Charles Monroe (Chuck) Adams
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Charles Monroe (Chuck) Adams, 62, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Lamar Oliver and Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Service was in the Sanctuary at 11 a.m. Visitation was in the Family Life Center at 9 a.m.
Chuck was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, where he served as a member of the choir and numerous church committees over the years. He was the founder and owner of Tempco Insulation in West Monroe for over 45 years. He was 17 when he started the business.
Chuck was a very involved member of the Northeast Louisiana Home Builders Association serving on and chairing numerous committees, serving on the Board of Directors and was elected Associate Vice President, the highest office available to a non-builder member multiple times. During his time with Home Builders, he was recognized as Associate Member of the Year four times. After serving on the Board of Directors for 10 consecutive years, Chuck was named a Life Director in 2011. He served as a Director for the Louisiana Home Builders Association for over 20 years chairing numerous committees and being elected Associate Vice President and reaching the level of State Life Director.
Chuck was very involved in the Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Small Business Person of the Year Award “Young Entrepreneur Advocate” April 9, 1990. Also received the Monroe Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Entrepreneur Award in May 1986. He was also president of the HOG Club of NE Louisiana.
Chuck was Bill Sikes in the Strauss Playhouse’s production of “Oliver” with his daughter, Caroline, and had the lead as George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” in a subsequent production.
Chuck had many interests through the years — boating, horses, motorcycling but most of all he loved spending time with his family and people and extended family everywhere. He could work a room like none other, and would make anyone that he met know that they weren’t a stranger. He loved his church and made such significant impacts to so many lives through the years.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Jo Adams, his father, Ken Adams and his maternal grandparents Charles and Sarah Kate Chisholm and paternal grandparents Lucille and Monroe Adams.
Chuck was the ultimate family man, Dad, Pap-pa, best brother, best church and community leader ever!!
Survivors: two daughters, Ashton Kate Pinnix and Caroline Elizabeth Adams; Sisters, Vicki Adams Cansler and husband, Larry; and Kendy Adams Fletcher and husband Chad. His grandchildren Sterling Pinnix and Braylin Pinnix. Special friend, Jamie Brooks.
Pallbearers were Todd Weaver, Barry Bell, Clayton Cansler, Brenton Baranek, Scott Baranek, and Blake Turner.
Honorary Pallbearers were Sonny McKee’s Men’s Breakfast Group (FUMC)
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders. His favorite quote was: BE committed to DO what it takes to HAVE what you want.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Alice C. Bennett
A celebration of life service for Alice Carpenter Bennett, 88, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in West Monroe. Visitation will precede the service at 11:30 a.m.; the graveside celebration will follow the service at Hasley Cemetery Pavilion.
Alice left this life for her eternal home on Jan. 13, 2022, after a short illness. She was surrounded and comforted by her children and grandchildren, whom she adored.
Alice is preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Fred E. Bennett, Jr., her parents, and her dear friends, Dorothy Barker, Betty Maddry, Anita & Pat Norris, Bettye & Lory Frey and Dr. James & Margaret Truly.
Survivors include her children, Allison C. Bennett; Fred E. Bennett, III and his wife, Judy; Frank G. Bennett and his wife Karen; and grandchildren, Will Bennett; James Bennett; Gordon Bennett; Beau Bennett; Alex Bennett; Anna Grace Bennett; Landry Bennett; Lucy Bennett; Connor Underwood, Hannah Underwood Kelly and husband Zak Kelly. Also survived by dear friends, Stanley and Emma Burkett. Alice loved children and had always considered these her adopted children: Cathy Barker, John Barker, Lisa Frey Miller, Lori Frey Sherba, Steve Norris, Pat Norris, Karen Truly Long, Rebecca Truly Stuart, and the late James Truly Jr, Ronaldlynn Bowers Prieto and Garland Bowers.
Pallbearers will be Will Bennett, James Bennett, Gordon Bennett, Beau Bennett, Landry Bennett, and Zack Butler.
Alice graduated from high school in Willisville, Ark., before earning her BSN from Northwestern State University School of Nursing in Natchitoches. Following her graduation, Alice worked in Confederate Hospital, Shreveport, where she met her future husband, Fred E. Bennett Jr. After marriage, they settled back in West Monroe as Fred went into his medical practice at the newly opened Glenwood Hospital.
Alice never lost her lifelong love for reading, and in her rambling white house, books and the weekly local newspaper were an important part of her day.
She was a member of the Bobashelas Book Club and Trenton Society Book Club. She was a devoted member of her community and served on the Ouachita Parish Library Board, Glenwood Hospital Auxiliary, Boys & Girls Club of West Monroe, Keep West Monroe Beautiful, and other organizations. She earned the West Monroe-West Ouachita O.A. Evans award.
