Imogene Blaylock
Funeral services for Ms. Imogene Blaylock, 92, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Rowland Road Baptist Church, Monroe. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the church. Services are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Doris Delmena Bradley
Funeral services for Doris Delmena Bradley, 87, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. She passed from this life on Feb. 16, 2020. Interment was held at Harris Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Jerry Max Culp
Jerry Max Culp, 81, of West Monroe, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. Services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Leah Christine Curry
Ms. Leah Christine Curry, 89, was born on Feb. 14, 1930, and passed from this life on Feb. 11, 2020, in West Monroe. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Alberto Godina
Mr. Alberto Godina, 54, of Shreveport, passed away Feb. 11, 2020. Funeral service was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020,at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Kelly Cassels Hudnall
Kelly Cassels Hudnall, 52, of West Monroe, passed away on Feb. 15, 2020. Services were at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens Cemetery, West Monroe.
Roy Gene ‘Tinker’ Jarrell
Roy was born Feb. 13, 1961 and passed from this life on Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 59. Memorial services were at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe with Bro. Andy Myrick officiating.
Linda Dianne Cottingham Lowentritt
Mrs Linda Dianne Cottingham Lowentritt, 73, of Winnsboro, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Church, Winnsboro, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
James ‘Jim’ Leslie McConathy Jr.
James “Jim” Leslie McConathy Jr., 63, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 13, 2020. Services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Rayville. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Elizabeth G. ‘Gran’ McConkey
Mrs. Elizabeth G. “Gran” McConkey, 87, of Monroe, was born Feb. 20, 1932, and passed away Feb. 13, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Martha King Robinson
Mrs. Martha King Robinson, 80, of Monroe, passed away Feb. 14, 2020. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Eddie Mae Spillers
Funeral services celebrating the life of Eddie Mae Spillers of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Family received friends for visitation immediately before the funeral. She passed from this life on Feb. 10, 2020 at the age of 86.
Maryetta Withers
Maryetta Withers of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Ronnie Dale Young Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Dale Young Sr., 74, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Graveside services were at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun. He passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
