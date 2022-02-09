Wayne Lee Anderson Sr.
Graveside services for Wayne Lee Anderson Sr., 74, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, at Cross Roads Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Micah Cobb Barham
Micah Cobb Barham was born on March 30, 1989 and went to be with his Savior on Feb. 7, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 10, 2022, at the Oak Ridge Baptist Cemetery in Oak Ridge, with Rev. John Mabray officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. All family and friends are invited to the graveside service.
He attended McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn., before returning in 2006 to attend Neville High, where he met the love of his life, Alex. After graduation, he went on to attend LSU, farming while earning his degree in AG-Business.
After college, Micah returned to Oak Ridge to follow his dream of working alongside his father on the family farm. His love of farming was a passion he held throughout his life, but it didn’t compare to the love he felt for his high school sweetheart Alex, whom he married in Natchez, Miss., on Nov. 1, 2014. They made their home in Oak Ridge in the house that once belonged to his grandparents, where they welcomed their two beautiful daughters, Elizabeth and Lillian Joy.
In addition to farming the traditional crops of cotton and corn, Micah ventured out to become a successful peanut farmer, eventually being elected to the National Peanut Board as the At-Large member in Louisiana. He also participated in the Master Farmer Program through LSU Ag Leadership.
More than anything, Micah loved a good adventure with his siblings, friends, and cousins. He was always ready to go for a ride on a boat, 4-Wheeler, truck, tractor, or airplane. He had a sharp mind and a quick wit which made him a wonderful storyteller, but the thing which stood out most about Micah was his big heart.
He and his wife Alex loved to travel in the United States and abroad. Micah loved to cook, read, hunt, and dance. He was a fun and loyal husband, dad, and friend. Micah was a faithful Christian man who brought so much joy to those around him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Block Barham, his paternal grandparents, Bess and Joe Barham, his maternal grandparents, Robertine and Ben Cobb and his father-in-law, Albert E. Loomis.
Micah is survived by his wife, Alex Loomis Barham; his daughters, Elizabeth Nordstrom and Lillian Joy; his parents, Janie and Andy Barham; his brother, Will Barham and wife, Sara; his sister, Amanda Jane Vaughan and husband, Scott, and their children, Lila Jane, Andy, Joanna, and Barham; his mother-in-law, Joy Loomis; brother-in-law, Edward Loomis and wife Mae and their two sons, Albert E. Loomis V and John Leonard; and all his loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Boggs, Walker Boggs, Hunter Boggs, Will Barham, Trimble Mabray, Scott Vaughan, Will Ratcliff, Edward Loomis, David Joseph, and Joshua Joseph.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pilots for Patients, 3127 Mercedes Dr., Monroe, LA 71203 or The Renewal Center (formerly DeSiard St. Shelter) 2252 Tower Dr., Suite 108, Box 233, Monroe, LA 71201
Pauline Helen Brady
A memorial visitation for Pauline Helen Brady, 96, of West Monroe, was from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Bill Brown
Memorial services for Bill Brown, 77, of Downsville will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. J.E. Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
Julia Mae Dillard Cummings
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Julia Mae Dillard Cummings, 80, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Jim Arrant and Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lillian Marie Saucier Davis
Graveside services for Lillian Marie Saucier Davis, 88, of Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jeri Lyn Dowdy
Funeral services for Jeri Lyn Dowdy, 72, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Dr. Bob Holloway officiating.
Interment was at Walnut Grove Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mardell Lena May Floyd
Graveside services for Mrs. Mardell Lena May Floyd, 89, of West Monroe, were at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Edith Kathleen Fuller
Edith Kathleen Fuller passed away peacefully at the age of 102 on Jan. 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Dallas, Texas, where she had lived the last several years.
She was a long time resident of West Monroe, and for many years was a member of the First Pentecostal Church in West Monroe.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Marion ‘Pud’ Huckaby Harris
Funeral services for Mrs. Marion “Pud” Huckaby Harris, 85, of Calhoun, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe, with Rev. T. Whitfield “Whit” Stodghill III officiating. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Visitation was 3-5:30 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Vickie Honeycutt
Funeral services for Vickie Honeycutt of Abbeville, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Downsville. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m.
Dr. Willie Monroe Hughes
Graveside services and interment for Dr. Willie Monroe Hughes, 95, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Lillie Beth Kelley
Funeral services for Lillie Beth Kelley, 76, of West Monroe, were at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Lapine Assembly, West Monroe. Interment was at Sardis Cemetery, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Joe Kvaternik
Funeral services for Joe Kvaternik, 92, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment was at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation was from 12:30-2 p.m.
Sammy Ray McCain
Funeral services celebrating the life of Sammy Ray (Sam) McCain, 37, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Waymond Warren officiating. Interment was at Zoar Cemetery near Chatham. Visitation was 5-7p.m. Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ricky Lane Meredith
Private family memorial services for Ricky Lane Meredith, 67, painter, of West Monroe, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Brenda R. Post
Private family memorial services for Brenda R. Post, retired medical assistant, of West Monroe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert ‘Robbie’ Simpson
A celebration of life for Robert “Robbie” Simpson, 51, truck driver, of Calhoun, will be from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022,
Jo Mary Tettleton Martin Smith
Funeral services for Jo Mary Tettleton Martin Smith, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment will be at Farmerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Carmel Risa Strickland
A memorial service for Carmel Risa Strickland, 61, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Parkview Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Lee McGlone officiating. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Carole Louise Walker
Carole Louise Walker was born on March 26, 1941 in Vicksburg, Miss., and passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2022 in Rayville. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Norma Jean Wharton Williamson
A celebration of life for Norma Jean Wharton Williamson, 90, was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery.
Billy C. Wood
Graveside services for Billy C. Wood, 82, of Purvis, Miss., were at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Greenlawn Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Brother Paul Southerland officiating.
Stanley Eugene Wright
Graveside services celebrating the life of Stanley Eugene Wright, 71, of Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, with Rev. Ricky Jones officiating. Visitation was 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Cary C. Ziegler
Funeral services for Mr. Cary C. Ziegler, 72, retired electrician, of Downsville, were at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Point Assembly of God. Interment followed at Wilhite Cemetery near Downsville under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Monday, January 31, 2022.
