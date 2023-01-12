Beatrice Allbritton
Funeral services for Mrs. Beatrice Allbritton, 99, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Marvin Wink, Rev. Rick Crandall, and Rev. James Gardner officiating. Interment followed in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.
Beatrice Annie Anding Allbritton was born on Dec. 2, 1923, in West Monroe, at home to Lee and Mamie Cloyd Anding. She passed away at her home with her family by her side on Jan. 1, 2023.
She was a member of McClendon Baptist Church in West Monroe, since it was founded. She worked in the church nursery, where she loved taking care of all the babies and loved them like they were her own. Mrs. Allbritton loved her church family. She always put faith in God first, her family second and herself last. She was married to the love of her life, James for a wonderful 64½ years.
Written by Mom:
“This is a request from one who has gone on to the Lord, who has blessed her much more than she said she deserved. You loved ones have given me so much love and happiness over these many years. I’m asking you all to be together this day. Remember them and be happy for all good times we had. Treasure the memories.
“Leaving behind my beloved son, James “Jim” Allbritton, Jr. and wife Sarah, and beloved son, Teddy Allbritton and wife Crystal; granddaughter, Mandy Taylor and husband Terry; grandsons, Jamie Allbritton and fiancé Charlie, Justin Allbritton and wife Mandy, and Timothy Allbritton; step granddaughters, Joanna Calhoun and Kelsey Hudgins; step grandson, Carl Crowell; sister, Inez Anding; brother, Ray Anding; sweet great grandchildren, Jaycee Allbritton, Abbie Allbritton, Austin Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Joci Allbritton, Jagger Allbritton, and Levicy Allbritton; brother-in-law, Joe Allbritton; sister-in-law, Annie Phillips; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
“She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allbritton; infant daughter, Carol Jean Allbritton; granddaughter, Rachel Allbritton; parents, Lee and Mamie Cloyd Anding; sisters, Gloria Allbritton and Vivian Bennett; brother, Bert Anding; daughters-in-law, June Allbritton and Sandy Allbritton; inspirational nephew, Bobby Allbritton and nephew, Royce Allbritton.”
Pallbearers were Justin Allbritton, Jamie Allbritton, Terry Taylor, Chris Reagan, Steve Allbritton, Timothy Allbritton, and special pallbearer Jagger Allbritton.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Wilhite, Billy Wilhite, Danny Wink, Randy McCarty, Jack McCarty, Randy Anding, Ronnie Allbritton, Robert Williams, Don Mims, Ricky Waggoner, Scott Phillips, and Jimmy Boyett.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Phillip Kirby Baldwin
Funeral services celebrating the life of Phillip Kirby Baldwin, 70, of West Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Weldon Bares officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation was 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Mildred Geneva Harper Brownell
Mildred Geneva Harper Brownell, 88, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday Jan. 9, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, . Interment was in Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Bro. Jerry Howard Crain
Funeral services celebrating the life of Bro. Jerry Howard Crain, 81, of West Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun.
Shearon Regenold Henry
Shearon Regenold Henry passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 4, 2023. Shearon was born in Lake Providence, La., on Oct. 7, 1939, and was the daughter of Frederick Shearon Regenold and Edna Grossman Regenold. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Samuel Oldham Henry III, and her brother, William Frederick Regenold. She is survived by her four children, Samuel Oldham Henry IV, Pamela Henry Brawner and husband, Jeff, Karen Henry Clarke and husband, Dan, and Michael Regenold Henry and wife, Deidra; seven grandchildren, Cayden Henry, Katie Brawner Williamson and husband, Brant, Sarah Brawner White and husband, Joseph, Meg Brawner and fiancé, Eric Hobby, Ainsley Clarke, Caroline Clarke and Elizabeth Clarke; and three great-grandchildren, Lila Shearon Williamson, Henry Williamson and Graham White, her nieces and nephews and a host of good friends she loved so dearly.
Shearon’s high school years in Lake Providence, were filled with great memories and lifetime friends. She was Miss Lake Providence High School, head cheerleader, homecoming court and served on several of her high school committees. She attended LSU after graduation and pledged Tri Delta Sorority. She transferred to Northeast Louisiana University (ULM) in Monroe, where she met her husband, Sam, who was also known by his close friends as “Bubba”. After they married in 1960, they moved to Baton Rouge where Sam attended LSU Law School. Shearon and Sam moved to West Monroe after graduation, where they raised their family and lived until the time of her death.
