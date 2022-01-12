Mrs. Johnnie Laverne Antley
Graveside services for Mrs. Johnnie Laverne Antley, 84, of Downsville, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Rocky Branch Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Jan. 10, 2022.
Carl Weis Aron
Funeral service for Carl W. Aron, 82, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Temple B’Nai Israel with Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh and Rabbi Jana DeBenedetti officiating. Interment was in the Jewish Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
James Daniel Bradley
Private family memorial services for James Daniel Bradley, 59, restaurant manager, of Calhoun, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Jan. 7, 2022.
Martin Wayne Cartlidge
Private family memorial services for Martin Wayne Cartlidge, 62, carpenter, of Downsville, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Donald Keith Hasley
Private graveside service for Donald Keith Hasley, 52, mechanic, of Grayson, were at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Barbara Manning
Barbara Manning, 86, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022 in West Monroe. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Opal Honeycutt Newman
Graveside services for Opal Honeycutt Newman were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Leona Sims Galloway
A celebration of life for Leona Sims Galloway, 69, notary, of West Monroe, was from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Paul Nelson Jarrell
Paul Nelson Jarrell, 60, of Farmerville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Jerry Ray Johnston
Funeral services for Jerry Ray Johnston, 65, of Franklin, Tenn., will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Brenda Kay King
Funeral services for Brenda Kay King, 56, of Calhoun, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Pastor John Skipworth officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ricky Joe Milford
A celebration of life for Ricky Joe Milford, 67, truck driver, of Calhoun, was from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home ,West Monroe. He passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
William ‘Bill’ Norris
Funeral services celebrating the Life of William “Bill” Norris, 61, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Waymond Warren and Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Norris was born in New Orleans, on March 30, 1960. He finished his race surrounded with love at his family home in West Monroe, on Jan. 8, 2022.
Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Fair Park Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Fair Park Baptist Church.
The Norris family covets your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.
Onlinec ondolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Michael Travis ‘Mike’ Patterson
A funeral service for Michael Travis “Mike” Patterson, 77, of Monroe, was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Deacon Bill Goss officiating.
Bryan Wade Russell
Funeral services for Bryan Wade Russell, 64, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Dr. Bill Dye officiating. Interment was in Oakley Cemetery in Wisner, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Earl M. Sanders
Earl M. Sanders, 69, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 2, 2022. Memorial services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mildred G. Smith
Funeral services for Mildred G. Smith, 78, retired teacher’s aide, of Ruston, were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Ruston. Interment was at Welcome Home Cemetery near Grayson under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Lt. Michael Shane Swallow
Funeral services for Lt. Michael Shane Swallow, 49, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church, with Rev. Jonathan Wagner and Deacon Scott Brandle officiating. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at North Monroe Baptist Church.
Lt. Swallow was born April 10, 1972, in Monroe, and passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Lt. Swallow began his career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy in 1993. He later joined the department as a full-time Deputy Sheriff in 1996 at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. He served both the Corrections and Patrol Divisions until transferring to the Identification Division, which included forensics, the scientific techniques used in the detection of crime. Swallow attended numerous training seminars and continually trained to learn the latest techniques to assure Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigations were as thorough as possible based on the latest technology, according to the department. He was a member of and later supervised the OPSO Crime Scene Unit for several years. He also served as an instructor in this field of expertise at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office-North Delta Training Academy. Swallow received numerous letters of commendations from not only the department but other agencies and the Courts noting his exemplary work.
Lt. Swallow was also an avid motorcycle rider, and some of his most cherished memories come from motorcycle trips he and Trinity would take. He and his father-in-law were regulars at Enoch’s Pub and Grill, and in 2011 he served as the St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal. He was a member of the Celtic Society, Sons of Erin, and proudly celebrated his Scottish roots. Lt. Swallow was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and son, and a cherished member of the community.
Lt. Swallow is preceded in death by his father, Gary Swallow. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Trinity Tornatore Swallow; daughter, Marasi Swallow White and husband Jonathan; grandchildren, Bear White and Magnolia White; mother, Rosemary Swallow; brother, David Swallow; niece, Lorelai Swallow; sister-in-law Tara Tornatore Sutton and husband Chris; and father-in-law and best friend, Sam Tornatore.
Pallbearers will be the Ouachita Parish Sheriff Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom McCandlish Jr., Doyle Jeter, Patrick Arender, Phil Raybourn, David Swallow, Chris Sutton, Steve Johnston, Randy Jack, Jody Wallace and Jeff Burchfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mamie Allen Tedeton
Funeral services for Mamie Allen Tedeton were at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Pastor Vince Roussin and Pastor Martin Williams officiating. Interment was in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Molly J. Tharpe
Funeral services for Molly J. Tharpe were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Rev. Paul Ford officiated. Burial was at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Mary Allen Upshaw
Memorial services for Mary Allen Upshaw, 70, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. She passed away, Jan. 6, 2022.
Stephen Dale Walker
Funeral services for Stephen Dale Walker, 61, of Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Betty Swanson officiating.
Travis Lee Ward
A celebration of life for Travis Lee Ward, 85, convenience store owner, of Monroe, was at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Ouachita Baptist Church in West Monroe. Arrangements were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. He passed away, Jan. 6.
Lena Bell Elkins Wilder
Funeral services for Lena Bell Elkins Wilder, 86, of Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Loch Arbor Baptist Church in Monroe, with Pastor William Sikes officiating. Interment will follow in Loch Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
