Juanita Burk
Funeral services for Juanita Burk, 94, of West Monroe, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at The Assembly. Interment will follow on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Little Cemetery in Little, Okla. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-2 p.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, in West Monroe.
Gary Allen Harrison
Funeral services celebrating the life of Gary Allen Harrison, 75, of West Monroe, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.
Frances Kathryn ‘Kat’ McClain
Funeral services for Kat McClain will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until time of service. Kat was born Aug. 8, 1961, and passed on Dec. 30, 2022.
James O. McKeithen
Funeral services for Navy Chief James O. McKeithen, 87, of Farmerville, were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
Elizabeth Ann Pearson
Funeral services for Elizabeth Ann Pearson, 79, of West Monroe, were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Fair Park Baptist Church in West Monroe. Interment followed in Mount Tabor Cemetery in Farmerville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Maurice Eugene ‘Buddy’ Pearson
Funeral Services for Maurice Eugene “Buddy” Pearson, 77, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Shawn Hornsby officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Elma Ruth Bryan Phillips
Graveside services for Elma Ruth Bryan Phillips will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Downsville Cemetery, Downsville,. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon-1:30 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Doris Smith Stephens
Funeral services for Doris Smith Stephens, 74, of Monroe, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Lone Cherry Baptist Church in Mangham with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Cherry Baptist Church Cemetery in Mangham. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Lone Cherry Baptist Church in Mangham.
Iris Joyce Walters
Funeral services for Iris Joyce Walters, 84, of Monroe, were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Interment was in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
