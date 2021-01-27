Gerald Wesley Charles
Graveside services for Gerald Wesley Charles, 78, of Eros, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Shongaloo, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. He passed away, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021,
Toni Ann Hubka Coble
Mrs. Toni Ann Hubka Coble, 79, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Cody Wayne Dement
Funeral services for Cody Wayne Dement, 33, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Whites Ferry Road Church of Christ, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Austin J. Eubanks
Austin J. Eubanks, 75, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Christian Life Church in Monroe. A family interment followed in the Aimwell Cemetery in Aimwell, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Gaetano Tony Feltri
Gaetano Tony Feltri, 89, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donald E. Harper
Graveside services for Donald E. Harper, 73, of West Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Liberty Grove Church of God Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Pepmiller officiating. Visitation was from noon until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mickey Van Johnston
Mr. Mickey Van Johnston, 74, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021. Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment was in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Louis DeVon LaBorde
Louis DeVon LaBorde, 74, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Angelia Lee
Angelia Lee, 58, of West Monroe, passed away Jan. 19, 2021. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
James Randall Meredith Jr.
Funeral services for James Randall Meredith Jr., 31, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Visitation was from noon Sunday until time of service. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Beatrice Yvonne Mueller
Beatrice Yvonne Mueller, 68, of West Monroe, was born on June 10, 1952, and passed from this life Jan. 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Brenda Patterson
Brenda Patterson, 62, of Farmerville, was born on Nov. 22, 1958, and passed from this life on Jan. 24, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Dorothy Ruff
Funeral services for Dorothy Ruff of Calhoun, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Church of the Redeemer, West Monroe with Pastor Steve Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Rev. Luther Elwood Sanson Jr.
Funeral services for Rev. Luther Elwood Sanson Jr., 71, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Griffin Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the funeral home. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Leigh Anne Scott
Graveside services for Leigh Anne Scott, of Sherwood, Ark., were at noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens in West Monroe. Pastor Michael Wood and Brother Ricky Baker officiated. A family visitation was held prior to the service.
Leigh was born March 13, 1964, in West Monroe, and passed away Jan. 23, 2021, following a lengthy illness. She grew up in and was baptized at First Baptist Church of West Monroe.
Leigh spent over 32 years as the Operations Manager with Monarch Dental Group in Little Rock, Arkansas, and she truly loved her job. Leigh was blessed to work for a great company and many of her co-workers came to visit her during her illness. Dr. Richard Smith and his wife Jan and her co-workers Kris Hicks and Sabrina Standley were a huge blessing to Leigh and our family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Pittard.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Olivia Anne Scott of Sherwood, Ark.; mother, Anne Pittard; brothers Michael Pittard and wife Maggie of Austin, Texas, David Pittard and wife Liliana of Keller, Texas, and Chris Pittard and wife Kristi of West Monroe; three nephews, Kade Pittard of West Monroe, Aidan Pittard, and Carter Pittard of Keller, Texas; niece, Claire Pittard of West Monroe, and many other cherished family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s, The Jason Paul Cameron Foundation or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their outstanding care and love shown to Leigh during her illness.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Bobby Ray West
Bobby Ray West, Mt. Home, Ark., formerly of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 18, 2021. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Interment followed in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Harold Young
Harold Young, 80, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021. Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Rawls Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
