Daniel A. Altick Jr.
A private graveside service for Mr. Daniel A. Altick Jr., 87, of Monroe, will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, with Rev. Fr. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Jack Michael Bradley
Funeral services for Mr. Jack Michael Bradley, 65, of Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, in Monroe, with Mr. Clovis Christman officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service.
Anthonette Marie Cascio
Funeral services for Anthonette Marie Cascio, 92, of Downsville, were at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in the Mausoleum Chapel of St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment was in St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Patricia Ann Cole
A celebration of life for Ms. Patricia Ann Cole, 69, accountant, of Monroe, was from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. She passed away Jan. 17, 2022.
Wilma Cole
Funeral services for Wilma Cole, 81, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Fair Park Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Ararat Cemetery in Downsville, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1 p.m. at the church.
Walter Creed
Funeral services for Walter Creed of West Monroe will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Michael Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paschal’s Cemetery West Monroe. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Gary Dennis Davis
Funeral services celebrating the life of Gary Dennis Davis, 80, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe, with Rev. Waymond Warren officiating. Interment was at Acree Cemetery in Point, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Alice C. J. Blakely DeLancey
Alice C. J. Blakely DeLancey was born March 26, 1934 in Deering, Alaska, and passed away on Jan. 18, 2022. Leaving Alaska at the age of 13, she spent the rest of her life in the lower 48 and most of it in West Monroe. She served in the Navy during the Korean War then married and became a homemaker and loving mother of six children. Alice was a strong, beautiful and sweet woman of Alaskan Eskimo decent, and a great storyteller that filled her children with amazement recounting the adventures and cultural traditions of a small Inuit village in the Artic. She will also be remembered by many as a Cub Scout leader for many years and by associates in the retail industry.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Lorin LeRoy DeLancey; and survived by her sons, James Daniel DeLancey and wife Jerrye, Richard Damon DeLancey and wife Tammy; daughters, Cheryl Darlene DeLancey Rials and huband Tommy, Marion Daisy DeLancey Murray, Alice Deborah DeLancey Bell, Katherine Diane DeLancey Barfield; brothers, Ralph Blakely, William Blakely and Gabriel Blakely; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment of ashes will follow at NELA Veteran’s Cemetery, Rayville, with military honors.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Terry Joseph Gilcrease
Terry Joseph Gilcrease was born on Dec. 10, 1964, in West Monroe, and passed from this life on Jan. 21, 2022 in West Monroe at the age of 57. Private memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Don Hereford
Don Hereford passed away on Jan. 22, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.
James W. Hodge
Funeral services for James W. Hodge (J Boy) were at noon Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Nathan Thornton officiating; assistants will be Rev. Ken Hofler and Bro. Gary Taylor. Visitation was from 10 a.m.-noon. Interment was in Start Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lessie Lee Jones
Graveside funeral services for Lessie Lee Jones, 97, of West Monroe, were at 3 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Visitation was from 1-2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Michael Winter Martien Sr.
Funeral services for Michael Winter Martien Sr., 80, of Oak Ridge, were at noon Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment was in Natchez City Cemetery in Natchez, Miss., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Virginia Mitchell
Funeral services for family and close friends for Virginia Mitchell were at 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in the Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun, with Rev. Louis Bartett officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.
Dolores Ann Waldon Pack
Dolores Ann Waldon Pack was born on Nov. 20, 1933, and passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, in West Monroe after a short illness. Ann, or Lady Bug, as she was called by her family, was buried on Monday, Jan. 10, in a private ceremony and a celebration of life was held on Jan. 15.
Ann enjoyed gardening; she had quite the green thumb! She also loved sewing for herself and her six daughters while they were growing up. She would make all our outfits to match when we went on vacation. Even dad wore a matching outfit that she made!
But her greatest accomplishment was raising (The Six Pack) her six daughters!!!
She was a lifetime member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church in West Monroe.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pack.
She is survived by her six daughters: Tricia Pack Gilley; Tensie Pack Crowder; Natalie Pack Garner; Carolyn Pack Fleming; Marilee Pack Turner and Jeanette Pack Schmitt. She has fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Honor her for all that her hands have done. Proverbs 31:31
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Nancy B. Post,
Memorial services were for Nancy B. Post, 91, of Farmerville were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Marvin Ramsey
A celebration of life for Marvin Ramsey will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Fair Park Baptist Church with Bro. Waymon Warren officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Barbara Lynn Statham
Memorial services celebrating the life of Barbara Lynn Statham, 66, of West Monroe, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Ira Gene Taylor
Funeral services for Ira Gene Taylor, 96, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Tommy Thomas
Funeral services for Tommy Thomas were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at New Life Apostolic, West Monroe, with Rev. Thomas McMurray officiating. Interment was at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens, West Monroe. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Robert W. Truett Sr.
Graveside services for Robert W. Truett, Sr., 87, were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Toni R. Worsham
Memorial Services for Toni R. Worsham, 53, of Choudrant, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.
