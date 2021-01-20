Dr. Arlon Adams
Dr. Arlon Adams, 87, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in the Start Cemetery in Start, with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patsy ‘Eloyce’ Aulds
Funeral services for Patsy “Eloyce” Aulds, of Downsville were at noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, Aulds Chapel Bible Church with Bro. Ryan Spillers and Richard Bowden officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment followed at Aulds Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
John Ronald Bruce Sr.
Graveside services for John Ronald Bruce Sr., 74, of West Monroe, were at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
William Owen Buras
William Owen Buras, 66, of Bogalusa, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Norma Jean Chowns
Norma Jean Chowns was born on June 5, 1932, and passed from this life on Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 88. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Donna Guynn
Graveside services for Donna Guynn, 68 of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park with Rev. Michael Sims officiating. Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wilford Courtney Hatten Sr.
Graveside services for Wilford Courtney Hatten Sr., 84, of West Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Zoar Cemetery, Hwy 499, in Jackson Parish, with Bro. Dub Hatten officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Wilford Courtney Hatten Sr. was born on Jan. 12, 1936, in West Monroe, and passed away on Jan. 9, 2021 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Lannis Hatten and Mary Avis Shell Hatten; sister, Eloise Hatten Wade; granddaughter, Misty Michelle Hatten; and nephew, Larry Wade.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth “Dale” Hatten; children, W.C. “Dub” Hatten Jr. and wife Susie, Cheryl Hatten Lee and husband Clarence, Sam Hatten and wife Rene, Mike Hatten and wife Suzanne, Steve Hatten and wife Cindy, Jimbo Hatten and wife Jayelyn, and Amy Hatten Miller and husband Bubba; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nieces, Marilyn Day, Susan Smith, and Lois North; and nephew, Buddy Wade.
Pallbearers were Will Hatten, Benjy Lewis, William Hatten, Stacie Hatten, Jesse Hatten, Bo Hatten, Titus Lenard, and Augustus Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Sam Hatten, Mike Hatten, Steve Hatten, Jim Hatten, Russy Hatten and Buddy Wade.
Memorials may be made to the Hatten Cemetery, in c/o Sam Hatten, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Patsy Ruth Jolley
Mrs. Patsy Ruth Jolley was born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Hornbeak, Tenn., and passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, in Monroe, at the age of 86. Memorial services will be held at later date under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
John Charles Keenan
John Charles Keenan, 67, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Edward David Lee
Edward David Lee, 87, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Carmen Jean McKenzie
Carmen Jean McKenzie, 62, of Winnsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe.
Anita Fae Norris
Graveside services for Anita Fae Norris, 84, of West Monroe, were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Hasley Memorial Pavilion with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. The family received guests from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Susan Brown Osbon
Funeral services for Susan Brown Osbon, 71, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Chad A. Robertson
Chad A. Robertson, 39, of West Monroe, was born on Dec. 27, 1981, and passed from this life on Jan. 13, 2021. Services were held Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.
Louis Rothschild
A visitation of friends and family will be held for Louis Rothschild from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes, West Monroe.
Mickey Lee Russell
Mickey Lee Russell, 63, of West Monroe, was born on July 16, 1957, and passed from this life on Jan. 11, 2021. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Crossroads Cowboy Church in West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Calvin F. Schlessman
Private family services for Mr. Calvin Fink Schlessman, 90, of Calhoun, were held Monday Jan. 18, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Mr. Schlessman was born May 29, 1930, and passed away Jan. 15, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center after a brief illness.
Carmen Therese Willcockson
Carmen Therese Willcockson, 56, of Jackson, La., was born on April 22, 1964, and passed from this life on Jan. 11, 2021. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Patricia Esther Youngblood
Patricia Esther Youngblood, 80, of West Monroe, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
