Paul H. Aron
Paul H. Aron, 75, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the Jewish Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Camie Bagwell
Camie Bagwell, 52, of Deridder, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tina Faye Bell
Funeral services for Tina Faye Bell, 64, of West Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in River Cemetery, Monroe. She passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021,
Dorothy Love Biggs
Dorothy Love Biggs, 80, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Robert Carrol Cannon
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Carrol Cannon, 79, of Jefferson, Texas, were at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Bill Thrasher officiating. Interment followed in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe
Robert Carrol Cannon was born Sept. 10, 1941, in Monroe, and passed away Jan. 19, 2021, in Baton Rouge. He graduated from West Monroe High School in 1959, and he never lost his enthusiasm for cheering on the Rebels. Robert received a football scholarship to Northwestern University and graduated from there with a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Arts. After college, he served in the United States Navy and was proud to serve his country. He was a salesman all of his life and took his family to many different states for work.
Robert was a larger-than-life man. He had a quick wit and personality like no other, to know him was to love him. He could walk in a room and immediately light it up with his personality and good looks. He was as beautiful on the inside as he was on the outside. He was the best of the best when it came to being a father. Robert enjoyed being the life of the party. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed offshore fishing trips with his buddies. Cooking for others was his true passion and he was known as “Gumbo-1” on his license plate, and as “Chef Roc” when he would cater for large gatherings.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Cannon; mother, Jewel Cannon Anderson; and stepdaughter, Stephanie Caldwell Tidwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Alicia Carol Bergeron (Kevin); two sons, Robert “Cameron” Cannon, and Edward “Corey” Cannon (Julie); grandsons, Chance Cannon Bergeron (Paige), Cody Shay Bergeron (Randa), and Gideon Owen Cannon; granddaughter, Cassidy Carolanne Bergeron (Wyatt); step grandson, Josh Simpkins; step granddaughter, Mandy Mayes Barrett (Jason); great grandchildren, Tinley Shay Bergeron and Zayn Thomas Bergeron; step great-grandchildren, River Belle Barrett, Kennedy Leigh Barrett, and Topher Simpkins; and sister, Sandra Cannon Hubbard; and his special friend, Glenda Rogers Wilhite.
Pallbearers were Kevin Bergeron, Chance Bergeron, Cody Bergeron, Heath Hendon, Buster Thrasher, and Russell Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Glen Ray Harrelson, Tom Twyford, and Freddie Hamel.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mary Alice Coleman
Mary Alice Coleman, 70, of Eros, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jaime Taylor Cruse
Jaime Taylor Cruse, 94, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Betty Claire Donald
Betty Claire Donald, 95, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Alabama Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Choudrant, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Richard Morgan Drew Jr.
Richard Morgan Drew Jr., 77, of Denton, Texas, formerly of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles D. Estes
Funeral services for Mr. Charles D. Estes, 68, of Eros, were at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Mr. Estes was born Sept. 15, 1952, and passed from this life on Jan. 26, 2021.
Edith Marie Jones
Edith Marie Jones, 70, of Monroe, was born on Feb. 8, 1950 and passed from this life on Jan. 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home Monroe.
Betty Ruth King
Betty Ruth King, 92, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 6, 2021, in Lewisville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 59 years, John Calvin King, in 2010.
Betty was born to Fred and Ina Bendey on Feb. 7, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri. She lived in Kansas City until she met her soulmate, John King, who was stationed there as part of the US Air Force. They married and lived together in multiple cities before making West Monroe their permanent home in 1968. Both were dedicated parishioners of St. Paschal’s Catholic Church.
Betty is survived by six children: Rita Lasuzzo and husband, Mike of Denton, TX; Meda Killgore and husband, Chris of Ruston, LA; John King and wife, Wanda of Ooltewah, TN; Tommy King of West Monroe, LA; Robert King and wife, Delores of West Monroe, LA; and Bill King and wife, Tami of Lakewood Village, TX. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Betty was a steadfast encourager and advocate of her children. She had an uncanny knowing when family members needed help or were in trouble. She prayed the rosary every night and made sure to include every one of her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren, their friends, friends of their friends and the community in general. She was truly a prayer warrior. You could call her any time of the day or night, and she never failed to pick up the phone and be ready with comforting words and an offer of prayer.
