Tommy ‘Pops’ Arnold
Tommy “Pops” Arnold passed away on Jan. 5, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Jan. 9, 2021, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, Monroe.
Dennen C. Carr Jr.
Funeral services for Dennen C. Carr Jr. of Rocky Branch, will be held at Rocky Branch Assembly of God at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Rocky Branch Assembly of God. Pastor Justin Uselton, Rev. Eugene Brown and Rev. Carl Richard will officiate. Interment will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Rocky Branch Assembly of God Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Clarence Jefferson Clark
Graveside service for Clarence Jefferson Clark, 89, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Royce Edward Cole
Royce Edward Cole, 65, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia Faye Coleman
A celebration of life for Virginia Faye Coleman, 69, of Monroe, was at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Services were under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
George Robert Collier Jr.
George Robert Collier Jr., 66, of Monroe, passed away Jan. 4, 2021. A celebration of Life Service was held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Private family services were at Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Paul’s Columbarium in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Aubrey L. Day
Aubrey L. Day, 74, of Sterlington, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021. Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patsy ‘Pat’ Edmondson
Graveside services for Patsy “Pat” Edmondson, 78, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was 1-2:45 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rev. Clyde M. Grayson
Graveside services for Rev. Clyde M. Grayson were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Rev. Wayne Watson officiated.
Bobby Cody Hawthorne
Funeral services for Bobby Cody Hawthorne of West Monroe, were at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Pentecostals of the Twin Cities with Pastor Jason Ramsey and Bishop Mark Foster officiating. Interment was at Old Bethel Cemetery, Clarks. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
David Hicks
David Hicks, 80, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 9, 2021. Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Rocky Branch Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Charles Elmer Humphries
Graveside service for Charles Elmer Humphries, 83, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Sandra Kaye Johnston
Funeral services for Sandra “Sandy” Kaye Johnston were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Hwy 34, West Monroe.
Oneta Killins
Oneta Killins, 75, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 5, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gerald Linhares
Gerald “Jerry” Linhares, 80, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Christ Church in West Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kenny Wayne Lovelady
Funeral services for Kenny Wayne Lovelady, 54, of Eros, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at The Assembly, West Monroe. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Visitation is from noon until time of service. Interment was at Lapine Assembly Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
William McConkey
Funeral services for William McConkey, 58, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Kevin Stewart officiating. Interment was at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Kathy Miles
Kathy Miles, 76, of Dodson, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Doris G. Neill
Doris G. Neill, 85, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021. Private family services were at Mulhearn Memorial Park in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Edith Pettis
Edith Pettis passed away on Jan. 11, 2021. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Jan. 13, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
Ronnie D. Ray
Funeral services for Ronnie D. Ray, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will be at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held before the service from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Daphne Elizabeth Sivils passed to her final resting place Jan. 6, 2021, in West Monroe.
She was 60 years old, and devoted her entire life caring for other people both professionally as a nurse and at home as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by Keith Sivils, her husband of 35 years; her children Lindsey Sivils Brown and her husband Chris, of West Monroe; and Garret Sivils and his wife Calli, of Baton Rouge; her beloved grandchildren, Griffin Brown and Mary Collins Sivils; her brothers Jerry and Brett Mason, Chris and Chuck Rollins; her mother-in-law, Veda Sivils and her stepfather, Charlie Rollins.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Sivils, and her parents, Jerry Mason and Barbara Rollins.
Daphne brought love and joy to everyone she met. She was the center of her family’s world, and loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.
She leaves behind an extended family, including lifelong friends, who loved her dearly and depended on her love and care. Losing her has left a void that can never be filled, but Heaven has received a true angel.
In lieu of flowers, and as a way of honoring Daphne’s lifelong dedication to care and service for others, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to The United Way of Northeast Louisiana.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Dianne White
Services for Deborah Dianne White, 64, of Monroe, were at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
