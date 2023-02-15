Steve Dowdy
Funeral services for Steve Dowdy, 64, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Mike Colvin officiated and interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun. Visitation was held prior to the service from noon at the funeral home.
Steve was born on March 29, 1958, in Monroe, and passed away in Shreveport. He worked in construction all his life. He loved to study history, watch documentaries, the outdoors, and shooting his guns. Steve was preceded in death by his step-father, Talbert Williams; his father, Willie R. Dowdy; grandparents, Connie and Marie Dowdy, Douglas and Annie Laws.
Steve is survived by his mother, Ruby Williams; sister, Denise Wilhite and husband, Johnny; niece, Jordie Wilhite; nephew, Thomas Wilhite; special daughters, Kallie Ferlicca and Kacee Ferlicca; numerous special aunts and uncles; and many other cherished family and friends.
Honorary pallbearer was Bill Blackstock.
Janis Elaine Dupuy
Funeral services for Janis Elaine Dupuy, 72, will be at noon Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until time of service. Interment will be in the cemetery of New Chapel Hill Baptist Church following the service.
Mitch Hardey Sr.
Mitch Hardey Sr. passed away Feb. 10, 2023 at the age of 62. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Sharon Rose Hough
Funeral services for Sharon Rose Hough will be at noon Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until time of service. Interment will be at Hasley Cemetery following the service.
Mrs. Hough was born Sept. 28, 1939, and passed away Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Claude Fallen Wallis.
Survivors include her spouse, Donald Hough of West Monroe, children- Kimberly Fowler of West Monroe, Donald Leslie Hough (Dee) of Kennewick, Washington, Charles Bernerd Hough of West Monroe. Sisters, Linda Kay Stotts, Oklahoma, Marsha Dean Powell (Stuart) of Mansfield, Texas, and Donna May Bertalotto of Tulsa, Okla.
Grandchildren-Leslie Boudreaux (Robert), Jessica Francis Wilson (Mitchell), Holton Hough and Harrison Hough. Great-Grandchildren-Ava Boudreaux, Avery Boudreaux, Crew Boudreaux, Piper Davenport, Ivy Wilson, Fred Wilson and Grayson Hough.
Lanny Ray James
Memorial services celebrating the life of Lanny Ray James, 82, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Michelle Stovall Antley Karvonen
Funeral services for Michelle Stovall Antley Karvonen, 61, of West Monroe, will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Harry Richard Liner
Harry Richard Liner, age 93, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 11, 1929, in Monroe. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Feb. 4, 2023, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Visitation was from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Pastor John Mabray and Pastor Jonathan Wagner officiated. Services were under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Harry is survived by the love of his life and wife of 73 years, Kitty McCoy Liner. Their marriage was a true love story. His daughter, Lisa Liner Lawrence and her husband, Bobby and his grandson, Chad Liner Lawrence. Other survivors are his nephew, Toby Liner and his wife, Kim and nieces, Kim Liner Bounds and her husband, Kelvin, Vicki Liner Broussard and her husband, Todd and Kathy Plummer and her husband, Mike and great nephews, Scott Roberts and Jeff Roberts and wife, Kori.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lula and J.U. Liner, Sr.; brothers, J.U. Liner, Jr. and Wesley Liner.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Alice, Odell, Judy and Wanda for their loving and compassionate care of Harry and LA. Hospice nurse, Beverly. Also, his faithful brother-in-Christ, Larry Lawrence.
Harry’s life was a life of adventure, joy and gratitude to God. He lived big and loved huge! He was a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and Northeast Louisiana University, now ULM. A successful insurance agent for 50 years with a personality larger than life. Being raised by deaf parents, he learned early in life the true meaning of love, inclusiveness and understanding. Prayer was a vital part of his life. Harry had a tender heart toward people and animals. Always striving to be a peacemaker. With his gracious spirit, he always gave God glory for his life and God’s many blessings. He never failed to say, “how good God was to him and his family.” His continual words over the last week were “this is just wonderful, thank you, Lord” which reflected his positive attitude and courageous faith. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Harry loved “a good time” with family and friends. Hunting camps, lakes and his home were among his favorite places, where he was always frying fish, barbequing or boiling crawfish to share with others. His enthusiasm for life was contagious. Harry and Kitty’s home was filled with love and always a welcoming spirit.
A man of many talents, Harry loved to entertain. A self-taught guitarist, he captured the stage and many audiences with his love of music. This included the famous Louisiana Hayride. He put his entire self into character roles he portrayed at the Little Theater musical productions. With his strong tenor voice, he sang with heartfelt meaning as he worshipped God in church and singing numerous solos through the years.
Harry was past president of the ULM Alumni Association, Little D’Arbonne Lake Corporation and Hogue Island Hunting Club. He served as a deacon and elder in the Presbyterian church. In the insurance business, his achievements included a member of the Million Dollar Round Table, recognized as a top producer of insurance companies he represented.
Kitty and Harry’s long lasting relationship was a beautiful love story, only God could create. Their hearts were joined together and they were truly devoted to each other. Their love began in the 5th Grade as childhood sweethearts. Many happy times were spent traveling with friends. They traveled extensively in the United States and other countries abroad.
Harry loved and respected his son-in-law, Bobby. Their thoughts and ways were individualistic, but they shared a common bond. Bobby was his “special son”. Among Harry’s most treasured memories were special times spent with his beloved grandson, Chad. They shared a mutual love for hunting, fishing and LSU football. Serving his country proudly, Harry was honorably discharged from the Army at the rank of Captain along with an Administrative accommodation.
Memorials may be made in Harry’s memory to Covenant Presbyterian Church or the Cancer Foundation League.
A full life — loving God and loving others.
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. To God be the Glory.” — Matthew 22: 37-38
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Brett Lopez
Funeral services for Brett Lopez were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Pastor Ryan Kincaid officiated with the eulogy delivered by Ed Murphy and Nathan Razer. Visitation was from 10 a.m. Saturday until service time under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry Medaries
Funeral services for Jerry Medaries of West Monroe will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Fay Smith
Funeral services for Fay Smith will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Interment will follow at Start Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.