Betty had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress and continued sewing for others until well into her 80’s. One of the more memorable gifts she gave to her grandchildren was to make every single Halloween costume they wanted. Betty could also play the piano and paint. She wasn’t afraid to tackle any project.
Betty was a passionate fan of the Kansas City Royals and Hershey’s chocolate kisses. She had a great sense of humor and loved watching Pink Panther movies late at night with Bill, a habit that often got them in trouble with John. She was an avid reader, and you rarely found her without a book in her hands.
Betty was immensely proud of her family. She stood behind them through good times and tough times. Anyone who knew Betty will tell you that you never, ever messed with her children.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a private funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St Paschal’s Catholic Church in West Monroe. If you would like to join the celebration virtually, please contact one of Betty’s children for the information.
A memorial ceremony will take place at the Hasley Cemetery at a future date, yet to be determined. The family requests that people make donations in support of Betty’s most passionate charity, Child of Mary at americaneedsfatima.org or St. Paschal’s Church in lieu of sending flowers.
Martha Chloe Humphrys Linton
Martha Chloe Humphrys Linton, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021. Private family graveside services were at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bobby Lively
A funeral service celebrating the life of Bobby Lively was at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Ouachita Baptist Church. Officiating was Dr. Mike Holloway with Brother Waylon McCormick assisting. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Johnny Bardy ‘Bo’ Mitchell Jr.
Graveside services for Johnny Bardy “Bo” Mitchell Jr. were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Johnny Bo was born July 1, 1933, the only child of John Bardy Mitchell and Gertie Owens Mitchell. He passed away in West Monroe after a brief illness on Jan. 26, 2021.
Johnny was a lifelong resident of West Monroe and graduated from Ouachita Parish High School where he was a standout football player. He received a football scholarship and played at LSU. An injury ended his time at LSU and he completed his playing days at Northeast Louisiana State College.
In 1955, Johnny began a career in law enforcement with the Louisiana State Police. He gained notoriety as a trooper when he apprehended three suspects after being shot during a traffic stop north of Bastrop and later served as a bodyguard to Gov. Earl Long. In 1963, Johnny was named the Chief of Police of West Monroe and many in West Monroe still refer to him as “Chief”. Johnny graduated from the FBI Academy in 1965 and served as president of the Louisiana Peace Officers Association. After leaving law enforcement, he was a founding director of Louisiana Bank. Johnny enjoyed spending time with his friends at Lake Claiborne, Drennan’s Drug Store, Sunday School, the Wellness Center, the Thursday Lunch Bunch and the WMPD Old Timers.
Johnny was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. He loved West Monroe and was active in his community. He helped establish the Boys’ Club of West Monroe and was a member of Pine Hills Gun Club, the Rebel Club, National Turkey Federation, and Sons of the American Revolution. Johnny was a member of the Masonic Order and served as Potentate of the Barak Shrine in 1994 and on the board of the Shriners Hospital.
Johnny is survived by Mary Sue Mitchell, his wife of more than 65 years; his two children, Johnette Mitchell Mintz (Steve) and Jay Bardy Mitchell (Staci); his four grandchildren, Jarrod Sellar (Meghan), Jordan Sellar, Elaina Mitchell Fischer (Ryan) and Mary Allison Mitchell; and four great-grandchildren, Clark Fischer, Brooks Fischer, Clay Fischer and Caroline Sellar.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children–Shreveport, Attn: Development Office, 3100 Stamford Ave., Shreveport, LA 71103.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
John ‘Jack’ Murphy
A celebration of Dr. John “Jack” Murphy’s life was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Visitation began at 9 a.m. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Tex Nolan
Tex Nolan, 76, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the WFR Church of Christ in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Nadine Reneé Potier
Nadine Reneé Potier, 58, of Calhoun, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mark Edward Renfrow
Funeral services for Mark Edward Renfrow of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Connie Sue Smith
Graveside service for Connie Sue Smith, 76, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Frank Ulmer ‘Sonny’ Wimberley Sr.
Graveside services for Mr. Frank Ulmer “Sonny” Wimberley Sr. 88, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, with Pastor Art Beebe and Steve Cranford officiating under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
