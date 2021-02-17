Melvin Albritton
Funeral services for Melvin Albritton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Rocky Branch Assembly of God with Rev. Eugene Brown and Rev. Justin Uselton officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ray Beavers
Funeral services for Ray Beavers, 63, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Interment was at Pleasant Grove Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dona J. Berry
Graveside services for Dona J. Berry of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
Hugh Calhoun
Hugh Calhoun, 84, of Calhoun, passed away Feb. 10, 2021. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Family Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Johnny Ralph Dingler
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Ralph Dingler, 72, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Nelson and Bro. Jerry Salisbury officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe.
Visitation was Tuesday from 1 p.m. until service time under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Benny Wayne Farnell
Funeral services for Benny Wayne Farnell of West Monroe were at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Amazing Grace Church West Monroe with Rev. Artie Beebe and Rev. Jimmy Fletcher officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William G. Jones
William G. Jones was born on July 24, 1948, and passed from this life on Feb. 5, 2021, at the age of 76. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Debora Ann Kuehner
Debora Ann Kuehner, 50, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Billy Martin
Billy Martin, 68, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Hess Robinson
Thomas “Tommy” Hess Robinson passed away surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 13, 2021, peacefully in his home in Monroe.
Tommy was born in Belleville, IL at Scott Air Force Base on Nov. 24, 1954, and was one of four children to Albert Nelson Robinson, Jr. and Muriel Maxine Hess Robinson. Being in an Air Force family, Tommy attended numerous elementary and middle schools, but spent most of his high school years at Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Rouge. Tommy was a LA state high jump champion for Robert E. Lee and also competed for the LA state Football Championship in 1973 against Neville High School; where he was later obligated to transfer as a student in the spring of 1973 following his family’s move to Monroe. Although his Rebs lost to the Tigers in the football game and no matter how many schools Tommy attended, his winning spirit allowed him to make lifelong friends where ever he went.
From 1973 to 1976, Tommy attended LSU and NLU respectively. In December of 1976, he married Barbara Melissa Allen and began his career in sales. At the beginning of his career, he worked his way up from sales associate to sales manager with Montgomery Ward then, took his management skills to Toys R Us for another five years. In the early 1990s, he took a position as Director of Government Sales for Long Distance Savers Communications. Tom was an innovator of wireless communication and was a part of the team of people who brought video conferencing to the forefront of education and business practice in Louisiana. Tom delighted in his days at L.D.S. especially with the annual Christmas parties, Mardi Gras parade and regular family sponsored events. While at L.D.S., he prided himself on being a part of the annual Mardi Gras float committee which entailed construction and design of the float. He had great people skills, but it was the swing of a hammer that gave him great joy! At retirement, he returned to his love of constructing to create works of art for his friends and family.
Tom was an Eagle Scout within the Boys Scouts of America, a member of DeMolay International, Monroe Chamber of Commerce, and United States Distance Learning Association. He was a Deacon for North Monroe Baptist Church and Parkview Baptist Church of Monroe. While a member at Parkview Baptist Church, he was the Chair of the Evangelism and Missions committee, served on the Properties Committee and taught Financial Peace University. He was Sunday school director for Parkview Baptist and taught at various levels of Sunday school ranging from children to older adults.
Upon death, he was a member of First United Methodist Church Monroe where he served as Leader of the Anna Gray Noe Sunday school class, a member of the Methodist Menders, and helped several years with Vacation Bible School and the annual pumpkin patch ministries.
In his spare time, Tommy loved being outside boating or building weekend projects for friends and family members. He was a gentle, caring man who loved working with his hands making works of art.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Albert Nelson Robinson Jr. and Muriel Maxine Hess Robinson, his aunt: Geraldine Melanie Hess all of Baker; his in-laws: Dr. Edward Hamilton Allen, Sr. and France Melissa Barnes Allen of Monroe, and two sisters-in-law: Jill Ellen Litz Allen of Monroe, Ohio; Donna Loy Randazzo Robinson of Lafayette. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Melissa Allen Robinson to whom he was happily married to for over 44 years. He leaves behind his two children, Christopher Hess Robinson (Alexa Gail Byrd) of Crossett, AR; Melissa Robinson Gary (Gerald Douglas Gary III) of Tomball, TX; and five grandchildren: Aiden Hess Robinson (11), Asher Hayes Robinson (9), Merritt France Gary (3), Chandler Hamilton Gary (2), and Devin Addison Beatty (12); his brother, Albert “Nelson” Robinson III of Lafayette; his sisters: Melanie Virginia Robinson Guillaume of Safford, AZ; Muriel Elizabeth Robinson Morgan (Jim) of Watson, his brother-in-law: Edward Hamilton Allen Jr. of Monroe, OH ; his sister-in-law: Bettie Marie Allen Gill(Pat) of Volant, PA; nieces and nephews: Albert Nelson Robinson IV (Kelly) of Fulshear, TX, Alexander Bartlett Robinson (Mary)of Lafayette; Ansley Collins Robinson (Layne) of Midland, TX, Brian Micheal Marionneaux of Plaquemine; Carrie James Guillaume, Olivia Michelle Guillaume McCabe(Ryan), Kevin Matthew Guillaume all of Seacaucus, NJ; Catlin Grace Morgan Roberts, Elizabeth Leigh Morgan both of Watson; Amanda Lynn Allen of Monroe, OH; Andrew Patrick Gill (Jillian) of Grove City, OH; Benjamin Hamilton Gill (Sarah) of Butler, PA and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pilots for Patients atwww.pilotsforpatients. org.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Philip and Sharon Thomas and crew of Pilots for Patients; especially for his final ride in the sky with Kim; Dr. Kerry Anders, MD, Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care and Serenity Care Providers for their love and care for Tom.
A memorial service will be held for Tom at 1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 20, 2021, in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church at 3900 Loop Road in Monroe. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Immediately following the service, a visitation and celebration of life will be held.
Genese Sanders
Funeral service for Genese Sanders of Sicily Island, was held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at New Hope Pentecostal Church, Sicily Island. Interment followed at Heard Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe/West Monroe. She passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.