Trudy Ann Guice Albritton
Graveside services for Trudy Ann Guice Albritton were at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Acree Cemetery in Point, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Farmerville.
Elsie Mae Ardry
Elsie Mae Ardry was born on Aug. 17, 1937, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Feb. 9, 2022 in West Monroe at the age of 84. Arrangements made under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert Edward Biggs
November 29, 1936 – Feb. 13, 2022
Robert Edward Biggs was born Nov. 29, 1936, in San Antonio, Texas, and passed away peacefully at his home in Monroe, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
The service will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Monroe with a reception at noon followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. The service will be led by The Rev. Dawnell Stodghill and The Rev. Rita T. Jefferson under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mr. Biggs served in the US Army Reserve along-side his brother, Don, from 1962–1968. He completed Basic Training at Fort Chaffee, Ark., followed by Advanced Training as a Medic at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Bobby began his career in the oil field industry with PGAC around 1963, then later with Houma Valve where he enjoyed a successful career selling large drilling equipment.
Bobby and his wife Mary made Franklin, their home for more than 40 years. He served many years on the Board of Directors for Center of Hope, a cause dear to him because of his son, Robert. Bobby was an active member of the Krewe of Sucrose and served as the King of Sucrose in 1986.
Bobby was beloved by his family and friends. He was a relatively quiet man with a dry sense of humor, possessing an excellent memory of family history details that we all enjoyed and were richer for hearing. Bobby and Mary loved to travel, making many trips across the United States for business and to visit family. They loved to entertain and opened their home to family, friends and charitable causes over the years. After retirement, the Biggs’ moved to Monroe, to be near Mary’s (Coon) family relatives and became active with ARCO (ARC of Ouachita).
Mr. Biggs is predeceased by his wife, Mary Coon Biggs; his parents, Basil Edward and Ruby Lucille Carson Biggs; his sister, Ruby Lora Biggs; and brothers-in-law, Jacob Norman Coon, Jr., Allen Howard Coon, and Herman Jerry Carpenter; and nephew Ian Edward Biggs. He is survived by his beloved son, Robert Carson Biggs; siblings, Donald L. Biggs (Sharon), Gypsy Biggs Carpenter, Sandra Biggs Naquin (Paul), and Melinda Biggs Hall (Mike), as well as many faithful nieces and nephews and close family friends.
The family would like to thank Bonnie Jackson, Dr. Greg Green, Dr. Barry Weinberger, and the staffs of Fresenius Kidney Care, Renal Associates, Always Best Care, TruCare Home Health, and Premier Hospice for their tender care of Mr. Biggs. Your kindness and care have been appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARC of Ouachita in Monroe, Center of Hope in Franklin, or the charity of your choice.
Amanda Marie Coburn
Services celebrating the life of Amanda Marie Coburn were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday Feb. 13, 2022, at Feazel Chapel at First West in West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Carol Jean Engles
Carol Jean Engles, 57, of Downsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gena C. Hanna
March 31, 1974 - February 12, 2022
Gena Marie Crawford Hanna, 47, of Monroe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
The family received friends at a Vigil beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, ending with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Monroe. Entombment will be held at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Open Air Chapel mausoleum in West Monroe. Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Gena is survived by her husband, Sam A. Hanna Jr., and two daughters, Victoria Marie Mitchell and Elizabeth Marie Hanna. Gena also is survived by her father, Denty Dean Crawford, of Slidell; two brothers, Monty Shane Crawford of West Monroe and Cory Brent Crawford of Slidell; and an aunt, Tina Crawford of Slidell.
Serving as pallbearers will be August Rocconi, Keith Capdepon, Charles Capdepon, Rush Capdepon, Roy Fletcher, and Stephen Moody.
Born March 31, 1974, in Slidell, Gena spent the majority of her life in Ouachita Parish where she graduated high school and attended then-Northeast Louisiana University. Gena was a licensed real estate agent with RE/MAX and a licensed insurance agent with American National.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gena’s memory to Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 2510 Emerson Street, Monroe, LA 71201 or Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School, 900 Good Shepherd Lane, Monroe, LA 71201 or St. Frederick High School, 3300 Westminister Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201 or to a charitable cause of your choice.
Online condolence messages may be made at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Oscar Huey Head
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Oscar Huey Head, 89, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Dr. Keith McVay and Rev. Richard Gates officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Friday.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Johnny Wayne Hefner
Johnny Wayne Hefner, 60, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Raymond Earl Hines Sr.
Funeral services for Raymond Earl Hines Sr., 77, of Marion, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Liberty Cemetery, Haile, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022,
Mearl Hodge
Graveside services for Mearl Hodge, 90, of Farmerville, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Crossroads Cemetery, Farmerville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,
Vicki Lynn Hodge
Graveside services for Vicki Lynn Hodge, 76, of Farmerville, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Crossroads Cemetery, Farmerville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Judy Carol Irving
Funeral services for Judy Carol Irving, 76, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at McCormick Cemetery. She passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Ernest Raymond Kelly
Private family memorial services for Ernest Raymond Kelly, 69, of Monroe, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Patsy Jean Kile
Private family memorial services for Patsy Jean Kile, 79, retired beautician, of West Monroe, will be held at a later date. She passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Christopher Luther
Funeral services for John Christopher Luther, 40, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Charlotte Ann Murry
Funeral services for Charlotte Ann Murry, 68, of Downsville, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe, with Bro. Ricky Nolan officiating. Family will accept friends at the funeral home for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment was at Wilhite Cemetery.
Phyllis Geraldine ‘Jerri’ Parks
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Phyllis Geraldine “Jerri” Parks, 77, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, with Rev. Ronnie Parks officiating. Interment was in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Daniel Snipe III
Daniel Snipe III, 70, of Choudrant, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Leon Spillers
Funeral Services for Mr. Leon Spillers, 53, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Bosco Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby White and Rev. Jessye Balsh officiating. Interment was at Bosco Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 11:30 a..m.-2 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mary ‘Kitty’ Williams
Funeral services for Mary Catherine “Kitty” Williams, 85, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Deacon Tom Deal officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Robert ‘Bob’ Lee Wilson
Funeral services for Mr. Robert “Bob” Wilson, 76, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Fr. Paul Thundupaul officiating.
