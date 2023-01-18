Sharon Dianne Aringe
Sharon Dianne Aringe of West Monroe, was born on Jan. 28, 1955, in Monroe, and passed from this life on Jan. 15, 2023, in West Monroe, at the age of 67. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Wanda Barkley
Funeral services for Wanda Barkley were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mt. Ararat Cemetery.
David Thomas Brown Sr.
Graveside services for David Thomas Brown Sr., 79, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Olla, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Randy T. Brister
Graveside services for Randy T. Brister, 67, of Humble, Texas, were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Frances Louise ‘Sissy’ Caldwell
Memorial services for Frances Louise “Sissy” Caldwell will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe with Rev. Waymond Warren, Rev. Daris Waren and Mike Sullivan leading the service. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the church under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marilyn Stringer Edwards
Funeral services for Marilyn Stringer Edwards, 94, were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens.
Mary Eveson
Mary Eveson, 77, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Steven Eyre Sr.
Memorial services for Steven Eyre Sr. were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. William Edwards officiating. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rickey Greer
Funeral services for Rickey Greer, 68, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery in West Monroe.
Joseph Jarrett
A visitation for Joseph Jarrett, 29, of West Monroe, was from 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Mary Alice Kilpatrick Jackson
Funeral services for Mary Alice Kilpatrick Jackson will be at 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 15, 2023, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhart officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ray Jerry
Funeral services for Ray Jerry, 78, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in the Eros Cemetery in Eros.
Billie Gean Kimbal
Billie Gean Kimbal (Betty) was born on Feb. 9, 1937 and passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, at the age of 85. Visitation and memorial service were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.
Kenneth Eugene ‘Kenny’ Lewis
Kenny Lewis was born in Monroe, on Sept. 11, 1953, and he died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, after a three-year lionhearted battle with cancer. Services for Kenny were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Christ Church Sterlington in Monroe with Pastors Tom Lowe and Mario Mouser officiating. Visitation was 9-10:30 a.m. at the church, and interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Berneice Lowery
Graveside services for Berneice Lowery were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Edlin Cemetery, Stony Point Community near Houston, Ark., under the care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Horace T. Roy Nichols
Graveside services for Horace T. Roy Nichols were at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens with Rev. Dennis Harvey officiating under the care and direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nga Thi Pham
Funeral services for Mrs. Nga Thi Pham, 64, of Monroe, were at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Monroe, with Fr. John Paul Crispin officiating. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
