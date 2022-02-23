George Steve Bucko
Celebration of life for George Steve Bucko, 75, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will follow at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville. He passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Emmett Stewart Christman
Emmett Stewart Christman was born Dec. 1, 1920, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and died on Feb. 14, 2022. His funeral service was at Lakeshore Baptist Church on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Visitation was at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Emmett grew up in Monroe and attended Ouachita Parish High School and graduated from Northeast Junior College with a degree in electrical engineering. He began working at Southern Bell upon graduation. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he joined the US Army. He served in England, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the 555th Communications group.
Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Southern Bell. While there, he met Sybil McCarty, who became the love of his life. They married in 1947. He retired after 42 years. He and Sybil were active members of College Place Baptist Church and then later, joined Lakeshore Baptist Church. His family and church were the center of his life. He was always ready to help out family and friends. Later in life, he became more active in World War II activities and made presentations at the Ft. Sill VA home, Chenault Aviation Museum, and the World War II Memorial in New Orleans.
His family wants to share that he was the kindest person and hospitable to all. He helped everyone in the neighborhood, the telephone company and Pioneers, and many church families.
Mr. Christman was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil; his parents, Emmitt and Betty; his brothers, Wayne and Dan; and his son-in-law, Fred.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie and Jan (Brad); grandchildren, Stewart (Marina) and Lynn (Steve); great grandchildren, Oscar and Leela; along with many nephews and nieces. Sheila Amos has been a special friend to both him and his family.
Pallbearers were Steve Eliopoulos, Jacob McCarty, Larry McCarty, Mickey C. McCarty, Mark Morrow and Stewart Risinger. Honorary pallbearers were James Bradbury, Frank Christman, Waigne Cryer, Darryl McCarty, Mickey McCarty, Russ Morrow and Roy Sivils.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, Lakeshore Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Gail Worth DeBord
Memorial services for Gail Worth DeBord, ThD, 86, minister, of West Monroe, formerly of New Orleans, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Feazel Chapel at First West Baptist Church West Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.
Jana Elliott
Funeral services for Mrs. Jana Elliott, 51, of Monroe, were at noon Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at White’s Ferry Road Church, West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Katherine Hutson
A funeral gathering for Katherine Hutson, 64, of West Monroe, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Linda Sue Jordan
Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Sue Jordan, 65, of Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, . Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Roslyn Lila Bergida Lawson
Funeral services for Mrs. Roslyn Lila Bergida Lawson of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1:30 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Private burial at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Lawson was born Nov. 21, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY and passed from this life on Feb. 18, 2022 in West Monroe, at the age of 87. She was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and Tucson, Arizona, where she met her husband at 17 years of age. They soon eloped and were married in Arkansas. For the next 20 years, they traveled the United States raising five children until James retired from the USAF. They made their home in West Monroe. Roslyn began her career at Snelling and Snelling Employment Agency as a counsellor, moving up to general manager. Her many achievements include a consistent “Top 3” National Award Winner, Counsellor of the year winner, winner of the President’s Manager Honor Circle, President’s award for the “Top 3” office in the Nation, and Managers Performance Awards. She was a member of the Monroe/West Monroe Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau and the National Association of Personnel Consultants. Her passion was finding people their forever employment. Roslyn loved reading a good book, spending time with and cooking for her family. She was the matriarch of a huge family and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Ray Bergida; her son, James E Lawson Jr.; her grandson, Robert W. Steen Jr.; and son-in-law, Mike Lewis.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, James E. Lawson Sr.; her children, Valerie Steen, Mark Lawson (Phyllis), Laura Lewis and Karen Burke (Bennett); her grandchildren, James Edward Lawson, III (Crystal), Benjamin Lawson, Kenny Lawson (Hanna), Jennifer Steen, Lynn Zach (Ron), Tony Lawson (Theresa), Melanie Dillard (Clay), Nick Lawson, Ashley Lawson (Kent), David Walker (Kristi), Heather Rogers (Mark), Michaela Humble (Skyler), Morgan Lewis, Josie Burke and Declan Burke; also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were James E. Lawson, III, David Walker, Tony Lawson, Ben Lawson, Kenny Lawson, Nick Lawson and Declan Burke.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her memory to any United States Veteran charity or association of the donor’s choice.
Martha Reed Miller
Memorial services for Martha Reed Miller will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at White’s Ferry Road Church of Christ with Bro. Mike Kellet officiating. There will be a celebration of life following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Martha was born March 2, 1952 in Monroe, and passed away Feb. 16, 2022 in Monroe. Martha was a member of White’s Ferry Road Church of Christ. She was the original owner of The Trenton House for over 23 years. Throughout her years of service at The Trenton House, she made and helped a lot of friends. Martha enjoyed working in her yard, loved people and never met a stranger. She is well known and respected by people from all walks of life, and will be dearly missed.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ralph Reed; and son, Loyal Thomas Miller.
Martha is survived by her husband, Tommy Miller; three children, Reed Rogers, Nate Miller and Evangeline Ogden and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Elliot Miller, Hallie Rogers, Eden Miller, Kathryn Rogers and Kaia Miller; sister, Pat Harrison and husband Mark, special nieces Laura and Mary; several cousins and other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Myeloma Center at Rockefeller Institute, UAMS (the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) - 4301 West Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 72205.
Online condolences may be made to www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Corey Owens
Corey Owens, 44, of Calhoun, passed away Feb. 17, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jason Miles Russell
Memorial services for Jason Miles Russell, 51, of Monroe, were at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Derek Alvin Wallace
Funeral services for Mr. Derek Alvin Wallace, 45, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe,. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Loyce Barnett Whitlock
Funeral services for Loyce Barnett Whitlock will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Dwight Munn officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Loyce passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2022 at her home, and was surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of First Baptist Church West Monroe for 65 years. She was a former member of The Agape Sunday School Class where she taught Sunday School to the four year olds for thirteen years. Loyce was also a member of The Cultura Book Club where she had many close friends. Loyce was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Whitlock, her parents Daisy Delancy Barnett and V.W. “Skeet” Barnett and her beloved precious son Steve Whitlock. She loved to travel and loved going on cruises with her son David, his wife DeeDee and their children, making many fun trips with her cousin Pat Barnett, and also her friends Linda Armstrong, Peggy Beer, Jo Wene and Lois Delancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted son, David and wife DeeDee; her loving daughter-in-law Memory Whitlock; brother Jack Barnett and wife Evelyn. Loyce was blessed with six grandchildren. They are Bailey Whitlock, D.J. Whitlock, Steven Whitlock and wife Brittney, Mandi Whitlock Mardis and husband Eric, Sandi Whitlock Easterling and husband David, Brittney Folk and husband Jon; six great-grandchildren Mark Mardis, Laynie Whitlock, Beau Whitlock, Blaine Folk, MariClair Easterling, Luke Easterling, all who were the love of her life and who affectionally called her their “Mama Loycie”; and many family members and friends who will all miss her very much.
Serving as pallbearers are Steven Whitlock, D.J. Whitlock, Ronnie Davidson, Rob Smith, Larry Whitlock, Eric Mardis and David Easterling.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Beryl DeLancy, Harry Liner, Mark Mardis, Beau Whitlock, Luke Easterling and Blaine Folk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.