray Frith; her daughter, Sandra Kay Frith; her second husband, Charles Allen; and four sisters and five brothers.
Renie, as she was affectionately known by many of her family and friends, accepted Christ as a young girl and faithfully served Him all her life. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for approximately 60 years, where her Daddy served as a Deacon and where she helped teach Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and assisted in many other church functions.
She was raised on a cotton farm north of Oak Grove and often spoke fondly of the times she spent working in the fields with her brothers and sisters and Momma and Daddy. Later in life, Renie was an avid gardener and loved to share the peas, butterbeans and tomatoes she and Charles raised in their garden. She very much enjoyed a meal of fried catfish, whether it was those Charles caught and she cooked or at her favorite restaurant, Catfish Charlie’s.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debra Faye and Kent Elkins of Oak Grove; daughter and son-in law, Beverly Gaye and Ricky McIntyre of Oak Grove; grandson, Caleb Elkins of Gillette, Wyo.; grandson, Brad McIntyre and wife Jo Ann of Bastrop; granddaughter, Angelina Walker and husband Allen of Haughton; grandson, Logan McIntyre of Bastrop, with whom she developed a very special bond from the time he was born until her final breath as he was holding her hand; great-grandsons Langston Walker and Jep Walker of Haughton, and brother, Clyde Brumley of Oak Grove.
Pallbearers were Caleb Elkins, Brad McIntyre, Logan McIntyre, Allen Walker, Ray Brumley and Freddie Brumley.
The family would like to thank LaToya Wallace, Renie’s favorite caregiver at West Carroll Care Center, for the special attention she provided her over the last four years. Also many thanks to Paige Murray, her hospital nurse, for the compassion she showed her during her final days.
Well done, my good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things; I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord. Matthew 25:21
Jo Ann Carso Bass
Funeral services for Jo Ann Carso Bass, 87, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe. Interment followed at the church cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sheila Fay Buffington
Sheila Fay Buffington was born on July 22, 1960, and passed from this life on Jan. 26, 2023, in West Monroe, at the age of 62. Services were held Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Lois Lozell Flowers
Funeral services for Lois Lozell Flowers will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday until time of service. Interment will be at Holly Ridge Baptist Church.
Bonnie McKinnie Graves
Funeral services for Bonnie McKinnie Graves will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Rowland Road Baptist Church in Monroe. Visitation is from 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service. Interment will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Linville.
Cheyenne Jordan
Cheyenne Jordan, 27, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at this time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Joe ‘Sugar’ Kvaternik
A Celebration of Life for Joe “Sugar” Kvaternik, 92 ,of West Monroe will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Joe will be laid to rest next to his mother at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Joe passed away at his home in West Monroe with his wife, Cheryl, by his side on Feb. 1, 2022. Joe served in the U.S. Army as an instructor at the Guided Missile Plant in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. After his military career he went on to be one of the most successful car dealers in Northeast Louisiana for 63 years all while doing what he loved before retiring. Joe lived and breathed cars. It is really untelling just how many cars he sold in his lifetime. He once said, “there was an ass for every seat.” Joe can be best remembered by his contagious smile. His smile always lit up a room when he entered and he lived by the motto, “Nothing was ever too big to handle.” Joe lived and breathed through his favorite Bible verse and love for Christ. Phillipians 4:17, I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
Joe was preceded in death by parents, Josip and Estella Kvaternik; daughter, Samantha Jo Kvaternik; brother, Billy Joe Kvaternik; father-in-law, Charles Drader; brother-in-law, Rabin Lee Hicks; two precious fur babies, Jack Henry and Jill Monroe.
Joe is survived by his wife of 29 years, Cheryl Kvaternik; two beautiful children, Joe Kvaternik and Laurie Kvaternik; four precious grandchildren, Kellie Rose Kvaternik and Lindsey Kvaternik Polk, Dr. Trey Kennedy, Alex Powell; very special great-grandchild, Boggan Polk; sister, Josephine Hicks; sister-in-law, Betty Kvaternik; fur babies, Chloe and Zoee; and many other cherished family and friends.
Dr. Clark Cooper, Adrian Evans, Tadd Bass, Terry Hicks, Greg Hicks, and Attorney Randy Donald will serve as Joe’s pallbearers.
James Boyd (Joe’s oldest and dearest friend), Jim Baldwin and Stanley Wink served as Joe’s Honorary Pallbearers.
The family expressed a most profound thank you for the care received by Passages Hospice, and love and support from friends and family.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra ‘Sandy” Townsend Reed
Funeral services celebrating the life of Sandra “Sandy” Townsend Reed, 75, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Steven Lee, officiating. Interment will follow at Chatham Cemetery in Chatham. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home.
Betty Rhodus Williams
Funeral services for Betty Rhodus Williams, 89, of Bossier City formerly of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Bill Dye officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.