Upon moving to West Monroe, Shearon and Sam became members of the First Baptist Church of West Monroe, where they faithfully attended for over 60 years. Shearon’s Sunday School Class was instrumental in allowing her to spend a lifetime devoted to improving the lives of others and providing her with many wonderful friends and fellowship. Shearon was the Mission Outreach Leader in the Friendship Life Group in her church for many years. Serving lunch once a month to the DeSiard Street Shelter for the homeless was one of her favorites, as well as Mercy Ministries, an outreach program for disadvantaged girls, where she enjoyed buying gifts for Christmas and organizing an annual picnic at Kiroli Park. Shearon also enjoyed buying bingo gifts for the Claiborne Creek seniors and providing encouraging cards, clothing items and refreshment for school parties for the Riverbend School students and teachers. Shearon also dedicated time in the community through the Junior League of Monroe, the Monroe Garden Club, Potpourri Book Club and the Pentatura Society. She loved spending time with her close friends in Investment Club throughout the years, traveling and entertaining for special events for each other. Shearon’s joy for loving other people brightened countless lives and she will be forever remembered for her devotion to improving the lives of others.
Shearon and Sam enjoyed many weekends at their camp on Lake D’Arbonne, where they entertained and spent time with family and friends. They hosted office parties and Sunday school fish fries, as well as their annual Fourth of July family gathering. They loved traveling and were fortunate to see many parts of the world. Shearon was an excellent snow skier and made snow skiing in Colorado an annual event with family and friends. Shearon loved decorating her home for the holidays and entertaining all who walked through her door. Christmas was her favorite holiday, creating traditions and fond memories for her entire family
To know Shearon was to love her. She always saw the best in everyone and every situation. Harsh words were not part of her vocabulary. Shearon exuded kindness, joy and happiness. She gave the best of herself to family and friends, and to everything she was called to do. She never wanted accolades. She truly was the embodiment of a living angel on this earth and her kindness, generosity, love, and radiant light will live on to all who knew her.
On behalf of the Henry family, many thanks to Lesa James, Judy Trevino, Brenda Woods and Charlene Kelly for the kindness, loving care, and friendship to our mother for the last eight months. You will be forever in our hearts and prayers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, starting at 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in Feazel Chapel of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. Private interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Services are under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of West Monroe, 500 Pine St., West Monroe, LA 71291.
Online condolences: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Samuel C. Hixon Jr.
Funeral services for Samuel C. Hixon Jr., 95, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Swartz, with Pastor Scott Covington and Rev. Jarrett Fix officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Dozier Hansford Harrell
Funeral services for Dozier Hansford Harrell, 89, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Lakeshore Baptist Church with Rev. William Smith and Rev. Lee Bowman officiating. Interment was at Old Pine Hill Cemetery, Sicily Island, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mary Loretta Jones
Funeral services for Miss Mary Lorretta Jones, 75, of Bastrop, were at 2 p.,m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Fr. Mike Thang’wa officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Mullins
Patricia Ann Mullins of Calhoun, was born on May 8, 1966, in West Monroe, and passed away from this life on Jan. 6, 2023, at the early age of 56. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lynda Joyce Ramsey Prine
Lynda Joyce Ramsey Prine, age 77, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 4, 2023, after a brief illness. Linda was born March 25, 1945. She is survived by her husband, Mike Gabehart; her children, Kem Foster, Doug and Lisa Spillers, Rusty and Karen Spillers; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In her memory, in lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Mark Smith
A memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mark Smith, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Lea Joyner Memorial Methodist Church in Monroe, with Rev. Ben McGehee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe
Harold Stevens
Graveside services for Harold Stevens, 87, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Brian James Stoddard
Funeral services for Brian James Stoddard, 46, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation was 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at North Monroe Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Sandra Jean Vela
Sandra Jean Vela was born on Oct. 17,1968 and passed away on Jan. 6, 2023 at the age of 54. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Larry White
Graveside services for Larry White of West Monroe were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens mausoleum in West Monroe. Pastor J.J. Holyfield officiated. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.