Robert Earl Carter III
Mr. Robert Earl Carter III, 76, of Farmerville, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James W. Cook Jr.
James W. Cook Jr., 58, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Edith Faye Culbertson
Mrs. Edith Faye Culbertson, 71, of West Monroe, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
DeWanna Hayden
Funeral services for Mrs. DeWanna Hayden, 90, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun. She passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Hazel Bowlin Kirkland
Funeral services for Hazel Bowlin Kirkland, 103, of Carrollton, Texas, formerly of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church of West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until service time. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Susan R. Knieper
Susan R. Knieper, 61, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Helen Oglesbee Lewis
Funeral services for Helen Oglesbee Lewis, 94, of West Monroe were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Salem Cemetery. Visitation was noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
Lucy Mae Walker McDonald
Lucy Mae Walker McDonald, 83, of Calhoun, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. Services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in West Monroe.
Margie Ann McDuffie
A private family graveside service will be held Monday for Margie Ann McDuffie 85, of Bastrop. Mrs. McDuffie passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at Lagniappe Healthcare in Bastrop. Arrangements were handled by Mulhearn Funeral Home of Monroe.
Delores McMillon
Delores McMillon, 73 , of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. Services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Michael Allen Nappier
Michael A. Nappier, 66, of Spencer, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Old Castor Cemetery in Castor.
Sam Claiborne ‘Bilbo’ Oliveaux
Mr. Sam Claiborne “Bilbo” Oliveaux, 77, of Monroe passed away Feb. 1, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Butch Pilcher and Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment was at Hall Cemetery in Rayville. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Louis H. Pipes
Funeral services for Mr. Louis H. Pipes, 88, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Paschal Catholic Church with Rev. Frank Coens officiating. Visitation started at 10 a.m. Interment was in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery, West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Mr. Pipes passed away on Jan. 29, 2020, in Monroe.
Evia Mae Lafferty Robinson
A friends and family gathering for Mrs. Evia Mae Lafferty Robinson, 87, of Monroe, is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 and Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. She passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
LaVern ‘Skeet’ Ingram Schmidt
Funeral services for Mrs. LaVern “Skeet” Ingram Schmidt, 89, of Fredericksburg, Texas, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Forsythe Avenue Church of Christ. Interment was at the Ingram Family Cemetery near Mer Rouge, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. She passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, in Fredericksburg, TX.
John David Scott
John David Scott, 53, of West Monroe passed away Feb. 1, 2020, in Shreveport. Memorial services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Harvest Assembly of God in West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kenny Allen Thompson Sr.
A celebration of life for Mr. Kenny Allen Thompson Sr., 64, of Monroe, will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation was from 4:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. He passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Truett Noris Thorn
Truett Noris Thorn passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at the age of 84 into the loving arms of Jesus. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired teacher and softball coach for West Monroe High School. He was proud of his softball girls. He was inducted into LSCA Hall of Fame in 1992, was on the City Council in West Monroe, loved golf and dealing in antiques.
After retiring he moved to Baton Rouge to work for The Housing Authority. There he met and married Brenda Dell Gremillion, his wife of 22 years. He was a member of Hosanna First Assembly. Truett made many friends everywhere he went.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Olla Reid Thorn; father, Rev. James Thorn; brother, Jessie Dale Thorn; and first wife, Bennie Sue Thorn.
Truett is survived by stepsons Rodney Gremillion and wife Tammy of Denham Springs, Randall Gremillion and wife Beverly of Baton Rouge, stepdaughters Bonnie Drake and husband Lane of Walker, Darlene Guidry and husband Steven of Denham Springs, 13 step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren, Services will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with Air Force military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosanna First Assembly, 8850 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Please sign the guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
John E. Upshaw
Mr. John E. Upshaw, 67, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Janie Valentine
Janie Valentine, 77, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Nancy Rebecca Lebetter Wilson
Nancy Rebecca Lebetter Wilson, 81, of Monroe, passed away Jan. 29, 2020. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
