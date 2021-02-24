Betty Jo Blackwell
Funeral services for Betty Jo Blackwell of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home. Interment was at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Delton Lee Bordelon Jr.
Delton Lee Bordelon Jr., 70, of Monroe, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Linda Sue Brunson
Linda Sue Brunson, 72, of Eros, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marie Christy
Marie Christy, 84, of West Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Bernice. Visitation is from 9:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Kaitlynn Alana Faith
“Kait” Cooper
Funeral services for Kaitlynn Alana Faith “Kait” Cooper will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday Feb. 26, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Johnny Ralph Dingler
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Ralph Dingler, 72, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jimmie Dorman
Funeral services for Jimmie Dorman were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Frankie Johnston Estep
A celebration of life for Frankie Johnston Estep, 93, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles ‘Charlie’ Goodwin
Charles “Charlie” Goodwin, 67, of Crossroads, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at White’s Ferry Road Church of Christ. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Kathryn D. Henderson
Kathryn D. Henderson, 62, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 13, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Bayou Macon Cemetery in Pioneer. Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Debbie Ann Herrick
Debbie Ann Herrick, 87, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jerry Gregory
Jerry Gregory, 57, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe.
Irma Justice
Irma Justice, 87, of West Monroe, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Apostolic Restoration Church. Interment will be at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Evelyn Maxine Kyle
Evelyn Maxine Kyle, 91, of West Monroe, passed away on Feb. 17, 2021. Funeral services will be private family only under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carolyn Masters
Graveside services for Carolyn Masters will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Pollock Cemetery in Pollock. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Evelyn Christine Pesnell
Graveside services for Evelyn Christine Pesnell of West Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Lone Straw Cemetery, Choudrant, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. She passed away, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Dale Keirn Willson, Sr.
April 23, 1959-Feb. 17, 2021
Dale Keirn Willson Sr. died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home in Monroe. He is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Willson and his parents, Bruce and Martha Willson. He leaves behind his son, Dale Keirn Willson Jr. and his wife, Kori and his son, Chase Taylor Willson. He also leaves behind his brothers, Bruce Willson and his wife, Kathy (KK) and Bill Willson and his wife, Marion, along with nephews Trey, Edmund, and Gordon, and nieces Rachel and Abby.
Proudly named for his great uncle, a decorated World War Two veteran, Dale Keirn, Dale was born in Seagraves, Texas, on April 23, 1959. He was the second of three sons born to Bruce and Martha. He would grow to be the tallest, of which he was very proud. He would also develop a penchant for creating small disturbances, along with his lifelong friend Jeff Letson, and enjoying their effects, hence earning the nickname, “Hassler.”
Moving with his family to Monroe, in the summer of 1968, the Willson Family joined Parkview Baptist Church in which Dale was involved in numerous youth activities, including RA’s, Camp Tanako and Youth Basketball, where the Parkview 9th grade Basketball team made it to the RA Louisiana State Championship game, in which Dale started and his Dad coached.
He attended Sallie Humble Elementary School, Lee Junior High, Ridgedale Academy and Neville High School. While at Neville he was a proud member of Coach Billy Pea’s basketball team. Dale played basketball and earned his Varsity Letter for three straight years, starting at Center his Senior year. Following graduation from Neville, he enrolled at Louisiana Tech University but the call of the sea, in the form of the United States Navy, reached out to him. He enlisted and eventually achieved the rank of Petty Officer First Class serving aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise as a nuclear and electrical engineer.
He met his future wife, Debra Barkley while in the Navy, in California. They married and begat two fine sons, Dale Keirn Jr. and Chase. Just like his father, Dale devoted his life to his wife and his children raising them in the nurture of the church and coaching them in baseball.
Upon separation from the Navy, Dale enrolled in Northeast Louisiana University, now ULM, earning a B.S. degree in Computer Science. He would later earn his Masters in Public Administration from the University of Indiana.
His professional career and love of his country led him to work for the government, specifically once again, the Navy, serving this time as a civilian and ultimately being promoted to Chief Administrator of all Computer Systems on the West Coast. After retirement, Dale moved to Monroe to be closer to family and friends. Joining First United Methodist Church he found a spiritual home and grew strong in the grace of his Lord Jesus Christ.
Dale’s hobbies included spending time with family and friends, watching Neville Tiger football, and driving across the United States in his Chevrolet Corvette.
Dale’s visitation will be on February 27th at the Mulhearn Funeral Home from noon-2 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, his funeral will be held at 2 p.m.
Francis Yarbrough
Francis Yarbrough, 47, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
