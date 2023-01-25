Herman Hartwell Barnes
Funeral services for Herman Hartwell Barnes, 82, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Michael ‘Mike’ Battaglia Jr.
Memorial services for Michael “Mike” Battaglia Jr., 75, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. at at the funeral home.
Leonard Wayne Boyles
Funeral services for Leonard Wayne Boyles, 93, of Monroe, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in Riverview Cemetery in Monroe.
Lee Pleasant Fuller Jr.
Memorial services for Lee Pleasant Fuller Jr., 68, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Private family interment was held in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ima Nae Coker Green
Funeral services for Ima Nae Coker Green, 78, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Calhoun. Interment was at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in West Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lo Hodgkins
Funeral services for Lo Hodgkins, 93, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Kilbourne Cemetery in Oak Grove, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Shirley White Huey
Funeral services for Shirley White Huey, 84, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in West Monroe. Pastor Jim Wolfe officiated and interment was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the funeral home.
Shirley was born on Dec. 6, 1938 in Calhoun, and went to eternal rest on Jan. 22, 2023 in West Monroe. She was a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church and was a retired Surgical Tech from Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Dr. Michael Caire’s office. Shirley was a member of Happy Wheels Campers and enjoyed arts, crafts and loved spending time with her grands and great-grands. She was preceded in death by her husband, T. Jack Huey; grandson, Michael Huey; parents, Ernest White and Ruth Keener White; brothers, Ernest White Jr., Gene White, James “Cotton” White, Joe Ray White; sisters, Virginia Vinson, Dorothy Taylor, Sue Caldwell and Wanda Amezcua.
Shirley is survived by her children, Ronald Huey (Nancy), Connie Huey Sims (Tim), Judy Huey Hilburn (Tracy); grandchildren, Jonathan Huey (Erin), Luke Sims (Marla), Sara Sims Johnston (Luke), Matthew Hilburn (Chelsea), Amber Hilburn Neal (Collin); great-grandchildren, Eli, Mason, Lucas, Zach, Jase, Jeremiah, Jackson, Brantlee, Pax; sister, Nina White Collins; sisters-in-law, Faye Youngblood, Jo Ann White; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other cherished family and friends.
Jean M. Koserog
Jean M. Koserog, 96, of West Monroe, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 22, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Josephine Lasuzzo Miller
Funeral services for Josephine Lasuzzo Miller, 94, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Fr. James Dominic officiating. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Archie ‘Ray’ Moore
Funeral services for Archie “Ray” Moore, 100, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Calhoun. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the funeral home.
Betty G. Peveto
A graveside service for Betty G. Peveto, 86, of Monroe, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. Kelvin Humphries officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Barbara Roberts
Funeral services for Barbara Roberts, 90, of Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. William Sikes officiating. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Eunice Nell Cunningham Duke Smith
Eunice Nell Cunningham Duke Smith went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 23, 2023. She was born in Tallahatchie County on Oct. 30, 1928 to parents Alex E and Bettie Cunningham.
Funeral services will be at North Park Church of God of Prophecy, 75 Yalobusha Street, Greenwood, Miss., at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with Tim Winters and Robbie Ware officiating. Services are under the direction of Wilson and Knight Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Holcomb, Miss., at 2 p.m. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the church.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husbands William “Bill” J. Duke and Herbert Smith; parents Alex and Bettie Cunningham; sisters, Mamie Smith Hitt of Holcomb, Miss., Alene Smith of Hueytown, Ala., infant, Geraldine “Jerry” Cunningham; and brother Edwin Cunningham of Memphis, Tenn.
She is survived by three sons, Terry M. Duke and wife Susan of Monroe, James William Duke and wife Tammy of Bolton, Miss., and Paul C. Duke of Madison, Miss.; grandsons Michael Duke, Will Duke and Joseph Walker; great-grandson Dagen Duke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eunice was a founding member of Greenwood’s Church of God of Prophecy, now known as North Park COGOC, where she taught Sunday school classes, worked with children’s ministries, Vacation Bible School, and worked with Youth Outreach. She held several jobs over the years, including secretary, and cotton classer. After her beloved husband Bill’s passing, she became an LPN in her late 40s and worked in the hospital and then nursing home for several years.
In her later years she enjoyed volunteering at the Greenwood Food Pantry.
In January of 2018, Eunice moved to Monroe, to a home adjacent to Terry and his family. Although it was an adjustment for her, she found a church that welcomed her, Highland Park Baptist Church, and continued to make new friends and stay in contact with old friends on the phone. She continued driving up until this past December, enjoying outings to places such as the Ouachita Council on Aging.
Serving as pallbearers are Ricky Ware, David Ware, Byron O’Bryant, Glen “Goonie” Carpenter, Alex Smith and Keith Smith.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are George Barefoot, Norton Moore, James Carpenter and Calvin Stevens.
The family would like to thank the many friends that have loved our mother over the years.
Memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church Monroe, 2507 Oliver Road, Monroe, LA 71201 or Church of God of Prophecy, Greenwood, MS.
Viva ‘Deannie’ Strickland
Viva “Deannie” Strickland was born on July 21, 1940, and passed from this life on Jan. 22, 2023, in Sterlington, at the age of 82. Services for Mrs. Strickland will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe
Noble Leo Tillman Jr.
Funeral services for Noble Leo Tillman Jr. were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Bro. Ben Petrella officiating. Interment was at Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery in West Monroe.