Alice loved nothing better than cooking, entertaining, and being surrounded by her family and friends in her old house full of antiques she had collected over the years. Her family thanks the Glenwood Home Health nurses and therapists who showed much care and compassion in her final months.
Memorials may be made to Hesed International Ministries, P.O. Box 797483, Dallas, TX 75379 (214-668-2880). Donations will aid Women’s Programs and pastoral Christian training in Uganda, East Africa, of which Alice was an enthusiastic supporter.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Lynn Brent
Jerry Lynn Brent was born on Jan. 24, 1958 in Winnsboro, and passed from this life on Jan. 11, 2022, at the age of 63.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bonitha McEacharn Bryan
Graveside services for Mrs. Bonitha McEacharn Bryan, 102, of Petal, Miss., formerly of Winnsboro, were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Reagan Cemetery in Baskin. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Beverly Jean Downing
Beverly Jean Downing went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 13, 2022, at the age of 97. Jean was a devoted and loyal wife, a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Jean was born in Monroe, on Dec. 8, 1924; however, her mother always told her she was born on Dec. 6, so she would celebrate twice a year.
Jean spent her younger days in Monroe and loved riding her bike with her dog in the bike basket around town visiting with everyone and spending time at the Swayze natatorium located at Forsythe Park. She is a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School. She moved to California with her sister who was a riveter at the aircraft factory where Jean would work as a secretary to aid in the war effort during WWII. One day while she was walking down the street in San Diego, she heard a familiar voice call out, “Oh, Jean.” It was her fellow classmate, W.O. (Chick) Downing, who she married on Dec. 31, 1943 and spent over 52 years with the love of her life.
Her family and her church played a very special part of her life. She was a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church for many years and later became an active member of First Baptist Church. During her time at First Baptist she was a member of Bill Norris’s Sunday School Class, a greeter for the worship services, and a participant in many Senior Adult activities and trips. Jean was known as the “Pie Lady” because of her love for making pies for new members of the church and for all the staff members on their birthdays.
You could always catch Jean “on the go”, she had a love of traveling not only with family but also with her friends and multiple travel groups. When her friends were no longer able to drive, Jean started a carpool group to take them to all of their friend group activities together.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Otis “Chick” Downing, Jr.; parents, Walter and Aline Endom; son, William Ronald “Ron” Downing and wife, Janet Whitney Downing; son-in-law, Dr. George Thomas “Tommy” Bowling; sister, Arlease Lee and husband, Jack.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Downing Bowling; grandchildren, Clinton Whitney Downing, Sarah Downing Watley (Ricky), Trey Bowling (Crystal), Brad Bowling (Tori), Kristina Bowling Peters (Jared); great grandchildren, Paul Downing (Christina), Garrett Watley, Cole Bowling, Matthew Peters, Ella Bowling, Thomas Bowling, Maddie Bowling, and Lucy Peters; great-great grandchild, Jaxon Downing.
Visitation will take place at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, with funeral services at 3 p.m. Senior Adult Minister, Dr. Woods Watson, will officiate. Graveside will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Masks are highly recommended.
Serving as pallbearers at Jean’s request are Tommy Comeaux, Jessie Fulmer, Dave Howard, Tim McIlveene, Tom Peters and Rob Smith.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Staff at Ridgecrest Community Care Center for their care over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jason Paul Cameron Foundation P.O. Box 2474 West Monroe, LA 71294-2474 in memory of Beverly Jean Downing.
Janet Whitney Downing
Janet Whitney Downing was born in Monroe, on Aug. 24, 1946, and departed this world on Jan. 9, 2022 after a brief illness at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Jan grew up on Dixie Street in South Monroe. She spent her early years of education at Lida Benton Elementary and Barkdull Faulk Elementary before graduating from Ouachita Parish High School. She attended Northeast Louisiana University before taking a job in New Orleans as a switchboard operator for South Central Bell.
New Orleans always held a special place in her heart throughout her life. From carnival season to the great food, it was a place she often reminisced about over the years with her children and grandchildren.
Upon returning to Monroe, she met the love of her life, William Ronald “Ron” Downing, who would be her husband for 51 years until his passing Sept. 21, 2021 at the age of 74.
She would continue working in customer service at Montgomery Wards until having her children, Clinton and Sarah. It was at this time that she nourished and influenced them as a devoted stay at home mom.
Jan spent each summer making refreshments at Vacation Bible School for many years at Ridge Avenue Baptist Church. As they started school, she also became the room mother for each of them at Highland Elementary taking care of holiday parties, easter egg hunts and field trips. It is through church and school that she became a mother figure to many children out of her love, kindness and generosity.
