Lori S. Bailey
Lori S. Bailey, 58, of Jonesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
David Bo Chism
Funeral services for David Bo Chism, 72, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Doris Lucille Duffy
Funeral services for Doris Lucille Duffy will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Julie Michelle Finch
Memorial services for Julie Michelle Finch, 63, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday.
David Ginn
Paul “David” Ginn, 70, died after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Tupelo, Miss. Born in Greenville and a resident of Bastrop, since a young age, David was born Aug. 13, 1951, the only child of the late C.L. “Pete” Ginn and Joyce Wheat Ginn. He spent his early life in Bastrop, graduating from Bastrop High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and football. David earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeast Louisiana University, now UL-Monroe. He married Patricia Brown of Tupelo on April 26, 1975. He was the longtime operator of Ginn’s Grocery in Bastrop. Always a lover of American and Southern history, David respected the political process and, in l973, was elected a delegate to the Louisiana Constitutional Convention. He and colleagues spent over a year re-writing the State of Louisiana Constitution. His keen mind, independent thought and dogged work ethic bode him well from this experience and in 1979, David was elected one of 39 members of the Louisiana State Senate representing District 33. He represented a vast rural area of Northeast Louisiana serving Morehouse, Richland, Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll and part of Ouachita Parishes until 1988, being the youngest member serving in that time span. Senator Ginn authored and helped pass many bills which enhanced the quality of life for Louisianans. The couple moved to Tupelo in 1992 and David worked several years for Wal-Mart stores throughout the Mid South. He enjoyed working at several Tupelo stores, with the last being Todd’s Big Star before retiring. David was an avid LSU fan but, upon his homesteading in Mississippi, he also became a loyal Miss. State fan. He was quite the musician especially enjoying the music of the 1960’s and 1970’s. He was a guitarist and played the piano by ear. A loving husband and father, David was known for his outgoing personality, his kind heart and his winning ways.
A graveside service celebrating his life was at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner Street with Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family.
David is survived by his wife, Pat Brown Ginn, a marriage of 46 years; his son, Philip Ginn of Parker, Colo.; and his brother-in-law, Richard Thorne of Greensboro, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Joyce Ginn of Bastrop; his in-laws, Windham and Ruby Brown of Tupelo; a sister-in-law, Jean Brown Thorne; a special cousin, Harold Chappell; a special aunt, Frances Sawyer; and special uncle, Vernon Sawyer of Bastrop.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Betty Sue Griggs-Knowles
Funeral services for Betty Sue Griggs-Knowles, 80, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, with Brandon Jones officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Betty Sue Griggs-Knowles was born March 27, 1941 and passed away Jan. 30, 2022. She was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church in West Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse W. and Eva Lea; her husband of 48 years, Jerry Griggs Sr.; and second husband, George David Knowles.
Survivors include her two sons, Jerry Glenn Griggs Jr. and wife, Lisa, and Clint Monroe Griggs and wife, Michelle; brother, William Martin “Pete” Lea and wife, Jody; sister, Norma Ann Antley and husband, Billy Jack; grandchildren, Stormy Spillers, Heidi Griggs, Ellise Spears, Jessica Griggs, Jerry G. “Trey” Griggs III, David JB Griggs, Joan E. Barajas and Michael M. Griggs; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were David Griggs, Jerry G. “Trey” Griggs III, Troy White, Kevin Puckett, Rick Worthey and Ricky Knowles.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Cancer Society, or to Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Grissom
Graveside services for Mildred Grissom, 94, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park South in Jackson, Miss., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mamie Ruth Harrington
Graveside services for Mamie Ruth Harrington, 91, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery in Swartz, with Rev. William Sikes officiating.
Lyndia L. Harris
Funeral services for Lyndia L. Harris were at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Cecil Herrington officiating. Interment was at Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery in Rayville. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, , at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
James W. Hodge
Funeral services for James W. Hodge (J Boy) were at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Nathan Thornton officiating. Assistants were Rev. Ken Hofler and Bro. Gary Taylor. Visitation was from 10 a.m.-noon. Interment was at Start Cemetery.
James Calvin Hudson
James Calvin Hudson, 69, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Hudson
William Hudson, 67, of West Monroe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Margie Ruth Jones
Funeral services for Margie Ruth Jones, 81, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until time of service at the funeral home. She passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Kelly H. Lewis
Funeral services for Kelly H. Lewis, 45, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Nancy Stephenson Machen
Graveside services for Nancy Stephenson Machen were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Aulds Chapel Bible Church Cemetery, Downsville, with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m.-noon at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Katie ‘Kathy’ McKnight
Katie “Kathy” McKnight, 66, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Larry Dan Moss
Larry Dan Moss, 81, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Pettit
Funeral services for Cynthia “Cindy” Pettit will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Eddie Wren officiating. Interment will follow at Wards Chapel Cemetery near Farmerville. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jeana J. Richardson
Jeana J. Richardson, 37, of West Monroe, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Laura Lennie Richmond
Laura Lennie Richmond of West Monroe, was born on March 19, 1933 in Start, and passed from this life on Jan. 26, 2022, at the age of 88. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ricky Smith
Memorial services for Ricky Smith of West Monroe will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time with Bro. Joel officiating.
Charles Albert Tomlinson
Funeral services for Charles Albert Tomlinson were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe, with Bro. Mike Kellet and Bro. Allen Robertson officiating. Interment was at McCormick Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Services were held under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
