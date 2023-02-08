David K. Brewer
Memorial services for David K. Brewer were at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Monroe, with Rev. Job Edathinatt Scaria officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Lottie Bryan
Funeral services for Lottie Bryan will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Robin Roark officiating. Interment was at Concord Cemetery, Chatham. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Ernest E. Caples
Visitation for Ernest E. Caples was at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mark A. Correro
Funeral services for Mark A. Correro will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Wilhite Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carolyn Virginia Duckworth
A celebration of life for Mrs. Carolyn Virginia Duckworth will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bonnie McKinnie Graves
Funeral services for Bonnie McKinnie Graves were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Rowland Road Baptist Church. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment was at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Linville.
Katherine Ann Campbell Lightsey
Funeral services for Katherine Ann Campbell Lightsey, 68, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Norman Bryant officiating. Interment was in Crossroads Cemetery near Cross Roads.
Elizabeth Jane ‘Janie’ Lipscomb
Funeral services for Elizabeth Jane “Janie” Lipscomb were at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Rev. Bryan Lipscomb officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Mary Ann Funderburk Odom McHan
Graveside services for Mary Ann Funderburk Odom McHan, 78, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Charles Morton
Funeral services for Charles Morton will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Forrest Park West, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport. Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Luke Lane Moses
Funeral services for Luke Lane Moses will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Robert Brewer officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Thomas Holloman Scott Jr.
Funeral services for Thomas Holloman Scott Jr., 79, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at First Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Rev. Terry Slawson officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
A.B. ‘Joe’ Stidams
Funeral services for A.B. (Joe) Stidams of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Danny McIlveene officiating. Interment was at Beulah Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday evening at the funeral home..
Annelise Brook Miller
Graveside services for infant Annelise Brook Miller were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens with Rev. Stan Pody officiating under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Ronnie Clarence Wood
Ronnie Clarence Wood of Archie, was born on April 26, 1963, in Centerville, Miss., and passed from this life in West Monroe, on Feb. 6, 2023, at the early age of 59. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
