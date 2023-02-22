Harvey W. Arrant
Harvey W. Arrant, 82 of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 19, 2023. His funeral was at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
William Brunson Jr.
William Brunson Jr. passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the age 74. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Gerald Wayne Bryant
Gerald Wayne Bryant of Monroe, was born on May 31, 1943, and passed from this life on Feb. 16, 2023, in West Monroe, at the age of 79. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
Marshall ‘Keith’ Chappell
Marshall “Keith” Chappell, 64 of West Monroe, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023. A memorial visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Prairion Recreational Area, West Monroe.
Larry Lee Cobb
A celebration of life for Larry Lee Cobb, 71, of Sterlington, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Ben McGehee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Willa Corley
Funeral services for Willa Corley were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church with Clay Corley and Craig Corley officiating. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery near Farmerville. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, at Cedar Crest Baptist Church West Monroe, under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Dewitt
John Dewitt passed away on Feb. 17, 2023. A memorial service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Susan Trichel Hastings
Susan Trichel Hastings, 68, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 12, 2023. Memorial services will be at noon Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tommy McClain Sr.
Funeral services for Tommy McClain Sr. will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Center Point Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment will be at Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Linda E. Welch Mullins
Graveside services for Ms. Linda E. Welch Mullins, 88, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Nancy E. Smith
Nancy E. Smith went to her heavenly home on Feb. 15, 2023, at the age of 76, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Her funeral was at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe. Officiating was Ricky Baker, who was so kind and offered her and her family great comfort during this time. Interment was in Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
Tina DeBlieux Stephenson
Memorial service for Tina DeBlieux Stephenson, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., formerly of Monroe, will be at noon Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Monroe with Deacon Bill Goss officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Shirley Annette Rushing Vining
Memorial services for hirley Annette Rushing Vining, 82, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe.
George Weeks
Graveside services for George Weeks, 79, of West Monroe will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Cheniere Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mary ‘Beth’ Winn
Mary “Beth” Winn, 69, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe, followed by a graveside service at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
