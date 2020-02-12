Walter ‘Unkie’ Billingsley
Funeral services celebrating the life of Walter “Unkie” Billingsley of St. Joseph, were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. K. Dewayne Butler officiating. Family received friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Graveside services were at 12:30 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna.
Jimmy Jarrell ‘Buz’ Busby
Funeral Mass for Jimmy Jarrell “Buz” Busby, 85, of Monroe, will be at 10 am. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with a Vigil Wake at 6 p.m. at the church. Mr. Busby passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Allan James Emerson
Mr. Allan James Emerson, 66, of Lake Dallas, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jeannie Marie Finklea
Funeral services for Mrs. Jeannie Marie Finklea, 43, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe. She passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Terry R. Gilmore
Terry R. Gilmore, 74, of West Monroe, passed away Feb. 8, 2020. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Mary Henderson
Mary Henderson of Monroe, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Charles ‘Chuck’ Robert Joiner
Charles “Chuck” Robert Joiner died peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. Arrangements were handled under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Emily Jo Lee
Graveside services for Emily Jo Lee, 58, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. Thursday until service time at Walnut Grove Cemetery, West Monroe.
Devon Lewis
Funeral services for Devon Lewis, 90, of West Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the funeral Home.
Vickie Lovett
Funeral service for Ms. Vickie Lovett, 63, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe, with Bro. Phillip Bedenbender officiating. Interment was in Cypress Baptist Cemetery.
Ron Edward Mills Sr.
A celebration of life for Mr. Ron Edward Mills Sr., 65, of Monroe, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Dr. Julia Carolyn Guernsey Pitchford
Dr. Julia Carolyn Guernsey Pitchford, Associate Professor of English University of Louisiana at Monroe, 59, of Monroe, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at The ULM Wesley Foundation, 112 Bayou Drive. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will be followed by a potluck lunch celebration of her life. Interment and burial rites will be held in a small family ceremony at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Jonathan Randolph Reppeto
Mr. Jonathan Randolph Reppeto, 69, of Simsboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Eddie Mae Spillers
Funeral services for Mrs. Eddie Mae Spillers, 86, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Urcine Brandin Walker
Funeral services for Urcine Brandin Walker of Columbia, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Columbia. She was laid to rest in the family plot at Columbia Hill Cemetery, Columbia. The family received guests from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia Ann Weaver
Funeral services for Ms. Patricia Ann Weaver, 77, of Salt Lake City, Utah, were at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment was held at Hebron Cemetery in Sikes, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Donald Robert Weichold
Mr. Donald Robert Weichold, 86, of Monroe, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Graveside memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at North Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Edward Whitlock
Graveside service with military honors for Mr. Edward Whitlock, 81, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon-1:15 p.m. at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Jana C. Wiles
Mrs. Jana C. Wiles of, 48, of Sterlington, passed away Feb. 8, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at North Monroe Baptist Church, in Monroe, with Rev. Jay George officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the church.