That very passion for inclusion of all children, led her to becoming a substitute teacher for the Ouachita Parish School System until 1983. She made many lifelong friends in those classrooms and teachers lounges. Many children and teachers remained in contact with her over the past 40 years.
In 1983, she left teaching to help open R. Downing Ltd. Flowers and Antiques in West Monroe, which remained open for 32 years until 2015.
In her spare time, Jan and Ron loved shopping for antiques in Natchez, Miss., New Orleans, and Jefferson, Texas, with their children Clinton and Sarah, and grandchildren Paul and Garrett. Those trips built many great memories for them all.
Jan also enjoyed her close friends very much as a member of the Quota Club of Monroe and the Septieme Book Club. She was also very involved with the Ouachita Council on Aging, assisting with their Fall Bazaar each year and making her mother’s amazing pimento cheese recipe for concessions.
Jan had a love for people beyond age, race, economic status, or beliefs. Her heart was bigger than most. She did so much for others in need without making it an issue. It was her cause and purpose on this Earth. She was a caretaker for so many over the years. She made sure to instill this in her children and grandchildren.
For the remaining five years of her life, she took care of her blind and ailing husband Ron before his passing. She made him comfortable in their home. That is just how big of a heart she possessed.
One of the greatest joys in her life was her great-grandson, Jaxon, who brightened her life with his laughter and love. She loved him with all her heart. She also adored her granddaughter-in-law, Christina Monroe Downing, who helped her out over the past few years of her life keeping her house a home. She was especially grateful for her grandsons, Paul William Downing and Garrett Waller Watley, who have helped her over the past few years taking her places and caring for her. They were the biggest piece of her heart.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Ronald “Ron” Downing; her parents, Edwin Olin Whitney Jr. and Mary Francis Hondelink Whitney; father-in-law, William “Chick” Otis Downing Jr.; brothers in law, Dr. George Thomas Bowling and Capt. Glen Gorton, USMC. She is also reunited with her mother-in-law, Beverly Jean Endom Downing, who passed just three days after on Jan. 13, 2022.
She is survived by her son, Clinton Whitney Downing; daughter, Sarah Downing Watley and husband, Ricky; grandsons, Paul William Downing and wife, Christina, Garrett Waller Watley; great grandson, Jaxon Cole Downing; sister, Nannette Whitney Gorton, sister-in-law, Beverly Downing Bowling; nephews, Seth Gorton and wife Crissy Daven, Trey Bowling and wife Crystal, Brad Bowling and wife Tori; nieces, Megan Gorton Richmond and husband B. J., Kristina Bowling Peters and husband Jared; great nephews, Titus Gorton, Gaven Richmond, Cole Bowling, Thomas Bowling, Matthew Peters; great nieces, Kieron Richmond, Maddie Bowling, Ella Bowling, and Lucy Peters. She is also survived by her sweet rescue dog, Luna Downing, who kept her company the past few years and brought her joy.
Graveside services will take place on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Old Monroe City Cemetery on DeSiard Street in Downtown Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Lifelong friend, Joe Watts, will officiate the service with a eulogy by her son, Clinton Whitney Downing. A Celebration of Life will take place at his antique shop, Revival Design, at 300 Walnut Street from 4-7 p.m. to visit with family and friends.
Jan’s family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the St. Francis Hospital’s ICU Covid wing from all they did to allow her to leave this world peacefully.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Pilots for Patients, The Ouachita Council on Aging, SOS Pets, or The Children’s Coalition.
b
James W. Geisler, M.D., 92, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022. Funeral services were held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park.
Ivey Velton Frost
Funeral services for Ivey Velton Frost, 90, of West Monroe were at 1 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
Marjorie Carolyn Heller
Funeral services for Marjorie Carolyn Heller, 79, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Monroe, with Very Rev. Mike Thang Wa officiating. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Anna G. Kettell
Anna G. Kettell, 71, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Christopher Crayton Lively
Funeral services for Christopher Crayton Lively, 59, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed at New Chapel Hill Cemetery. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
John ‘JD’ David Lowery
Memorial services for John “JD” David Lowery, 75, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 20, 2022.
Patricia Mae McKenzie
Graveside for Patricia Mae McKenzie, 72, of West Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bastrop, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Kenneth Ross McLain Sr.
Funeral services for Kenneth Ross McLain Sr., 73, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. He passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Lena Mae McMorris
Due to Covid, the family has requested a private funeral service for Mrs. Lena Mae McMorris, 95, of Monroe, to be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. William Smith officiating. Entombment will follow under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Rebecca Osborne
Rebecca Osborne, 72, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Bobby Perritt
Graveside Services for Bobby Perritt, 79, of Eros, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Williams Cemetery in Eros, with Rev. John Austin officiating Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wanda Sue Wells Roberts
Wanda Sue Wells Roberts, 78, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Funeral services were at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Lee Soignier
A celebration of the life of Richard “Dickie” Lee Soignier of West Monroe, was at 10 a.m. Monday Jan. 17, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Deacon Kenneth Soignier and family members officiating. Interment was at St. Paschal Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tony Wayne Stennett
Funeral services for Tony Wayne Stennet, 72, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Center Point Baptist Church, West Monroe. Interment was at Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Billy Joe Taylor
Funeral services for Billy Joe Taylor, 60, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Carl Carrington Tidwell
Carl Carrington Tidwell was born on Oct. 11, 1926 and passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 17, 2022.
A service celebrating his life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe with The Very Rev. T. W. Stodghill II officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. in Kilbourne Hall prior to the service.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ruffin Tidwell Sr. and Mimi Peters Tidwell; his brother, Charles Ruffin Tidwell Jr.; and his wives, Minnie Madden Tidwell and Adrienne Gaston Tidwell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Gregg Tidwell, C. Dustin Gibbs, Nat Smith (Stephanie); daughter, Jan Tidwell; grandchildren Claire Smith, Carlie Smith, Adrienne Cole Locke (Jeff), John Cole (Carden), Mary Evelyn Cole; and nephew, Douglas H. Tidwell (Terri).
Carl graduated from Neville High School in 1943 and attended Texas A&M for three semesters before joining the US Navy during World War II. He was trained as a combat air crewman and machine gunner for PBY seaplanes and was discharged in1946.
Upon returning to civilian life, Carl resumed his education at Louisiana State University where he pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and received a Bachelor of Art degree in 1949. He completed post-graduate training in Interior Design at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts.
During his professional career, he served as assistant professor of Interior Design at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and interior designer at S.R. Swartz & Company in Chicago and Bird Scheib in Austin, Texas. Upon his return to Monroe, he was Vice-President and interior designer at The Trend House before opening his own business, Carl Tidwell Interiors, in 1967. He served as President and Chairman of the Board of the Louisiana District Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers as well as Chairman of the Monroe Beautification Board, 11-year member of the Lotus Club Board of Directors, and member of Monroe Rotary International.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Sampognaro and his staff. They extend heart-felt gratitude to his caregivers Johnnie Weathersby and daughter Tyeshia, LaShundra Thomas, Ebony Davis, Glendora Jackson, Mary Potter, and Linda Mitchell for their excellent care and love.
Pallbearers are Jim Lowery, Marshall Napper, Jim Lockhart, Jim Shurley, David Dickey, and Jeff Liner. Honorary pallbearers are Travis Days and his good friends Robert, Van, Melvin, Nickie, and Jack at the Lotus Club.
Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, the Food Bank, and Louisiana State University Alumni Association.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Guadalupe Torres
Guadalupe Torres, 57, of West Monroe, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Alice Wallace
Alice Wallace, 77, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Annette Veronica LaCara Warlick
Funeral services for Annette Veronica LaCara Warlick, 90, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday Jan. 17, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery.
Dante Whiteowl
Dante Whiteowl, 61, of New Orleans, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Carolyn McCall Zeagler
Private family service will be held for Mrs. Carolyn McCall Zeagler, 79, of West Monroe, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Paul Thudurparampil officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mrs. Zeagler was a graduate of Neville High School, where she played on the championship basketball team. She also attended and graduated from Northwestern University. She remained a proud Neville supporter. She was an avid athlete who loved playing golf. Mrs. Zeagler was a member of the Ladies Golf Association at Highland Park Country Club, where she won the Club Championship many times. She was on the committee for the Ruple Golf Tournament. As a Southern Louisiana lady she loved eating crawfish almost more than golf.
Mrs. Zeagler was preceded in death by her two husbands, Jack McCall and Robert Zeagler; and her son, Roger McCall.
Survivors include her children, Kelly Clark and fiancé Scotty Herron; Kyla Eberts and husband Tod; Charlotte Gannaway, Mike McCall, and Steve McCall and wife Sherrie; grandchildren, Megan Branch and husband Randy, Ashley Eberts, Matthew Eberts, John David Eberts, Mindy McCall, and Chan Gannaway; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Joella Branch.
The family would like to extend a special appreciation for the care Herby Darrington gave to their mother.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the SOS Pets, P.O. Box 2991 West Monroe, LA 71294.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.